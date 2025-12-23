As the holiday celebrations get underway, Atlus has this week delivered a new update for Persona 3 Reload on the Switch 2.

We noted in our review here on Nintendo Life how the "biggest drawback" of P3R when it launched in October on the new hybrid system was the 30fps performance. Thankfully, the latest update (Version 1.03) comes with some performance improvements.

Most notably, it bumps the docked version of the game up to 60fps when it's running in performance mode. The frame rate stability across the docked and handheld modes has also been improved, and Atlus notes how it will be rolling out a patch for the demo in the "coming days". Here's the full rundown:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Persona 3 Reload - Nintendo Switch 2 Version 1.03 Update (23rd Dec 2026)

Persona 3 Reload Version 1.03 patch notes

Performance Mode (only available in TV Mode) – targets 60 FPS

TV Mode and Handheld Mode – improved frame rate stability

The Nintendo Switch 2 patch update for the free demo will take place in the coming days (exact time TBD)

Once again, you can find out more about Persona 3 Reload on the Switch 2 in our review here on Nintendo Life, and the demo is available to download from the eShop.

Although we wanted more from the game's performance when we first looked at P3R on the Switch 2, we still enjoyed the overall experience, calling it an "extensive and thoughtful remake of the original and unquestionably the best way" to play this modern RPG classic.