Nintendo concluded its lengthy Direct presentation on Kirby Air Riders by confirming its release date: 20th November 2025.

That's right, there's no delay for this one! Masahiro Sakurai's latest game will launch this year as planned, and it's looking absolutely gorgeous. For a moment, we were afraid that we might not get a launch date after what was admittedly a very packed Direct showcase, but alas, it cropped up right at the end there.

Lots of new information was shared about Air Riders, including its roster of characters, a few tracks, and a whole bunch of intriguing modes. Amusing comparisons were made to Mario Kart, but it sounds like Air Riders will be a completely different proposition for both existing fans and newcomers.

It's also been confirmed that seven music tracks from the upcoming title will be released on Nintendo Music today, so that's nice!