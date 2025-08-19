Update [ ]:

There you have it: Mr. Sakurai himself has revealed the Main Theme from Kirby Air Riders and confirmed that it's coming to Nintendo Music today.

Starlit Journey — along with a handful of other tracks — is now available to listen to on the App, making Air Riders the first Switch 2 game's music to feature on the service. Plus, it's the first game's music we can listen to ahead of launch.

Well, that's a fun little addition! Shame it slipped through the net overnight, though. If you don't have Nintendo Switch Online or access to the app, you'll be able to hear the music in-game on 20th November 2025.

Original Story: Nintendo Music is mostly known for retro soundtrack updates, but this week it's completely different, with the Japanese firm today revealing we're actually getting some music from a game that's not even out yet.

This information was shared via the Nintendo Today! mobile app's calendar. And it's songs from Masahiro Sakurai's upcoming release, Kirby Air Riders. Of course, this links up with the game's Nintendo Direct, which is airing later today and will run for a whopping 45 minutes.

This "special release" also happens to be the first Nintendo Switch 2 song update for the Switch Online music app.

We don't know what exactly to expect from Kirby Air Riders just yet, but last week, Sakurai mentioned how he was aware fans hadn't even seen gameplay footage yet. The latest Direct announcement follows on from a recent classification for the title as well, with the game currently scheduled to launch at some point 2025.