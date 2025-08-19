Masahiro Sakurai's detailed rundown of Kirby Air Riders finally brought us the news that we wanted with a deep dive into the game's City Trial mode.
Yes, the best mode from the GameCube original is returning for the Switch 2 sequel, and it looks just as high-octane and bonkers as we would have hoped.
The Direct introduced us to Skyah, the new hub world for this mode, which you'll have to speed around to collect and build the best machine that you can. This sandbox area looks substantially bigger than the one we know from the early 2000s, with several different zones like caves, volcanoes, oceans and more.
With the machine built (and the five-minute time limit up), it's off to the races in the Stadium events, which will put your build through its paces. Much like in the original, these events range from agility tests, to long-jump competitions, so there's something for every build.
This mode is available for up to 16 racers at once, with up to eight players in local co-op.
Honestly, this was how we spent most of our time with Air Ride on the GameCube, so it'll be interesting to see whether bigger really does mean better when this one arrives on Switch 2.
Do you have any fond memories of City Trial? What do you make of the revamped mode this time around? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 38
Well, now we have the November game. I guess MP4 is December.
Sakurai's mechanical depth and endless replayability, shining through as always!
Skyah looks great! Lots of location variety between the volcano, colosseum, and underground mall.
Chaotic as HECK! Maybe this will overtake Mario Kart this generation? Hmmm
I love how much it looks like the same city trial map we know and love while also having some new stuff to it.
this man is so based!
VERY fleshed out.
What the heck was that final footage??
Not going to lie, I might never touch Mario Kart World again after this game comes out. Looks like everything I could have hoped for.
@Johnny44
Looked like some kind of Dark Matter rider, but darker?
Perhaps a Parallel Dark Matter, or something else?
THIS WAS INSANE!!!
PS: did not know Sakurai is so funny !
I was bored for the first 18 minutes and not intending to buy it at all….and then he showed the ocean course and from then on I thought ok I‘m so getting this! 😆
This looks insanely fun. Sakurai does it again.
Sakurai is so awesome and funny.
"I can fly, so I hope the others are okay." 🤣
I now want a Switch 2 a lot more than I did previously.
I don't think Top Ride will return
But the game looks just as good as the original, can't wait!
It looks really awesome, but concerned they didn't show off any splitscreen mode, that's a really hard sell for a party racing game if they don't have it...
EDIT: looks like it does have at least some splitscreen gameplay, but it's not clear if it's just for the race mode or not
I've never played the original, so I thought this mode would just be side content to the main game, but it seems I'll be spending most of my time here.
I love how it has a GameCube/ Wii style look to it, just much cleaner with a lot more going on.
I have to say, for the first 20 minutes I was bored out of mind and couldn't believe a sequel to a 22 year old game that was 4 generations of consoles ago just looked like a remaster of that game, but City Trial was something else. The ADHD of racing games in a 3D Smash. Quite impressive. More for the TikTok generation than this old man but I can see it becoming very big. Congrats.
As expected this sequel is taking the foundation the original Air Ride established and bringing it to new heights in terms of contents, options, gameplay, presentation etc. (just like we've seen happen to Smash and so on) and of course that applies to the beloved City Trial mode, too - was of course already looking forward to the game, but now I really can't wait to play it as soon as it comes out and my copy arrives this November!
@Ham-n-jam I'm pretty sure they did show split screen racing near the start. It was split vertically.
He said he has more to show next time…..that will be a 90 minute presentation. 😬
Sakurai definitely has more to reveal, with maybe another presentation or just daily blog posts, but I'm surprised that he didn't go over the achievements system.
Kirby Air Ride had the grid system, where the requirements are revealed adjacent to completed achievements. This system was re-used for Kid Icarus Uprising, and Smash Bros 3DS / Ultimate, and would gradually reveal an artwork.
He also didn't cover progression, such as if there are Rider and Machine unlocks beyond this initial reveal (there almost certainly are).
The other thing I felt was missing, was no mention of the original Kirby Air Ride for GameCube NSO! That'd be an amazing warm-up for Air Riders.
@OorWullie ahh yeah skimming thru again I see a couple of 2p splitscreen clips around the start now, thanks. I got confused when it wasn't mentioned when he was talking about the local wireless/online play. Hopefully they have 4p splitscreen?
@Ham-n-jam There was a 2 player split screen bit shown (from the looks of it) for the versus race but no 4 player split screen in general or anything for city trial…maybe they just didn’t decide to show it for whatever reason but I can’t see why they would skip over it if it’s in there 🤔
Just catching up now - this looks like a lot of fun
Great presentation. Never played the first game, but it basically looked like Mario Kart and Smash Bros mashed together. That's not a knock on it at all, but I'll probably end up skipping it as I'm not much of a multiplayer gamer anymore. Theres going to be a lot of people that thoroughly enjoy it though!
@larryisaman yeah it's strange isn't it? Damn, I really hope city trial has it too considering even Sakurai is saying it's the main attraction.
Looks like City Trial will not support multiplayer on one system. I have officially lost all hype for this game
“Zip around the city of Skyah in City Trial: a free-for-all battle for 16 players online or 8 players via local wireless”
@Ham-n-jam
Something I was definitely wondering was if the game supports GameShare, letting multiple Switch systems play from a single Switch 2 system.
The game might be frantic enough that it can only support one additional player though, since it has to basically run multiple instances of the software whilst streaming a video result to another device.
@YunoboCo @Ham-n-jam Ayyyy well that does it then. No mention of Game Share at the very least for local either? Getting at least 4 people to buy it together just ain’t happening in my circle I’m afraid.
@TheMainMii Not a chance but I’m sure people will enjoy this.
@Johnny44 My guess is it was the biggest bad in Kirby game lore, Dark Matter! But now with a biker form! Haha.
City Trial just highlights how lacklustre Mario Kart handles it's own open world, although if City Trial can't be played in local multiplayer, it'll be a mode I'll barely ever use
I'm concerned they didn't confirm split screen multiplayer for City Trial. Other than that, it looked absolutely fantastic.
@RupeeClock Yeah if they did support GameShare I doubt it'd add any more players than splitscreen supports because of the resource requirements. I do prefer good ol' splitscreen anyway, I tried playing a bit of FAST Fusion using GameShare and the (small, but noticeable) input latency and stream bitrate kind of kills it for me.
@larryisaman same here :/
Man, feels like we took a wrong turn at some point when so many games had 4p splitscreen in the 2000s, but you're lucky to even get any splitscreen in modern big releases, even with the vastly improved hardware
@Ham-n-jam
Yeah, the only time I tried GameShare was with a game of Yacht Dice in 51 Worldwide Classics, and it was entirely serviceable since there's no reaction times needed.
For something that's going to be as chaotic as Kirby Air Riders, I can see it being a problem.
@Ham-n-jam It really makes no sense how far backwards we’ve gone. Fair enough,
I can understand why some games largely don’t have it any more like shooters- if most time spent on them is played online then I can get why they wouldn’t put resources into split screen. I can also see why games that are too graphically intensive wouldn’t get it either. Neither excuse makes sense for this game though, either way you’d think they’d plan for split screen from the start considering it was a core part of the original!
Pure bliss in game format right here. I could live in City Trial
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...