Amiibo Figures Nintendo Life
Image: Nintendo Life

Update []: Following the eight new amiibo figures and 22(!) amiibo cards that came with the Switch 2 launch, plus the DK and Pauline one in July, Nintendo is upping its amiibo game with three new batches.

We're getting two new Mario and Rosalina amiibo from Super Mario Galaxy, three from Metroid Prime 4 (including Samus on her natty new motorbike), and a pair of Kirby figures featuring unique swappable bases - the first in a new Kirby Air Riders line.

Original Story: In case you didn't know already, amiibo are NFC-ready toys which offer connectivity features with games on the Wii U, 3DS, Switch, and Switch 2 but also serve as highly-detailed and very desirable trinkets that look great on your shelf.

While other toys-to-life ranges have fallen by the wayside over the years, the amiibo range has grown and grown, with Nintendo still releasing new figures which are quickly snapped up by keen collectors.

With well over 200 amiibo available at the time of writing, keeping track of these toys is hard – until now, that is! Below you'll find every single amiibo released so far, and you can also search the range using keywords or by clicking the relevant links. Oh, and don't forget to hover your mouse over the amiibo image to see what its box art looks like, too.

List of all amiibo

Displaying 1 to 50 of 250

Mario and Luma amiibo

Mario and Luma amiiboMario and Luma amiibo Pack
Character
Mario
Series
Super Mario Galaxy
amiibo Series
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Series
Related Game
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
Release Date
2nd Apr 2026
Official Site
nintendo.com

Mario never hesitates to leap into action when there's trouble. Known for saving the world (and Princess Peach) countless times from Bowser, Mario is a true super star. He's got amazing jumping skills and makes use of a wide range of transformations. Mario has powered up into countless roles—and here he is launching into a journey across the stars in the Super Mario Galaxy game!

This amiibo figure is larger than standard size, and features Mario soaring into space with a Luma companion following close behind.

In the Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 games, tap the Mario & Luma amiibo figure to receive a Life Mushroom.

Rosalina and Lumas amiibo

Rosalina and Lumas amiiboRosalina and Lumas amiibo Pack
Character
Rosalina
Series
Super Mario Galaxy
amiibo Series
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Series
Related Game
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
Release Date
2nd Apr 2026
Official Site
nintendo.com

Rosalina travels through space in a starship called the Comet Observatory. Motherly and protective of the many Lumas that she travels with, she guards the cosmos against any and all threats. Wielding a Star Wand and her signature blue dress, Rosalina always seems cool even in the face of danger.

This amiibo figure is larger than standard size, and features Rosalina reading from her storybook with a pair of Lumas by her side.

In the Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 games, tap the Rosalina and Lumas amiibo figure to receive a 1-Up Mushroom.

Mineru's Construct amiibo

Mineru's Construct amiibo
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Release Date
2025

Sylux amiibo

Sylux amiiboSylux amiibo Pack
Series
Metroid Prime
amiibo Series
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Series
Related Game
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Release Date
4th Dec 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

An enigmatic bounty hunter with a deep-seated grudge against the Galactic Federation—and Samus. This deadly sharpshooter finally catches up with Samus during an assault on a Federation base, but an accident in the wake of their clash causes a massive explosion of light that engulfed the entire base.

Kirby & Warp Star amiibo

Kirby & Warp Star amiiboKirby & Warp Star amiibo Pack
Character
Kirby
Series
Kirby Air Ride
amiibo Series
Kirby Air Riders Series
Related Game
Kirby Air Riders
Release Date
20th Nov 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Round, pink and surprisingly powerful, Kirby is one of the most iconic heroes in video game history, most well-known for using a big mouth to inhale things, copy their abilities, and spit them back out again. In the Kirby Air Riders game, Kirby and others can ride machines like the Warp Star: an Air Ride Machine that both drives and glides perfectly well. An easy ride with no clear weaknesses.

Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiibo

Bandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiiboBandana Waddle Dee & Winged Star amiibo Pack
Character
Waddle Dee
Series
Kirby Air Ride
amiibo Series
Kirby Air Riders Series
Related Game
Kirby Air Riders
Release Date
20th Nov 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Bandana Waddle Dee has joined Kirby and others on several adventures. Bandana Waddle Dee is small, but has a big heart—and a big spear that stings like a hornet! In the Kirby Air Riders game, Bandana Waddle Dee and others can ride machines like the Winged Star: an Air Ride Machine that is slow on the ground but soars gracefully in flight.

Samus amiibo

Samus amiiboSamus amiibo Pack
Character
Samus
Series
Metroid Prime
amiibo Series
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Series
Related Game
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Release Date
6th Nov 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Samus Aran, one of the greatest bounty hunters in the galaxy. Capable of completing any mission—no matter the danger.

After an unexpected accident in a clash with the deadly sharpshooter Sylux, Samus finds herself transported to Viewros—a mysterious planet once inhabited by an ancient race. Now she must explore this planet, all while battling the strange creatures that inhabit it, to find her way home.

Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo

Samus & Vi-O-La amiiboSamus & Vi-O-La amiibo Pack
Character
Samus
Series
Metroid Prime
amiibo Series
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Series
Related Game
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Release Date
6th Nov 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Famed bounty hunter Samus Aran, wearing her Vi-O-La Suit. She rides Vi-O-La, a technologically advanced bike to explore the mysterious planet Viewros.

Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo

Donkey Kong and Pauline amiiboDonkey Kong and Pauline amiibo Pack
Character
Donkey Kong
Pauline
Series
Donkey Kong
amiibo Series
Donkey Kong Bananza Series
Related Game
Donkey Kong Bananza
Release Date
17th Jul 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Donkey Kong and Pauline are the leading pair in the Donkey Kong Bananza game. They’re on a journey to recover the world’s Banandium gems, racing against the greedy VoidCo to reach the Planet Core. With the aid of Pauline’s singing voice, Donkey Kong can change into powerful Bananza Transformations to smash through terrain and take on Void Kong and his minions.

Luke amiibo

Luke amiibo
Character
Luke
Series
Street Fighter
amiibo Series
Street Fighter VI Series
Related Game
Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
Release Date
5th Jun 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

The unique Luke amiibo figure can be used to save player settings like the character's outfit, color and button settings.

Riju amiibo

Riju amiibo
Character
Riju
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Release Date
5th Jun 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Riju is one of the Sages in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. She became chief of the Gerudo Tribe after her mother’s death, so she works hard to prove herself. After fighting beside Link to free Gerudo Town, she inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Lightning.

Jamie amiibo

Jamie amiibo
Character
Jamie
Series
Street Fighter
amiibo Series
Street Fighter VI Series
Related Game
Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
Release Date
5th Jun 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

The unique Jamie amiibo figure can be used to save player settings like the character's outfit, color and button settings.

Sidon amiibo

Sidon amiibo
Character
Sidon
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Release Date
5th Jun 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Sidon is one of the Sages in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The son of King Dorephan, he is an enthusiastic Zora with a zeal for justice who selflessly protects the domain with integrity and passion. After joining forces with Link, he inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Water.

Tulin amiibo

Tulin amiibo
Character
Tulin
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Release Date
5th Jun 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Tulin is one of the Sages in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He is a young Rito who fought at Link’s side to save his village from a strange phenomenon. After showing true growth and proving himself as a warrior, he has inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Wind.

Yunobo amiibo

Yunobo amiibo
Character
Yunobo
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Release Date
5th Jun 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

Yunobo is one of the Sages in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. He is a longtime ally of Link’s who inherited a secret stone and awakened as the Sage of Fire. He is also the President of YunoboCo, a group dedicated to helping the Gorons prosper through mining.

Kimberly amiibo

Kimberly amiibo
Character
Kimberly
Series
Street Fighter
amiibo Series
Street Fighter VI Series
Related Game
Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
Release Date
5th Jun 2025
Official Site
nintendo.com

The unique Kimberly amiibo figure can be used to save player settings like the character's outfit, color and button settings.

Marie (Alterna) amiibo

Marie (Alterna) amiiboMarie (Alterna) amiibo Pack
Character
Marie
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
5th Sep 2024
Official Site
nintendo.com

The Squid Sisters, from the Splatoon series, are an idol group formed by two cousins. After debuting with City of Color, they quickly rose to top-idol status when their fourth single, Calamari Inkantation, became a massive hit. Their catchphrase is “stay fresh!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates the Squid Sisters in their “Alterna” styles.

Callie (Alterna) amiibo

Callie (Alterna) amiiboCallie (Alterna) amiibo Pack
Character
Callie
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
5th Sep 2024
Official Site
nintendo.com

The Squid Sisters, from the Splatoon series, are an idol group formed by two cousins. After debuting with City of Color, they quickly rose to top-idol status when their fourth single, Calamari Inkantation, became a massive hit. Their catchphrase is “stay fresh!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates the Squid Sisters in their “Alterna” styles.

Pearl (Side Order) amiibo

Pearl (Side Order) amiiboPearl (Side Order) amiibo Pack
Character
Pearl
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
5th Sep 2024
Official Site
nintendo.com

Off the Hook, from the Splatoon series, are a duo formed by Pearl, a confident but abrasive MC, and Marina, the scatterbrained genius DJ. After their recent tour, they’re known all the world over, not just in Inkopolis. Their catchphrase is “don't get cooked—stay off the hook!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates Off the Hook in their “Side Order” styles.

Marina (Side Order) amiibo

Marina (Side Order) amiiboMarina (Side Order) amiibo Pack
Character
Marina
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
5th Sep 2024
Official Site
nintendo.com

Off the Hook, from the Splatoon series, are a duo formed by Pearl, a confident but abrasive MC, and Marina, the scatterbrained genius DJ. After their recent tour, they’re known all the world over, not just in Inkopolis. Their catchphrase is “don't get cooked—stay off the hook!” This amiibo 2-pack set illustrates Off the Hook in their “Side Order” styles.

Sora amiibo

Sora amiiboSora amiibo Pack
Character
Sora
Series
Kingdom Hearts
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
16th Feb 2024
Official Site
nintendo.com

Sora made his debut in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. An energetic boy from Destiny Islands, he was chosen by the Keyblade, and travels through many worlds, going on adventures related to the heart. After undergoing a series of trials and tribulations, he has developed a clear sense of justice and realizes the importance of the bonds with his friends in his battles against the Heartless.

Mio amiibo

Mio amiiboMio amiibo Pack
Character
Mio
Series
Xenoblade Chronicles
amiibo Series
Xenoblade Chronicles Series
Related Game
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Release Date
19th Jan 2024
Official Site
nintendo.com

This Agnian soldier and off-seer embarks on a grand adventure with her friends across the fantastical world of Aionios in a quest to expose the true enemy pulling the strings of a massive conflict in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Along the way, she meets Noah, her counterpart from the Kevesi army. The two develop a deep bond and use it to transform into a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros.

Noah amiibo

Noah amiiboNoah amiibo Pack
Character
Noah
Series
Xenoblade Chronicles
amiibo Series
Xenoblade Chronicles Series
Related Game
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Release Date
19th Jan 2024
Official Site
nintendo.com

This Kevesi soldier and off-seer embarks on a grand adventure with his friends across the fantastical world of Aionios in a quest to expose the true enemy pulling the strings of a massive conflict in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Along the way, he meets Mio, his counterpart from the Agnian army. The two develop a deep bond and use it to transform into a fiercely powerful creature known as an Ouroboros.

Frye amiibo

Frye amiiboFrye amiibo Pack
Character
Frye
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
17th Nov 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Repping the Splatlands, Frye is an eel master, singer, dancer, and member of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Big Man, she hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!

Shiver amiibo

Shiver amiiboShiver amiibo Pack
Character
Shiver
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
17th Nov 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Repping the Splatlands, Shiver is a shark tamer, singer, dancer, and member of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Frye and Big Man, she hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!

Big Man amiibo

Big Man amiiboBig Man amiibo Pack
Character
Big Man
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
17th Nov 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Repping the Splatlands, Big Man is a talented musical producer and the dancing manta ray mascot of the popular trio known as Deep Cut in the Splatoon 3 game. Along with Shiver and Frye, he hosts the Anarchy Splatcast, which updates Inklings and Octolings on the most current battle stages and news items, including upcoming Splatfest events!

Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo

Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom) amiiboZelda (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo Pack
Character
Princess Zelda
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Release Date
3rd Nov 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

The heir to a power that imprisons darkness. Zelda sacrificed her freedom over 100 years ago to keep Calamity Ganon sealed away and prevent him from further destroying Hyrule.

Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo

Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom) amiiboGanondorf (Tears of the Kingdom) amiibo Pack
Character
Ganondorf
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Release Date
3rd Nov 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

An evil man who lived long ago in the era of Hyrule’s founding. His legend claims that this Gerudo man fed his bottomless ambition with great power and became a king of demons.

Pyra amiibo

Pyra amiiboPyra amiibo Pack
Character
Pyra
Series
Xenoblade Chronicles
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
21st Jul 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Pyra and Mythra made their debut in the Xenoblade Chronicles™ 2 game. They are known as Blades, living weapons, and are specifically of a type called Aegis. Pyra and Mythra are the same Blade, but they have their own identities, each with a different look and personality.

The Pyra amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Pyra + Mythra 2-pack set.

Mythra amiibo

Mythra amiiboMythra amiibo Pack
Character
Mythra
Series
Xenoblade Chronicles
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
21st Jul 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Pyra and Mythra made their debut in the Xenoblade Chronicles™ 2 game. They are known as Blades, living weapons, and are specifically of a type called Aegis. Pyra and Mythra are the same Blade, but they have their own identities, each with a different look and personality.

The Mythra amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Pyra + Mythra 2-pack set.

Power-Up Band amiibo

Power-Up Band amiibo
Release Date
17th Feb 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Wear the Power-Up Band on your wrist to enhance your experience in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can also tap it on your Nintendo Switch to use it as an amiibo. Each Power-Up Band can be used as amiibo for its corresponding character. For example, the Mario Power-Up Band functions in compatible titles as a Mario amiibo figure.

To use a Power-Up Band as amiibo, tap the circular character icon in the center of the band to the NFC reader of the console. Power-Up Bands are not compatible with the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U. To use Power-Up Bands with the Nintendo Switch, the system must be up-to-date with the latest software updated.

Power-Up Bands are available for purchase in Universal Studios Hollywood.

Kazuya amiibo

Kazuya amiiboKazuya amiibo Pack
Character
Kazuya
Series
Tekken
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
13th Jan 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Kazuya Mishima brings his demonic DNA into the fray. The son of Tekken icon Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya has a chip on his shoulder and destructive power.

Sephiroth amiibo

Sephiroth amiiboSephiroth amiibo Pack
Character
Sephiroth
Series
Final Fantasy
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
13th Jan 2023
Official Site
nintendo.com

Sephiroth is armed with his ruthless Masamune sword and a desire to destroy. This silver-haired swordsman is Cloud’s arch nemesis and one of the most iconic villains in gaming. Don’t be fooled by his chillingly calm demeanor, Sephiroth can deal some white-hot damage.

Smallfry amiibo

Smallfry amiiboSmallfry amiibo Pack
Character
Smallfry
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
11th Nov 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Salmonid partner Smallfry joins Agent 3 on their adventure. Yeet ‘em at enemies and stuff Agent 3 needs help with. They’re a real team player!

Octoling (Blue) amiibo

Octoling (Blue) amiiboOctoling (Blue) amiibo Pack
Character
Octoling (Blue)
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
11th Nov 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Inky fellow that has the same abilities as Inklings. This Octoling hails from Splatsville, the city of chaos, and carries a .96 Gal shooter. Fresh!

Inkling (Yellow) amiibo

Inkling (Yellow) amiiboInkling (Yellow) amiibo Pack
Character
Inkling (Yellow)
Series
Splatoon
amiibo Series
Splatoon Series
Related Game
Splatoon 3
Release Date
11th Nov 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Trendy cephalopod that can transform from kid to squid…and back. This Inkling hails from Splatsville, the city of chaos, and carries a Tri-Stringer. Booyah!

Alex amiibo

Alex amiiboAlex amiibo Pack
Character
Alex
Series
Minecraft
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
9th Sep 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Alex from the Minecraft game uses various tools to mine and craft her way to victory!

The Alex amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Steve + Alex 2-pack set.

Steve amiibo

Steve amiiboSteve amiibo Pack
Character
Steve
Series
Minecraft
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
9th Sep 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Steve from the Minecraft game uses various tools to mine and craft his way to victory!

The Steve amiibo figure is available exclusively in the Steve + Alex 2-pack set.

Malzeno amiibo

Malzeno amiiboMalzeno amiibo Pack
Character
Malzeno
Series
Monster Hunter
amiibo Series
Monster Hunter Series
Related Game
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Release Date
30th Jun 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Malzeno is the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It's an elder dragon covered with elegant silver scales. It drains the life energy of other living creatures, creeping around at night and attacking its prey from behind. Though Malzeno appears regal at a glance, it takes on a more sinister appearance after draining enough energy. This amiibo unlocks the "Formal Dragon' layered armor set for your Hunter and an additional lottery drawing for items within Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Palico (Felyne Malzeno) amiibo

Palico (Felyne Malzeno) amiiboPalico (Felyne Malzeno) amiibo Pack
Character
Palico (Felyne Malzeno)
Series
Monster Hunter
amiibo Series
Monster Hunter Series
Related Game
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Release Date
30th Jun 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Palico is a Felyne Buddy that will join you on your hunts. They're happy to support Hunters and even join the battle themselves! This special outfit is themed after the vampiric elder dragon Malzeno. This amiibo unlocks the "F Formal Dragon' layered armor set for your Palicos and an additional lottery drawing for items within Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Palamute (Canyne Malzeno) amiibo

Palamute (Canyne Malzeno) amiiboPalamute (Canyne Malzeno) amiibo Pack
Character
Palamute (Canyne Malzeno)
Series
Monster Hunter
amiibo Series
Monster Hunter Series
Related Game
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Release Date
30th Jun 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

Palamute is a Canyne Buddy that will join you on your hunts. They will synchronize their attacks with their Hunter, and they'll even let you ride on their backs! This special outfit is themed after the vampiric elder dragon Malzeno. This amiibo unlocks the "C Formal Dragon' layered armor set for your Palamutes and an additional lottery drawing for items within Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Min Min amiibo

Min Min amiiboMin Min amiibo Pack
Character
Min Min
Series
ARMS
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
26th Apr 2022
Official Site
nintendo.com

A member of ramen royalty, Min Min hails from the famed Mintendo Noodle House. Her arena is built right in front of the family restaurant (it’s shaped like a giant ramen bowl, of course). Can Min Min’s fiery personality help her win the ARMS Grand Prix and bring the championship belt home to Mintendo?

Samus amiibo

Samus amiiboSamus amiibo Pack
Character
Samus Aran
Series
Metroid
amiibo Series
Metroid Dread Series
Related Game
Metroid Dread
Release Date
8th Oct 2021
Official Site
nintendo.com

A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.

E.M.M.I. amiibo

E.M.M.I. amiiboE.M.M.I. amiibo Pack
Character
E.M.M.I.
Series
Metroid
amiibo Series
Metroid Dread Series
Related Game
Metroid Dread
Release Date
8th Oct 2021
Official Site
nintendo.com

A new Samus amiibo figure featuring her suit from Metroid Dread and an E.M.M.I. amiibo figure are available in a 2-pack set. Scan the Samus amiibo for an extra energy tank to increase your health by 100, additionally the Samus amiibo can be tapped again to receive health once per day. The E.M.M.I. amiibo grants Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity by 10, additionally the E.M.M.I. amiibo can be tapped again to replenish some missiles once per day.

Zelda and Loftwing amiibo

Zelda and Loftwing amiiboZelda and Loftwing amiibo Pack
Character
Princess Zelda
Series
The Legend of Zelda
amiibo Series
The Legend of Zelda Series
Related Game
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
Release Date
16th Jul 2021
Official Site
nintendo.com

Fly high with the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure. With her majestic Loftwing by her side, Zelda steps into her destiny along with her childhood friend, Link. Scan this amiibo figure from anywhere on the surface world to quickly travel to the sky—even within the depths of a dungeon. Scan it again above the clouds to return to the same spot on the surface.

Byleth amiibo

Byleth amiiboByleth amiibo Pack
Character
Byleth
Series
Fire Emblem
amiibo Series
Super Smash Bros. Series
Related Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Release Date
26th Mar 2021
Official Site
nintendo.com

Stay tuned for news about this amiibo figure's features—coming soon!

Palico amiibo

Palico amiibo
Character
Palico
Series
Monster Hunter
amiibo Series
Monster Hunter Rise series
Related Game
Monster Hunter Rise
Release Date
26th Mar 2021

Palamute amiibo

Palamute amiibo
Character
Palamute
Series
Monster Hunter
amiibo Series
Monster Hunter Rise series
Related Game
Monster Hunter Rise
Release Date
26th Mar 2021

Magnamalo amiibo

Magnamalo amiibo
Character
Magnamalo
Series
Monster Hunter
amiibo Series
Monster Hunter Rise series
Related Game
Monster Hunter Rise
Release Date
26th Mar 2021

amiibo Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rarest amiibo?

The rarest amiibo is probably the Japan-exclusive Qbby amiibo from the Box-Boy! series.

What amiibo are coming out in 2025?

Two new Super Mario Galaxy amiibo have been announced for 2nd April 2026.

Two Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo arrive on 6th November (Samus, and Samus & Vi-O-La), with a third (Sylux) dropping alongside the game itself on 4th December.

And two new (and expensive!) Kirby Air RIders amiibo are launching alongside the game on 20th November, with more to come later.

Five amiibo for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and three figures and 22 cards for Street Fighter VI launched in June, with Donkey Kong and Pauline following in July.

Are amiibo being discontinued?

While the rate of new amiibo released has slowed since they debuted, Nintendo is still releasing new figures and has made no announcements regarding the discontinuation of the amiibo line.