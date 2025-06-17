Best Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers

The Nintendo Switch 2’s versatility means you’re not stuck with just one way to play — but choosing the right controller can make all the difference.
Whether you’re after a classic Pro-style pad for TV gaming, a compact option for travel, or something tailored to specific genres like fighters or retro titles, there’s already a growing range of excellent controllers built with the Switch 2 in mind.
In this guide, we’ve rounded up the best options available right now, whether you’re upgrading your setup or looking for a second pad for local multiplayer.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is the go-to choice for players who want a more traditional, comfortable gamepad for docked play.
With a familiar layout, solid build quality and excellent battery life, it’s ideal for long sessions and more demanding games. New to this version are two remappable back buttons, giving you extra flexibility without needing a third-party pad. It also supports motion controls, HD rumble and amiibo scanning via the built-in NFC reader.
If you’re after the best all-round controller for the Switch 2, this is it.