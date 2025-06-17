Best Nintendo Switch 2 Controllers

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers

A spare set of Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Controllers is a smart pick if you’re planning on playing local multiplayer games like Super Mario Party or Switch Sports.

The updated design snaps onto the console magnetically and includes features like motion controls, HD Rumble and a new mouse mode for pointer-style control.

Whether you’re handing one to a friend or keeping a backup set charged and ready, extra Joy-Con add instant flexibility to your setup.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Charging Grip

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Charging Grip is an essential accessory if you prefer using your Joy-Con like a traditional gamepad, but don’t want to worry about battery life.

It holds both Joy-Con controllers in a familiar controller-style layout and charges them while you play via USB-C. Perfect for longer docked sessions or keeping your extra set topped up between uses, it’s a simple, effective upgrade that adds both comfort and convenience.

Nintendo Switch Online Controllers



Nintendo offers a trio of retro-style controllers for Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers, designed to pair perfectly with their respective classic libraries.

The GameCube, Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive / Genesis, and wireless controllers recreate the original feel of each system, complete with authentic button layouts and modern touches like USB-C charging and wireless connectivity.

Whether you’re revisiting F-Zero GX, Super Mario 64, or Golden Axe via NSO, these controllers offer the most authentic way to play - no adapters required.

8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Controller is a stylish and versatile alternative to Nintendo’s own Pro Controller, with some thoughtful extras thrown in.

It features mappable back buttons, USB-C charging and a sleek charging dock that it drops into with ease, which is something the official controller doesn’t offer. It’s compatible with Switch 2 after a quick firmware update, as well as PC and mobile, giving you excellent value.

The D-pad is a little on the sensitive side, and there’s no support for amiibo scanning, but if you want a premium third-party pad with wide compatibility and plenty of features, this one is hard to beat.

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller

The Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller is a strong third-party option that combines comfort, performance and style at a more affordable price than Nintendo’s own Pro Controller. Officially licensed and packed with features, it offers up to 40 hours of battery life, built-in gyro controls, mappable back buttons and satisfyingly grippy thumbsticks.

It’s available in two bold designs — Invincible Mario and Super Mario Star — both of which glow in the dark, adding a fun visual twist to an already excellent controller. While it lacks amiibo support and doesn’t include a dedicated 'C' button for Game Chat on Switch 2, it still delivers impressive value and all-round quality.

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2

The PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 offers a pro-level gaming experience at a wallet-friendly price.

Officially licensed by Nintendo, it features Hall Effect Modules in the thumbsticks for precise, fluid movements and enhanced durability. You can program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on the fly, giving you an edge without pausing your game.

The integrated C Button provides quick access to GameChat features, while on-board audio controls let you adjust volume, mute your mic, and switch between EQ modes without leaving your gameplay. A detachable 10-foot USB-C cable means no worries about batteries, and embedded anti-friction rings keep thumbstick control smooth.

Lightweight and comfortable, this wired controller is perfect for long sessions, though note it does not support HD rumble, motion controls, IR camera, or amiibo scanning.

if you're interested in upgrading your TV to take advantage of the new system's features, check out our guide to the Best 4K TVs for Switch 2.