Pokémon Pokopia is out on the Switch 2 next month, and another pre-order bonus has now been announced for the US.

Trainers who pick up the Game Key-Card version or digital release from Best Buy will also receive a themed tote bag. This item, valued at $9.99, appears to be different from the one offered on the My Nintendo Store in the UK. If you've already pre-ordered the game from Best Buy for $69.99, it should be added to your existing order. Here's a look:

This follows the reveal of an in-game pre-order bonus last week (a plant) for users who pre-order the game from Amazon in the US, or Best Buy in Canada. This special offer also extends to users who pick up the title from EB Games in Australia.

To see more pre-order deals for Pokémon Pokopia, be sure to check out our full guide here on Nintendo Life. We've also got a preview of the title on the way ahead of the big release this March, so be on the lookout for that in the near future.