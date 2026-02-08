During Nintendo's Partner Showcase this week, Square Enix announced its new HD-2D RPG title The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales would be coming to Switch 2 this June.

Ahead of this, it has announced it will be making some changes to the game based on previous demo feedback from players. Here are the adjustments on the way:

"Based on the feedback from the post-play survey of the debut demo released on Nintendo Switch 2, we will be making the following adjustments."

Increase in Elliot's Movement Speed

New Difficulty Levels

Expanded Convenience Features for Magicite

Adjustment to Weapon Shortcut Menu Behaviour

If you haven't already played the 'Debut Demo', you can access it from the Switch 2 eShop. Here's some additional information about what it offers:

This ‘Debut Demo’ is designed to give you a sense of the exploration and action you’ll experience in the game, so expect plenty of crunchy combat, spooky caves and all kinds of secrets hidden around. See a crackable wall? Blow it to smithereens with a bomb and you might discover a Secret Treasure Route- a small dungeon you can explore for valuable rewards. Perhaps you’ll find a Shrine of Life - these optional challenges put your combat and traversal skills to the test. Perhaps you’ll find valuable loot like magicite or money. Always remember - this is a game that rewards the curious. Or, you could follow the quest markers and delve into a deadly swamp, and the Unexplored Ruins beneath. This multi-level dungeon is full of dangers - so be sure to use everything you’ve learned to find your way through.

