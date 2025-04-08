With the Switch 2 being a largely iterative evolution of the Switch 1, Nintendo is understandably making the transition as easy as possible for its customers. This means that backwards compatibility is a thing with many of your existing games fully playable on the new console (with some notable exceptions, mind you).

But how do you transfer everything from your original Switch to your shiny new Switch 2? Well, that's what we'll go over here. Nintendo has confirmed that full system transfers will be offered, allowing you to move everything from full digital games to that fancy screenshot you took of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's Great Plateau back in 2017.

A quick note - we can't go over the step-by-step process just yet until we actually get the Switch 2 in our hands, but we can at least start off with some of the basics.

Nintendo Switch 2 - How to perform a system transfer from the original Switch

In order to perform a full system transfer, you'll need the following:

An original Nintendo Switch

A new Nintendo Switch 2

A Nintendo Account in which the same user is linked across the original Switch and the Switch 2

A wi-fi internet connection

What's included in the system transfer?

When performing a system transfer, you'll be moving across all sorts of content and settings, including:

Users (including Nintendo Accounts and accompanying Nintendo Switch Online membership)

Purchased digital games

Saved data

Captured videos and screenshots

Various system settings

Parental controls

With the games, Nintendo has stated that they will redownload automatically on the Switch 2 after performing the system transfer. This might take quite a while depending on how many you have downloaded on your original Switch, so you may want to tidy up your game library before setting up the transfer.

Switch 2 System Transfer Frequently Asked Questions

What does a system transfer entail? What games will be improved on the new console? Let's get answering those burning questions you might have.

Will my original Switch games be improved on Switch 2?

Only a select few will benefit from a free upgrade on Switch 2 after transfering them over from your original Switch. Nintendo says that the upgrades will "improve playability" and implement the GameShare feature into select titles.

Here are the games which have been confirmed to receive free updates on Switch 2:

Will I get access to Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games automatically?

No. In order to benefit from the improvements included in 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' titles, you'll need to purchase the upgrade separately or as part of a full package including both the game and the upgrade pack. This can either be done via the eShop or with a physical purchase.

Here is the current line-up of 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' games:

If you're subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you'll have access to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom at no extra cost, though you'll still need to download these separately via the eShop.

Will my Animal Crossing: New Horizons island transfer to Switch 2?

It will! And better still, you won't need to use the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island Transfer App either.

Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island will transfer over when you do your full Switch 1 to Switch 2 System Transfer, all automatically. Super easy, right?