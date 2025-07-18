Donkey Kong Bananza Resort Layer Banandium Gems

Grab your swimming gear and pack the suncream, because we're off to the Resort Layer — and you just know there's going to be a bunch of Banandium Gems buried in the sand.

In this guide, we'll be running through the 48 Banandium Gems you can find in Donkey Kong Bananza's Resort Layer, with a map and detailed list explaining exactly how to get your mitts on them.

If there are still a couple of collectibles on previous layers that you're missing, be sure to check out our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub for a similar rundown of Bananza's other regions.

Resort Layer Banandium Gem Locations

A handful of the following Gems will only be available once you have wrapped up the Resort Layer's main mission, and we didn't encounter one in particular until we had rolled credits (we've flagged that one in the list below). With that in mind, you might want to keep revisiting this layer after you've polished it off, to make sure you've nabbed them all.

SL800

1. Drove Off Void Kong!

Right in front of you as you enter the layer.

2. Buried in the Beach

Head southwest from the Layer's starting point and find an eel on the shore. Follow its tunnel through the sand.

3. Strawberry and Banana

Inside a giant strawberry on a floating platform, just off Juicy Beach.

4. Checking into the Tropical Retreat

Right in front of the Tropical Retreat checkpoint.

5. Resort Quiz Master

Correctly answer all of Quiztone's questions, near the Tropical Resort checkpoint.

6. Underground Runaround

Destroy the fruit, right of the Tropical Retreat checkpoint, to enter a cave below. Follow the arrow Fractones to the banana.

7. Up Means Down

In the underground cave full of arrow Fractones, head right from the entrance until you find the one pointing upwards. Dig down from the ledge below it to find this banana in a secret cave.

8. Secret Beachside Grotto

Climb around the back of the rockface with the shops in it on Tropical Resort and keep an eye out for a small sand platform, about a third of the way up the cliff face. Punch through the wall here to find the banana.

9. A Daring Drop

Speak to the Constructone in the Tropical Resort to unlock the Mine-Cart Country Challenge Course. Drop down the gap in the tracks filled with gold to find this banana.

10. Rail-Ride Rest Stop

Halfway through the Challenge Course.

11. End of the Line

Complete the Challenge Course.

12. Battle: Pulveriser's Path

Complete the Trailfinoid x3 Battle Course, just above the Resort Getaway.

13. The Resort Growtone

Feed the Growtone 400 Gold.

14. The Hungry Resort Growtone

Feed the Growtone 2,000 Gold.

15. The Sated Resort Growtone

Feed the Growtone 4,000 Gold.

16. Resort Fragmentone Recovery

Find one of the Fragmentone's missing fragments, above the resort's shops.

17. Resort Fragmentone Restoration

Find Fragmentone's other two missing fragments.

18. Resort Smashin' Stats

Smash 30,000m of Sand in the Resort Layer, then speak to Smashintone in the Tropical Resort.

19. Shifty Smash: Liftoff to the Sky

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge on a small island near the orange, just off the coast of the Tropical Retreat.

20. Cranky's Resort Rant

Swim around the back of the Tropical Resort. You'll find Cranky inside a small tunnel, close to the water level.

21. At the Cannon Crossroads

Break open the large orange, just off the Tropical Resort shore, to find a Barrel Cannon. It will blast you up to this banana.

22. Battle: Bated to a Bruising

Speak to the Constructone on the small green island northwest of the starting area to open the Molevoloid x3 Battle Ruins.

23. Shifty Smash: Seaside Smashing

Complete the Shifty Smash Challenge on the island northwest of the starting point.

24. Bloomed in the Resort Layer

Swim to the small island, southwest of the starting point and break the bananas to give the Bloomintone some light.

25. Resort Hide-and-Seek

Find all four Seekertones on the island with a floating banana peel structure over it.

26. Shaved-Ice Trainee

Break the giant yellow pear to access the Ice-Serve Switcheroo Challenge Ruins. Complete the first puzzle to get this banana.

27. Shaved-Ice Artisan

Complete the second puzzle for this one.

28. Shaved-Ice Master

Punch through the wall, past the Barrel Cannon, to uncover a secret room. Complete the switcheroo puzzle to get the final banana.

29. Rising Seafloor Ruins

Head to the rainbow-coloured ruins, northwest of the central melon structure. Break the nearby strawberry to reveal a punching bag, which raises the ruins. Navigate the structure to find a banana at the end.

30. Changing Lanes

Enter the Switch-Lane Skyway Challenge Ruins, around the back of the central melon. The first banana is after the first moving platform section.

31. Clearing the Lanes

Complete the Challenge Course.

32. Pause for the Underpass

Ride the final platforms down, underneath the banana, to a secret room. You can also use Ostrich Bananza to access the room, if you miss the platform.

33. Adrift at Sea

On a small green island, drifting in the southern sea.

34. Floating Freebie

On a high-up platform, near the Tropical Retreat Outskirts. Hit a nearby enemy to make a rainbow platform, then grab some Liftoff Ore from the path to get close enough.

35. Quick Snack on Skydive Isle

Use Liftoff Ore and Trailfinoids to follow the path upwards from the Tropical Retreat Outskirts checkpoint. This banana is at the top.

36. Skydive Isle's Side Pocket

In a nook behind Skydive Isle's Getaway.

37. Shifty Smash: Floating Totation

Complete the Shifty Smash Challenge on Skydive Isle.

38. Battle: Aerial Aiming

Complete the Buzzoid x3 Battle Challenge on Skydive Isle.

39. Down from Skydive Isle

Hit the rope box off Skydive Isle and follow it down to a small platform with this banana on it.

40. Above the Big Watermelon

At the very top island of Blast-Off Boardwalk, over the watermelon.

41. Decked Out in Dampness

After rolling credits, change into any outfit that reflects cool swimming (we went for the Soggy Cravat, Aqua-Blue Fir and Swimming Britches), then speak to Glamtone by the Big Watermelon Memorial checkpoint.

42. Resort Chip Exchange

Cash in your Banana Chips at the Resort's Chip Exchange on the Tropical Retreat.

That's all the bananas on the beach, but you can head over to our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub for a similar rundown of all the other layers, or our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough hub for even more hints and tips.