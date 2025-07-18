Donkey Kong Bananza The Divide Banandium Gems

The Divide is the first layer in Donkey Kong Bananza where you need to make a big decision: do you go left to the Freezer Layer, or right to the Forest Layer? Before you make your mind up, however, there are all those Banandium Gems to collect.

Being so small, there are only 10 Banandium Gems to be found in The Divide, but you can use the following map and list to make sure you've tracked all of them down.

If it's collectibles in the other layers that you're after, be sure to swing back to our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub.

The Divide Banandium Gem Locations

It's worth bearing in mind that not all of these Gems will be available to you right away. We didn't find one mission in particular (outlined below) until we rolled credits, so if you can't see all 10 Gems on your first walk through the stage, it's always worth coming back for another look later on.

SL400

1. Stomped Stompenclomper!

Defeat Stompenclomper and dive into The Divide.

2. A Switcheroo Boost

Drop down to the platform left of Quiztone and enter The Great Switcheroo Hall Challenge Ruins. Punch a column out of the first pink block and climb the newly-formed blue one on the other side to get this banana.

3. A Switcheroo Breakthrough

Save a spot in the top-left corner of the newly-formed blue goo block on the Challenge Ruins' second puzzle. Punch through a rock wall in this corner to find the hidden banana.

4. A Masterful Switcheroo Maneuver

Carve out a decent-sized blue platform from the top pink one, then drop down and head under the cage to nab this final 'nana.

5. Divide Quiz Master

Find Quiztone on a floating platform near the Centre of the Divide checkpoint and correctly answer his three questions.

6. Switcheroo through the Wall

Drop down the gap behind Quiztone, and punch the goo to the other side. Climb back over the path and enter from the opposite door to climb up to the banana.

7. Safe-Landing Switcheroo

Follow the path left, around the central Divide climb. Hit the two pink goo points on the ceiling to create a landing point to access the banana.

8. Battle: Uproot to the Brute

Head right of the Warp Gong and punch through the pink goo to make a path to the Crockoid x1 Battle Challenge. Pull the right turnip on the second layer to get to the enemy.

9. Cranky's Divide Rant

Find Cranky on a floating platform near the Divide's dividing path. Throw a lump of earth at the bottom and listen to his lecture.

10. Decked Out in Animal Print

After rolling credits, change into the Traction Britches and Monochrome Split Fur, then speak to Glamtone on the Forest Path.

