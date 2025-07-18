Donkey Kong Bananza Forest Layer Banandium Gems

Aside from being the site of the Ostrich Elder — and all the airborne adventure that storyline brings — Donkey Kong Bananza's Forest Layer is also absolutely packed with Banandium Gems.

There are a whopping 83 Banandium Gems to collect across this region's two layers, and we've got the precise details on how to find each one of them in the maps and lists below.

Forest Layer Banandium Gem Locations

We've split the Forest Layer's Banandium Gems up by sub-layer, and presented them in the order they appear in the in-game collection menu.

There are some Gems that only become available after you've wrapped up the main story and rolled the credits, and we'll be adding those to their own section in this guide in the coming days.

SL600

1. Branched into the Forest Layer!

Straight in front of you as you enter the Forest Layer.

2. Battle: Thorn-Forest Throwdown

Clear the Void infection from the bottom of the tree behind the layer's starting point to access the Squeeloid x5 Battle Challenge. Rip a chunk of earth to hit the thorny enemies.

3. View from Featherfall Island

Head backwards from the Forest Layer starting point, to the rear of the large tree. Punch through a nook at the bottom and climb the inside to find a banana on a branch at the top.

4. Perched Where Branches Cross

Climb the first tree on the left from the layer's starting point and find this banana buried beneath a pile of leaves.

5. Shifting above the Forest

Climb up the big tree, straight ahead from the layer's starting point, and you'll see this one over a shimmering, shifting block. Throw a lump of wood at the silver block, then throw the nearby seed onto the wood to make a path to the banana.

6. Under Featherfall Isle

On a hidden beach, below the first chomping enemy.

7. Battle: Seed to Succeed

In the Buzzoid x2 Challenge Ruins, found on a stump in front of Beak-Leap Point.

8. The Ostrich's Back Snack

On a small ostrich-shaped island, west of Beak-Leap Point. Use a nearby seed to make a bridge there.

9. Branching over the Plains

Buried under leaves on a tree-top platform, extending towards Beak-Leap Point.

10. Hopped into Bellhop Burb!

On a wooden ostrich head, near the Bellhop Burb entrance.

11. Blasting through Brambles

Enter the Bramble Country Challenge Course in the egg house, next to the Bellhop Burb checkpoint. Follow the main path to this first 'nana.

12. Back of the Brambles

After cutting through the red bramble, hop into the first barrel and head diagonally up-left. When the next barrel is pointing left, hit 'ZL' to exit and enter another barrel that will blast you to a secret banana.

13. Beat the Brambles

Complete the Bramble Country Challenge Course.

14. Bird's-Eye View on Bellhop Burb

Use a seed to get to the ostrich-shaped island next to Bellhop Burb.

15. Forest Smashin' Stats

Smash through 30,000m of thorns in the layer, then talk to Smashintone next to the Warp Gong.

16. Found in the Ostrich Flock

In the tree growing over the Bellhop Burb Getaway, next to the Warp Gong.

17. Beneath Bellhop Burb

At the entrance to the muddy swamp next to Bellhop Burb, head right and stay close to the wall. Punch through a covered doorway in the tree to find this gem.

18. Battle: Yucky Yard

Early in the mud near Bellhop Burb, you'll see a mound on the right with access to the Antichoid x5 Battle Challenge around the back.

19. Mired in Mud

In the muddy section under a mound near the tree. Pull the turnip on top for easy access.

20. Tiny Isle in the Wetlands

Use a chomping enemy to make a bridge to the small island, just off the muddy wetlands.

21. Shifty Smash: Crossing the Branch

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge in a section of the tall tree in the mud, next to Bellhop Burb.

22. Cranky's Forest Rant

Find Cranky Kong in the large tree in the muddy wetlands.

23. Behind the Big Tree

Behind the big ostrich-shaped tree, next to the Eggshell Hotel. On the same level as the Getaway.

24. Sleeping in the Big Tree

Inside the tree walkway to the Eggshell Hotel. Punch through the trunk when you meet the ostrich that comments, "You're halfway there!"

25. Glimmering Overhead

At the very peak of the big tree next to the Eggshell Hotel.

26. Checked in at the Eggshell Hotel

On the reception desk, right by the Eggshell Hotel checkpoint.

27. Atop the Eggshell Hotel

On the roof of the Eggshell Hotel.

28. Lounge Lost and Found

From the Eggshell Hotel checkpoint, head left and down in the lift shaft. On this lower floor, punch through the door with the "Prickly Customer" inside to find a banana.

29. Hangin' in the Lounge

On the same floor described above, pick up a nearby seed and use it on a high beam across a gap. You can punch up at the overhanging banana on the way.

30. Present by the Pool

In the egg-shaped room, just outside the hotel's pool floor.

31. Secret Room Service

Head out the back door of the Eggshell Hotel's garden floor and get the Constructone to open the All-You-Can-Eat Tower Challenge Ruins. Run across the second chomping enemy's back to find this hidden banana.

32. Scarfing the Scenery

Make it halfway through the Challenge Course.

33. Wall You Can Eat

Complete the Challenge Ruins.

34. Egg-Bottom Basement

Pull up a large turnip in the Eggshell Hotel Garden and drop down to the area below. You'll find this banana behind the first enemy.

35. Egg-Bottom Break-In

Make your way around the poison and thorns in the bottom of the hotel, and you'll find this banana in a locked room.

36. A Pain in the Neck

Use a seed to get to the top of the Thorn Hollow island and clear the Void infection. The banana is in a root at the bottom.

37. Tucked in Thorn Hollow

Punch a hole in the Thorn Hollow tree and drop into the area below. The banana is buried behind some thorns in the corner.

38. Sealed in Thorn Hollow

Break through the thorny maze below Thorn Hollow, and you'll find this banana at the end.

39-47.

Post-credit Banandium Gems (coming soon).

48. Forest Chip Exchange



Cash in your chips at the Bellhop Burb chip exchange.

SL601

49. Stuck in the Stump

In the big tree stump, behind the Mossplume Marsh entrance.

50. Plummeted to Mossplume Marsh!

Follow the main path down to SL601.

51. Secret in the Marsh

Speak to the Fractone near the Barrel Cannon right of the Rubbery Roost checkpoint and follow the map to this banana.

52. Shifty Smash: Thwart the Thorns

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge in the broken yellow eggshell house

53. Beneath the Moving Platform

Destroy the first poison pump to drop the poison level. Drop under the nearby moving platform and punch the banana beneath.

54. Flying through the Sky

With the poison level dropped, head to the Ostrich Bananza: Flighty Feast Challenge Course in the previously submerged blue egshell house. The first banana is straight ahead, past the first set of obstacles.

55. Soaring through Space

Use an Egg Bomb on the final concrete platform to unblock a fan which leads to a higher banana.

56. Gliding through the Heavens

Complete the Challenge Course.

57. Bounced into Rubbery Roost!

Right in front of the Rubbery Roost checkpoint.

58. Battle: Bouncing Bites

After destroying the second poison fountain, the Munchoid x4 Battle Challenge will be accessible in Rubbery Roost. Speak to the Constructone in the Eggshell Hotel Annex for a quick route down.

59. Beneath the Bounce

Speak to a Fractone on the lower level of the Hotel Annex and follow the map marker they give you.

60. Bouncing to the Top

Up a set of bouncy steps, halfway through Rubbery Roost.

61. Forest Hide-and-Seek

Speak to the Seekertone near the wall of thorns in Rubbery Roost and find the four hiding stones.

62. Shifty Smash: Rubbery Roost

With the poison level down, complete the Shifty Smash challenge at the end of the large rubber section.

63. A View of Mossplume Marsh

Take the secret tunnel down to SL601 in the yellow egg in Bellhop Burb.

64. Hangin' in the Annex

On the Eggshell Hotel Annex ceiling. Use the nearby rubber block to bounce up to it.

65. Bouncy Ballet

Head to the lower floor of the Eggshell Hotel Annex and enter the Bouncing for Bananas Challenge Ruins.The first banana is in the middle of the rotating pillars.

66. Bouncy Bravado

Use the pillars around the first banana as steps to get to the second.

67. Bouncy Barriers

Complete the Bouncing for Bananas Challenge Course.

68. Under the Rubber Pillar

With the third poison fountain destroyed, head back to the moving rubber platforms by the Hotel Annex. This banana is under the first platform. Fill in the shimmering silver beneath it, then Chunk Jump up to smash it.

69. Beyond Rubbery Roost

On the other side of the moving rubber platforms near the Eggshell Hotel Annex

70. Battle: Three across the Chasm

Speak to the Constructone on the floating platform to unlock the Crockoid x3 Battle Ruins.

71. Forest Fragmentone Recovery

Find the Fragmentone behind the tunnel down to SL602 and bring one of its fragments.

72. Forest Fragmentone Restoration

Find Fragmentone's other two fragments.

SL602

73. Waded into Bramblenest Bog!

Follow the main path down to SL602.

74. Top-Shelf Treasure

Enter the Pit Seeds Challenge Ruins in the cave below the Bramblenest Bog checkpoint. This banana is on a secret platform above the course's starting point.

75. Tree-Pit Banana Balloons

Pop all the balloons in the Challenge Course to get this Gem.

76. Tucked Behind a Tree

This banana is beneath the central wooden pillar in the Challenge Ruins.

77. The Forest Growtone

Feed the Growtone 300 Gold.

78. The Hungry Forest Growtone

Feed the Growtone 1,500 Gold.

79. The Sated Forest Growtone

Feed the Growtone 4,000 Gold.

80. Dazzling Ostrich Headwear

Turn around at the entrance to SL602 and use Ostrich Bananza and chunks of earth to reach the banana on the wooden head.

81. Battle: Updraft Uproar

Head to the building surrounded by thorns next to Bramblenest Bog and beat the Munchoid x4 Battle Course within.

82. Nestled inside the Roots

Get rid of the thorns surrounding an updraft on the way to the main goal. Use Ostrich Bananza, grab a nearby seed, and use the updraft to reach a higher platform. Use the seed on the ahead branch and break through the tree to find this banana.

83. Roosted in a Thorny Nest

On a tree stump, near the Sinkhole.

Post-Credit Banandium Gems

We'll be expanding this section soon enough with all the post-credit Banandium Gems.

