Donkey Kong Bananza Planet Core Banandium Gems

You've finally arrived at the Planet Core, the deepest layer in Donkey Kong Bananza — congratulations! Before we get to that final boss, however, there are some Banandium Gems to collect.

You'll find 23 Banandium Gems in the Planet Core, split between its 10 sublayers. In this guide, we'll be making sure you don't miss out on any of them, with a map and detailed location list for every Gem across every sublayer.

If you still have some Gems left from the previous layers, head over to our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub, where you'll find a similar rundown for every region before this one.

Planet Core Banandium Gem Locations

You'll need to wrap up the main story and come back after the credits for a few of the following Banandium Gems, but you'll be able to pick most of them up on your first run through.

It should go without saying, but this is the final layer in the game, so if you don't want any late-game content spoiling, look away now and come back to this guide once you've wrapped everything else up!

SL1600

1. Victory over Void Kong!

Defeat Void and dive into SL1600.

2. A View of the King

Turn around from your starting position and Turf Surf over to the tower island. Climb with Snake Bananza or Chunk Jump.

3. In the Belly of K.Rool

As the name suggests, look in the belly of the gold statue.

SL1601

4. Floating over Fractone Fort

Trigger the shining platform over the main area and fly onto it with Ostrich Bananza. Switch to Snake to Charge Jump into the Barrel Cannon above and find this banana on a high-up platform.

5. Shifty Smash: Inhale and Destroy

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge on the left platform.

6. Planet Core Smashin' Stats

Smash 70,000m of Gold in the layer, then talk to Smashintone.

7. Planet Core Chip Exchange

Cash in your banana chips at the Chip Exchange.

SL1602

8. Survived the Gravel Gauntlet

Make it to the end of the moving gravel path.

SL1603

9. Klaptrapped behind the Goo

Behind the first goo wall.

10. The Switcheroo Chase

Above the second goo wall.

SL1604

11. Korner of the Krevasse

Keep an eye out for a corner platform next to one of the blast panels.

12. Cracking Open the Way

Make it to the bottom.

SL1605

13. The Kremling Krew's Last Stand

After rolling credits, return to this layer and beat the Kremling Krew gauntlet.

14. Stomped Stompenclomper! Again!

Defeat Stompenclomper.

SL1606

15. Planet Core Quiz Master

Speak to Quiztone under the mine cart landing pad and answer all their questions correctly.

16. Shifty Smash: Skyward Smashing

Use Snake Bananza to complete the Shifty Smash challenge, on a platform right of the entrance.

17. Fractone Cradle Climb

On the peak of the layer, straight ahead from your entrance point.

SL1607

18. Turf Surf Pit Stop

On top of a pillar, halfway through the turf surf course. Hit a nearby rolling enemy into the pillar to clear the thorns, then climb up.

19. Turf Surf Finish Line

Survive the turf surf.

SL1609

20. Cranky's Planet Core Rant

Find Cranky Kong on the left walkway and listen to his rant.

21. Rocked King K. Rool!

Defeat King K. Rool.

Post-Credit Banandium Gems

And there you have it, the final layer has been defeated! If you're ready to dive into the post-credits collectibles, head over to our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub and check out the bonuses in each layer.