Donkey Kong Bananza Racing Layer Banandium Gems

Aside from being home to Diddy and Dixie Kong, Donkey Kong Bananza's Racing Layer also has a few Banandium Gems to offer.

This layer is smaller than most, with only 10 Banandium Gems to collect, but we've put together the following map and list so you can find them all with ease.

If you want to check out some of the larger layers, be sure to roll back over to our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub.

Racing Layer Banandium Gem Locations

1. Bruised Peekabruiser! Again!

Defeat Peekabruiser and dive into the Racing Layer.

2. Battle: Jumping Jukes

Head into the Stompoid x3 Battle Challenge, directly below the entrance to the layer.

3. Battle: Turf Surf Trampling

Jump off the starting girders and walk around the shops in the base of the cliff ahead. Ounch through the glass in the one with Rambi in it and you'll pop out in a cave with the Antickoid x15 Battle Ruins on your left.

4. Rumbling with Rambi

Beat Diddy and Dixie in the Rowdy Race.

5. Racing Quiz Master

Speak with Quiztone near the above Ruins and correctly answer their questions.

6. Cranky's Racing Rant

Next to Quiztone, you'll find a monkey asking where a wall goes. Climb up and punch through the roof to find Cranky Kong.

7. Lift0ff-Lope Finish Line

Head into the Zebra Bananza: Liftoff Lope Challenge Ruins behind the check-in desk. Finish the course within the time limit to get this banana.

8. Liftoff-Lope Buzzer Beater

Finish the course with 20 seconds left on the clock.

9. Tower at the Finish Line

Inside the finish line's right tower

10. Viewing the Track from the Back

Use Ostrich Bananza to glide from the top of the trophy down to the floating island, left of the Rumble Reception.

We hope this has been helpful. For even more advice tracking down collectibles, swing over to our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub, or our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough.