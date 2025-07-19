Donkey Kong Bananza Radiance Layer Banandium Gems

It's time to dive into the snake-filled Radiance Layer, and ssssee how many ssshiny Banandium Gemsss we can find.

There are 76 Banandium Gems to track down on this layer, and we've assembled the following maps and lists to help you do it.

If you're looking for help with a different layer, you can slither over to our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub for a similar rundown of Donkey Kong Bananza's other regions.

Radiance Layer Banandium Gem Locations

We've divided the following list into the Radiance Layer's five sub-levels, but do bear in mind that you may be required to wrap up the area's main story before you can nab some of the 'nanas. Similarly, there's one subset of Banandium Gems that is only available once you've rolled credits, and we'll be adding those to this guide in the future.

SL1200

1. Beneath the White-Sand Landing

Dig straight down from the Shedlight Cave checkpoint.

2. Alighted in the Radiance Layer

Right in front of you as you arrive in the Radiance Layer.

3. Deep Down in Shedlight Cave

Head straight down the path, past the Void Co. lock and destroy the pillar at the end. The banana is buried below the pillar, under the concrete.

SL1201

4. Ssslithered Past Shedlight Cave!

Follow the main path into SL1201.

5. Shifty Smash: A Thorny Situation

Beat the Shifty Smash Challenge in the room below the Glowboa Grotto checkpoint.

6. A Light Snack

Once you've restored sunlight in the layer, head through the Glowboa Getaway and down a Light Door in the adjoining alleyway. The Gem is at the bottom of the pit.

7. Revealed by the Light

Grab a chunk of Glow Stone and use it on the stand next to the door, behind the Glow Stone Vein checkpoint.

8. Glowing Fruit in the Darkness

Under the bridge that runs from the Gloomboa's head, you'll find the Dim Lights in the Darkness Challenge Ruins. The first banana is up the first two platforms, straight ahead.

9. Sharp Eye for a Banana

In the section with the glowing enemy, look left for a blue light. Throw a Glow Stone at it to raise this hidden banana.

10. Guided by Glowing Fruit

Reach the end of the Challenge Course.

11. Adrift in Glowboa Grotto

In a pile of sand on the other side of the corner Glow Stone 'lake'.

12. Battle: Some Light Smashing

Speak to the Constructone in the rock below the snake path's main body to unlock the Antickoid x6 Battle Ruins.

13. Sitting on a Snake's Head

With Snake Bananza unlocked, Charge Jump onto the Snake Path and nab the banana.

14. Over the Elder's Head

Use Snake Bananza to hop up onto the zip-line platform over the Snake Elder's head.

15. Bathing in the Essence of the Sun

Use Elephant Bananza to clear the lava in the Sssizzling Sunbath room. The banana is hidden under the entrance path.

16. Atop an Unlit Landing

On a right pillar in the Ssslithery Zip-Line section. Your scorpion chunk will turn to dust in the light, so only make your way to the right rail after clearing the Glow Stones.

17. Sneaky Room under Sand

Hop over to the Snake Bananza: Charged Climb Challenge Course, roughly halfway along the snake path. At the first patch of sandy ground, punch down to enter a secret room.

18. Springing off Sandy Steps

Make it halfway through the Challenge Course.

19. Swift and Shocking Ascent

Finish the Challenge Course.

20. The View Beyond Glowboa Grotto

With the sunlight restored to the layer, use Snake Bananza to jump into the high doorway on the far wall of Glowboa Grotto. The banana is just past the Light Door.

30. Radiance Chip Exchange

Cash in your banana chips at any of the layer's Chip Exchange locations.

SL1202

31. Unveiled in the Sculptor's Studio!

Dive down into SL1202.

32. Battle: Shining Through

Punch through the light source, next to the SL1202 landing point and follow the path to the Gloominoid x3 Battle Ruins.

33. Ceiling Swingin' Snack

Smash through the crystal on top of the broken pipe, right of the landing point, and head in. Use Snake Bananze to reach the railings on the ceiling and swing over to the banana.

34. Staying Fresh in the Storeroom

With the sun back on, head back to the Sculptor's Studio and punch through the solar door at the back.

35. Battle: Dive-Bombing Run

Use Snake Bananza to get to the floating Trapantuloid x3 Battle Course on a platform over the Sculptor's Studio.

36. Perfectly Preserved in Crystal

In a translucent crystal shard, behind the SL1202 landing point.

37. Shifty Smash: A Dark Climb

Complete the Shifty Smash Challenge in the solar door at the bottom of the Sculptor's Studio.

38. Soaking in the Essence of the Sun

Use Elephant Bananza to inhale the pool of lava in the left corner of the tower. This banana is inside.

39. Warmed by Flaming Barrels

At the first turn in the tower's ascent, you'll see this banana hanging from the ceiling.

40. Safe in the Barrel-Free Zone

Sneak behind the pillar in the tower section where flaming barrels come out two at a time.

41. Summited the Solar Control Tower

Reach the top of the Solar Control Tower and restore the sun's power.

42. Hidden in the Girders

Head into the Arcade Country Challenge Ruins, near the Solar Control Tower checkpoint. Follow the path until you hit a section with barrels falling from the left and right. Use Snake Bananza to Charge Jump up to a secret platform.

43. Jumpin' like Jumpman

Roughly halfway through the course.

44. Climbing to a High Score

Finish the Challenge Ruins.

45. Wishing on a Synthetic Sun

On top of the Solar Control Station.

SL1203

46. Settled upon Serpent Sands!

Defeat Poppy Kong and dive down to SL1203.

47. Balloons under the Dunes

Pop all the balloons in the cave under the starting dune.

48. Obssscured in a Dune Cave Nook

Speak to the snake sitting behind the clothes shop and follow the map marker to this banana.

49. Deep in a Dune Cave Hallway

In the cave below the starting dune, head into the hallway with thorns on the ceiling. After defeating the enemy, punch down through the Glow Stone floor tile to find this banana below.

50. Bloomed in the Radiance Layer

Bring light to the Bloomintone, in the concrete cylinder to the right of the layer's starting point.

51. Battle: Shadow and Sunlight

Break the teeth of the Void Kong ice head to enter the Gloominoid & Illuminoid x5 Battle Ruins below.

52. Shifty Smash: Timing Is Everything

Complete the Shifty Smash Challenge behind the ice Void Kong head.

53. Radiance Fragmentone Recovery

Punch through the snowy tongue of the ice snake near Tail-End Getaway to enter an underground cavern. Return one of Fragmentone's fragments to get this first banana.

54. Radiance Fragmentone Restoration

Return all three of Fragmentone's fragments.

55. Battle: Vaulting Virtuoso

Punch inside the Grumpy Kong ice head to access the Molevoloid x2 Battle Ruins.

56. Radiance Smashin' Stats

Drop down the well near the SL1203 Style Shop and find Smashintone in the storeroom beneath. Smash 70,000m of Crystal in the layer, and they will give you a Banandium Gem.

57. Lit-Path Switchback

Speak to the Constructone in the roof of the building next to the Style Shop to remove the rubble from the Surfing in Shadow Challenge Ruins. Change creatures at the rest stop and make your way back up the thorns, surfing in the light this time. Take the lit path on the right to reach this banana.

58. Shadow-Path Rest Stop

This banana is at the first rest stop.

59. Shadow-Path Finish Line

Complete the Challenge Ruins.

60. Tip 'o the Stone Snake's Tongue

Remove the Void lock inside the head of the snake-shaped bridge near the oasis to free this banana on its tongue.

61. Hanging Out beneath the Oasis

Go under the Oasis and use Elephant Bananza to clear the lava. Switch to Snake Bananza and Charge Jump into the banana on the ceiling.

62. The Radiance Growtone

Feed the Growtone 400 Gold.

63. The Hungry Radiance Growtone

Feed the Growtone 2,000 Gold.

64. The Sated Radiance Growtone

Feed the Growtone 4,000 Gold.

65. Grown beneath the Growtone

In an icy overhang that sticks out under the Growtone. Use Snake Bananza to hop up and smash it.

66. Cranky's Radiance Rant

Talk to Cranky Kong on the snake-shaped arches on the Oasis Observation Deck.

67. Under the Viper's Chinny-Chin-Chin

On the back of the wall, below the Window Viper checkpoint.

68. Battle: Open the Window

Through a cracked wall, near the first Window Viper Void lock, you'll find the Crockoid x5 Battle Ruins.

69. Head in the Shade Clouds

Take the path right in the Shade Clouds, and use Snake Bananza to jump onto the slippery pillar.

70. Pillaged from a Shade-Cloud Pillar

Use Snake Bananza to climb the second oily pillar on the Shade Cloud with the Molevoloid. Punch through the top to find this banana beneath.

71. Walkin' on Shade Clouds

Before following the Fractone through the clouds, grab a chunk of the ground and trigger the sun switch. Follow the shaded path away from the final pillar to this hanging banana.

SL1204

72. Crashed in the Crystal-Cobra Den!

Follow the Shade Cloud path to the end and drop into SL1204.

73. Hidden in the Moving Wall

Head into the Strong, Shady Clouds Challenge Ruins on the left side of the starting cavern. The first banana is behind the thorns, inside the first moving wall.

74. Sticking to the Shadows

Through the first moving wall section.

75. Through Shadows and Thorns

Finish the Challenge Course.

76. Swallowed by the Snake

Inside the crystal snake on the right side of the starting cavern.

That'sss all for the Radiance Layer, but you can find the Gems in every other area by heading over to our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub. There's also the Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub, for all your other DKB needs.