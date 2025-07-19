Donkey Kong Bananza Groove Layer Banandium Gems

If you've boogied your way down to Donkey Kong Bananza's Groove Layer and you're after all the Banandium Gems hidden around the area, you've come to the right place.

There are 30 Banandium Gems to collect in this area, and we've laid them all out in the following map and list, so you can make sure you don't miss any.

If you're done grooving in this layer, you can find a similar rundown of the other regions in our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub.

Groove Layer Banandium Gem Locations

Some of the following Banandium Gems require you to have finished the Groove Layer's main mission before they show up in the area. As such, we'd recommend continuing with your adventure as usual before returning to the layer at a later point to snatch up the extras.

SL300

1. The Secret in Solitary

After restoring the bass track, head back into the Jail Hall and ask the Constructone to build a Swap Harp. Break through the back wall of your old cell, then switch the material. Bounce on the rubber bananas to reach the hang-frame on the ceiling.

2. Deep under Detention

Break the gold floor under the Barrel Cannon in the room under the Disco Hall. Punch through the black sand path, watching out for bombs, and you'll find this banana at the end.

3. Banana behind Bars

Grab a chunk of explosive rock from the top cell and use it to blow the bars off a cell on the first floor.

4. A Square-Shaped Secret

Use the Swap Harp in the Jail Hall to turn the cube rubber Fractone into gold. Break through it and find the banana behind.

5. Smash and Receive

Behind a stone tablet in one of the Jail Hall's cells on the first layer.

6. Gettin' Down in the Groove Layer!

Leave the jail and follow the path to the Disco Hall.

7. Over the Disco

In the disco ball over the checkpoint. Chunk Jump from the edge of the room and roll in mid-air before punching up to smash this banana.

8. Bouncy Brainteaser

Hit the harp in the Disco Hall to make everything gold. Break the bars on the upper cell, then turn things back to rubber. Enter the newly opened cell and climb to the top of the gold tower. Rip a chunk out and leave it on the floor, next to the tower. Flip the material to rubber again, and use the chunk and tower to reach the banana on the ceiling.

9.

Note: We're still working on getting this Banandium Gem as we grow our Fossil collection. We know its location as marked on the map, but we'll update this line with the proper name and method shortly.

10. Destined for the Top

After restoring the bass track, speak to the Constructone in the Disco Hall to install a harp. Use it to turn the nearby rubber cell gold and unlock the Quest for the Top Challenge Ruins. Follow the main path to find the first banana.

11. Liftoff to the Top

Finish the Challenge Course.

12. A Groovy Disco-very

Grab a piece of mud from the top layer and place it behind the Barrel Cannon. Use the harp to switch it to Liftoff Ore and ride it to the disco ball. Punch through the ball to find the banana inside.

13. Cranky's Groove Rant

Enter the VIP Room in the Disco Hall by throwing a chunk at the Fractone before it turns to steel. Speak to Cranky Kong inside.

14. Banana Chandelier

Use the Swap Harp to turn the VIP Room Fractone into Rubber. Bounce up to the ceiling to nab this 'nana.

15. Groove Smashin' Stats

Destroy 3,000m of Concrete in the layer, then speak to Smashintone in the Disco Hall.

16. Groovin' Once Again

After wrapping up the game's main story, speak to the mission Fractone near the main hall to begin the Groovetone quest. Reunite the band and pay Grumpy 2,000 Gold to repair the speaker, then head back to the original Fractone. You'll get this banana as a reward.

17. Disco-Ball Destruction

Free the Fractone from jail, then speak to its brother in the VIP Room to open the cannon into the disco ball.

18. Behind the Disco's Wall

In a secret room off the side of the Disco Hall. Punch through the wall where you see the white arrows on the floor, left of the Beat Source.

19. The Funky Beat is Back

Remove the Void Terravoider from the Beat Room.

20. Rising Bass Line

On the ceiling in the bass corridor.

21. Beat the Concrete

Use a chunk of Gold to destroy the thick concrete pillar in the bass tunnel.

22. The Groovy Bass is Back

Remove the Terravoider from the Bass Room.

23. Lofty Melody

Hidden behind a Wallopoid in the Melody corridor. Walk on the ground to summon the gold, then use the Swap Harp to turn it into rubber and bounce up to the banana.

24. A Gift from a Fan

In the Melody tunnel, under an arrow Fractone saying "Hey, DJ! Hey!".

25. The Catchy Melody is Back

Remove the Terravoider from the Melody Room.

26. Battle: Opposite Obliteration

Break the gold covering the Crockoid x2 Battle Ruins in the room under the Disco Hall. Switch the material from rubber, if necessary.

27. Battle: Cliff-Wall Ambush

Break the floor in the Disco Hall and speak to the Constructone to open the Wallopoid x4 Battle Ruins.

28. A Gift from Poppy

With the Groovetone disco back up and running, speak to Poppy in the corner to get this gift banana.

29. Dig the Groovy Nightlife

Speak to the rubber Fractone on the dance floor and find his four shy friends.

30. Groove Chip Exchange

Cash in your banana chips at the Disco Hall Chip Exchange.

After even more Gems? You can groove on over to our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub for a rundown of every other layer, or check out our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough for even more advice.