Donkey Kong Bananza Feast Layer Banandium Gems

There's a rumble in our tummy, so it's time to head down to Donkey Kong Bananza's Feast Layer and pick up some Banandium Gems in the process.

There are 69 Banandium Gems to find in this region, and we've built the following maps and lists to make sure that you don't miss out on a single one.

If you're still after Banandium Gems but for another region, check out the full rundown in our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub.

Feast Layer Banandium Gem Locations

You'll need to polish off the layer's main quest before you can get your hands on a couple of these, and there's one in particular (noted below) which didn't appear for us until we had rolled credits. With that it mind you might want to polish off everything DKB has to offer before returning to this layer to grab some bonus bananas.

SL1400

1. Free Fallin' to the Feast Layer!

If you came to this layer via the Groove Layer, head back up to the Radiance Layer and unlock the Void Co. seal on SL1204. Dive down the tunnel into the Feast Layer, and the banana will be at the bottom.

2. A Slime-Slathered Treat

Encased in muck, next to the Mine Gate Market Warp Gong.

3. Wrecked by Freestyle Bananzas

Enter the Freestyle Bananzas: City Smash Challenge Ruins in the wall near the Mane Gate Market checkpoint. Beat the challenge in the time limit to get this banana.

4. Fast-Paced Freestyle Bananzas

Destroy the building with at least 20 seconds still on the clock.

5. Lost and Found under the Building

Use the back punch bag to lift the platform, then drop off to find this banana beneath.

6. Battle: Bouncy Beatings

Head into the Antickoid x5 Battle Ruins in the Mane Gate Market stockroom.

7. Snacking from the Stockroom

Behind one of the muck walls, in the storeroom below Mane Gate Market.

8. A Banana among Friends

In the small restaurant, on a lower platform near the Mane Gate Market Warp Gong.

9. Battle: Wallpoloid Warfare

Enter the Wallopoid x10 Battle Ruins, on the left as you walk through the Mane Gate.

10. A Soda-Infused Banana

Inside the soda tank, next to the Feast Growtone.

11. The Feast Growtone

Feed the Growtone 500 Gold.

12. The Hungry Feast Growtone

Feed the Growtone 2,500 Gold.

13. The Sated Feast Growtone

Feed the Growtone 5,000 Gold.

14. A Secret Salty Snack

Head into the Steady Flow of Salt Challenge Ruins, on the right wall of Fried Pride Plaza. This banana is inside the first vertical salt wall.

15. Slinging the Salt

Make it up the first salt wall, and you'll find this banana at the top.

16. Melting the Muck

Complete the Challenge Course.

17. Steamed-and-Salted Banana

On the outer wall of Fried Pride Plaza, near the entrance to the theme park.

18. At a Grate Height

Climb up the inside of the Grater-Go-Round to find this banana on the roof.

19. 'Round the Grater-Go-Round!

Make your way up the Grater-Go-Round, then remove the muck at the top for a clean way down the middle.

20. Through the Mauling Walls

Enter The Trap-Filled Towers Challenge Ruins, next to the Kingly Swings checkpoint. The first banana is halfway along the main path.

21. A Wall All Alone

Climb up the wall after the first banana and follow it around the corner. Break through the sandy Wallopoid and punch down to reveal a secret area. Follow the climbing wall around to find this banana.

22. Falling Mauling Walls

Complete the Challenge Ruins.

23. Up High in a Sky Container

At the top of Kingly Swings, throw some salt at the much-covered portion of the upper pillar to reveal this hidden nook.

24. Swingin' through Kingly Swings!

Complete the Kingly Swings ride.

25. Soda-Spout Clean Out

Clear the muck off the soda tank spout, next to Kingly Swings.

26. Battle: Muck on Parade

Get the Constructone north of the Kingly Swings checkpoint to open the Muckoid x4 Battle Ruins.

27. Shifty Smash: Over the Oil Lake

Use Elephant Bananza to complete the Shifty Smash challenge, next to the giant lion statue.

28. Feast Smashin' Stats

Smash through 30,000m of Salt in the layer, then speak to Smashintone next to the giant lion statue.

29. Feast Quiz Master

Find Quiztone next to the giant lion statue and correctly answer his questions.

30. Feast Fragmentone Recovery

Find Fragmentone under the giant lion statue and return one of its fragments.

31. Feast Fragmentone Restoration

Return the other two fragments to Fragmentone.

32. Banana by a Greasy River

Clear a mucky wall on the oil river, running behind the giant lion statue's tail.

33. Center of the Oil Stream

Remove the Void Terravoider from the oil river running behind the giant stone lion's tail.

34. Battle: Mine-Cart Muck

Enter the Muckoid x13 Battle Ruins, next to the giant lion statue's back foot.

35. Fryin' at Ferocious Fryhouse!

Beat the Mad Mixer at the Ferocious Fryhouse.

36. Feast Hide-and-Seek

Dig down with the ladder through the grass near the Ferocious Fryhouse checkpoint and find the four hiding Fractones below.

37. Roarcoaster Rest Stop

Speak to the Constructone next to the Ferocious Fryhouse checkpoint to unlock the Branching-Track Roarcoaster Challenge Ruins. The first banana is at the end of the first coaster.

38. Behind a Roaring Waterfall

Hit the hidden flip switch behind the waterfall to take the right rail to this secret banana.

39. A Roaring Finish

Finish the Roarcoaster.

40. Unmucking the Works

Follow the blue pipe from the soda pool near Ferocious Fryhouse through the wall and use a chunk of salt to unblock the bottom. Once drained, you'll be able to get the banana at the bottom.

41. Fries on the Side

Hop off the Royal Oil Cruise and onto a floating portion of fries. Use salt on the muck wall to find this banana behind.

42. The Duct Inspector's Reward

Climb onto the air vents running on the ceiling of the Royal Oil Cruise. Follow them around the central blue structure to find the banana.

43. Floating on a Royal Oil Cruise!

Ride the Royal Oil Cruise to the bitter end.

44. The Salt's Last Stop

Instead of climbing the ladder at the end of the Royal Oil Cruise, take the path right and hop back onto your salt float into one last tunnel.

45. Eating the Lion's Share

In a stone lion's mouth, on the east side of the layer. Take the left track from Mane Gate Station, and you'll pass it.

46. Shifty Smash: Huge Monument

Complete the Shifty Smash Challenge out the back of the Refinery Getaway, near the Royal Oil Cruise entrance.

47. Danger Doubling Back

Break through the bricked-up doorway, left of the Royal Oil Cruise entrance and follow the path to remove the Terravoider. Retrace your steps to get the banana near the start.

48. Battle: Labyrinth Lurkers

Follow the main path from Royal Oil Cruise and enter the Wallopoid x5 Battle Ruins on the left.

49. Triple-Gated Banana

Break through the muck at the To-Go Box Station on the mine cart track.

50. Shifty Smash: Out of the Box

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge on the Lunch-Break Station platform.

51. Up through the Layer of Muck

Hop off the mine cart at the Umbrella Straw Station and use the salt Fractone to clear the muck. Hop to the top of the pillar with Snaka Bananza and grab the banana at the top.

52. Folded into the Patty

At the bottom of the burger patty.

53. Order Up at the Banana Burger!

With the Banana Burger fully built, climb to the top and you'll find this 'nana next to the Void lock.

54. Under the Lion's Mane

Walk around the inside of the big wheel to find this banana at the bottom.

55. A Snack with a View

Clear the carriage of the Feral Wheel completely covered with muck. You'll find the banana inside.

56. Crowning the Monarch

On top of the giant lion statue's head.

57. Feast Chip Exchange

Head to any of the layer's Chip Exchange points and cash in some of your chips.

SL1401

58. Muckin' Up Cat-Scratch Kitchen!

Dive into SL1401.

59. Battle: Ducking the Muck Wall

Head into the Muckoid x2 Battle Course, left of the layer's starting point.

60. Stuck in the Gutter

Use the first Muckoids in the layer to melt the drain in the floor. Punch through the wall of Melty Cheese and find the banana behind.

61. Cranky's Feast Rant

Head back on yourself in the salt storage room, and punch past some boxes to reveal a door. Cranky is tucked behind a waterfall in the corridor.

62. As Seen through the Grate

In a tunnel hidden behind the waterfall, just before the salt storage.

63. The Muck's Private Stash

Behind the right Muckoids on the wall in the salt room.

64. Resist the Tide of Walls

Enter the Waves of Walls Challenge Ruins, left of the Waste-Oil Container checkpoint. The first banana is straight along the first path.

65. Bouncing Tall off a Wall

Stand on the drain where the walls are created and use Charge Jump to reach the hanging frame on the ceiling. You'll find a banana there.

66. Strike Back against the Walls

Finish the Challenge Course.

67. Melt through the Metal Bridge

Use the Muckoids in the Waste-Oil Container to melt a section of the bridge. Use Hand Slap to find the precise point.

68. Stuck in the Muck

At the end of the Waste-Oil Container, hidden under muck behind the salt Hand Slap pile.

69. Decked Out in Matching Clothes

After rolling credits, change into the Burn-Proof Britches and Yellow Tempest Coat, then talk to Glamtone near the sinkhole.

We hope that was useful! For a similar rundown of the other layers, check out our full Banandium Gem Locations guide hub, or swing over to our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough hub for more tips and tricks.