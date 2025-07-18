Donkey Kong Bananza The Junction Banandium Gems

The Junction is the point in Donkey Kong Bananza where the two previously diverging paths come back together as one. It's only a small zone, but there's still a handful of Banandium Gems to pick up.

There's a total of 15 Banandium Gems to pick up in this region, and we've got the rundown of 'em all in the following map and list.

If you want to make sure that you've mopped up every Banandium Gem up to this point, you can swing back over to our Banandium Gem Locations guide hub.

The Junction Banandium Gem Locations

Most of these will only be available to you once you've polished off the Freezer and Forest Layers, so make sure they are both out of the way first. You might also encounter a couple of Gems that require you to wrap up The Junction's main boss before returning to the layer at a later time.

SL700

1. Freezer Path's Special Scoop

After de-Voiding The Junction's Freezer Path entrance, head back to the start point to find this 'nana in an ice cream scoop.

2. Cooled Off Inflammonite!

Defeat Inflammonite and dive down to SL700.

3. Freezer Path's Hidden Snack

After de-Voiding The Junction's Freezer Path entrance, break through the concrete wall near the laser cannons to find this banana.

4. Shifty Smash: Freezer Path

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge at the end of the Freezer Path's lower layer.

5. Forest Path's Birdbrain

With the Forest Path de-Voided, head back to the start point and find this banana in the wooden head.

6. Uprooted Abracajabya!

Defeat Abracajabya and dive down to SL700.

7. Forest Path's Hidden Snack

Remove the Void lock from the Forest Path, then climb around the central pillar to find a banana hidden under the main path.

8. Shifty Smash: Forest Path

Complete the Shifty Smash challenge at the end of the Forest Path's lower layer.

9. Cleared the Way to Clash Point!

Clear the Void infection on whichever path you visit first, and restore the bridge.

10. Clash Point's Hidden Snack

Under the bridges from the Forest and Freezer Paths to the Junction.

11. Battle: A Fiery Fracas

Speak to Constructone on the platform left of the Clash Point marker to access the Crockoid x2 Battle Challenge. Use the laser cannon to defeat the enemies.

12. Target on the Run

Speak to the Constructone on the Forest Path side of the central platform to gain access to the Crossing through Crosshairs Challenge Ruins. Make it across the first gap to nab this 'nana.

13. Out-of-Range Perch

Use Kong Bananza on the second moving platform and climb up the wall to break through a concrete panel at the top.

14. Target Escaped

Complete the Challenge Course.

15. Cranky's Junction Rant

Knock down Cranky's hovering platform, flying over the main Junction path.

It's short and sweet, but now you've got all The Junction has to offer! For more advice, be sure to check out our Donkey Kong Bananza Walkthrough guide hub, and remember that a similar rundown of each layer's bananas can be found in our Banandium Gem Locations hub.