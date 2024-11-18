Black Friday is (almost) here, and My Nintendo Store UK is already getting into the savings spirit with a host of tasty discounts across a range of LEGO sets.

Naturally, the one that caught our eye first and foremost was the LEGO Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set, which has been cut down from £259.99 to £181.99 — okay, it's still a little eye-watering, but at least it's slightly easier to stomach.

But that's not all! There are also savings to be found on a host of Mario sets, including the interactive expansions, the Super Mario World Mario & Yoshi set, the giant 'Mighty Bowser' build and a handful of Animal Crossing options too.

We've gathered together all the discounted LEGO sets (and their all-important sale prices) for you to check out below.

LEGO Set Sale Price (RRP) Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit £24.49 ( £34.99 ) Animal Crossing Julian's Birthday Party £9.09 ( £12.99 ) Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House £45.49 ( £64.99 ) Super Mario Adventures with Interactive LEGO Luigi £31.49 ( £44.99 ) Super Mario Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario £31.49 ( £44.99 ) Super Mario Adventures with Interactive LEGO Peach £31.49 ( £44.99 ) Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course £34.99 ( £49.99 ) Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course £38.49 ( £54.99 ) Super Mario King Boo's Haunted Mansion £45.49 ( £64.99 ) Super Mario The Bowser Express Train £73.49 ( £104.99 ) Super Mario The Mighty Bowser £160.99 ( £229.99 ) Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi £80.49 ( £114.99 ) The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 £181.99 ( £259.99 )



Naturally, the LEGO sets are but one small part of the full Black Friday deals to be found on My Nintendo Store UK. The storefront is currently also offering discounts on Switch bundles, controllers, games, accessories and more.