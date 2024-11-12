Nintendo has detailed some of its offerings for this year's Black Friday period in the US, discounting a variety of games and accessories for the Switch, as well as reiterating the console bundle deals currently available.

First up, starting on 24th November 2024, several first-party Nintendo games will be discounted by $20 at select local retailers such as Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart. These are some pretty big hitters, and would no doubt compliment a new hardware purchase quite nicely.

Accessories will also receive a tasty $20 discount at retailers, including the Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers and the official Pro Controller. A Tears of the Kingdom Switch carry case will also benefit from a smaller, $10 discount.

Of course, if you've yet to treat yourself to a Switch console, Nintendo also reiterates that it's offering up a few bundles over the Black Friday period. The standard Switch console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes in at $299.99, while the OLED console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will cost $349.99. Both bundles will also include a code for 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online, giving access to a whole bunch of retro games from NES to N64.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Finally, the Switch Lite Hyrule Edition is on offer at $209.99. You don't get a copy of Echoes of Wisdom with this one, but again, a 12-month NSO membership is included.

So there you have it! Not the heavist of discounts, we're sure you'll agree, but Nintendo has always been somewhat resistant to slashing the prices of its biggest games. This will arguably be the last holiday season for the current Switch console, however, with Nintendo poised to announce its succesor within the current fiscal year ending 31st March 2025.