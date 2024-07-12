Persona has become one of the most recognisable RPG series of the modern era. Starting life as a Shin Megami Tensei spin-off in 1996 with Revelations: Persona on PS1, Persona took a while to reach a wider audience. A shift in tone, some more slice-of-life and school elements, and a gradual upgrade and explosion in style and aesthetics put Atlus' turn-based RPG series on the map. It's far eclipsed SMT in popularity nowadays, with Persona 5 being one of the most recognisable games in the genre.
While Shin Megami Tensei has a storied history with the Big N, Persona took much longer to make the jump to Nintendo systems. A few years of spin-offs on the 3DS and Switch paved the way for Persona 5 Royal and, eventually, the other "modern" Persona games to come to Switch.
But what's the best Persona game? That's down to you, dear readers. Below is a list of every single Persona game available on Switch and any other Nintendo console, ranked by you. You can vote for each game by clicking on the star next to each title and giving it a score out of 10. And don't forget, this list is fluid and is updated in real-time. So you can influence things!
This list also only includes Persona games and Persona spin-offs. Shin Megami Tensei is its own series at this point, and we have a separate list ranking all of those games.