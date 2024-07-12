What order should I play the Persona games in?

It doesn't matter, at least if you consider the mainline games. While every single Persona game takes place in the same world, there are very few connections — and even those are just easter eggs or character references.

What might tip the scales is what kind of game you're looking for. Persona 3 Portable is visually very stripped-back, the story is presented more like a visual novel, and the game's main dungeon is a tower with randomly generated floors. Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are essentially what modern-day Persona is, with full 3D exploration, themed dungeons (though 4's dungeons are also randomly generated), and a lot more voice acting.

In terms of spin-offs, you probably want a bit more experience with the main series. Persona 5 Strikers and Tactica, for instance, might not make much sense without playing Persona 5.

What are the differences between Persona 3 FES and Portable?

Oh boy... Persona 3 FES is a PlayStation 2-exclusive entry in the Persona series, and like P3P, is an enhanced version of the original Persona 3.

FES features new social links, some quality-of-life upgrades, and a new post-game chapter called 'The Answer'. Persona 3 Portable doesn't include this post-game story, but it allows you to play as a female protagonist, who gets all new social links compared to the male lead. Portable is also more like a visual novel in its presentation, while FES sets the template for the future of the Persona series.

Obviously, the biggest difference here is that Persona 3 Portable is available on Switch, while Persona 3 FES isn't.

Is the Persona 3 remake coming to Switch?

Persona 3 Reload, a remake of Persona 3, launched on PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam at the beginning of 2024. But, despite the slate of Persona ports on Switch, it skipped out on the console.

And, unfortunately, it's pretty unlikely. The remake's director has said that the idea did come up during development but was quickly taken off the table. Switch 2 might be a possibility, though. Let's wait and see...

Are Persona 1 and Persona 2 being remade for Switch?

At the moment, we have no idea. Persona 1 and Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Eternal Punishment, previously stuck on PlayStation, got remakes on the PSP, and rumours about new remakes emerged earlier in 2024.

But Atlus hasn't confirmed anything yet. At this point, we expect if they do exist, they'll either be cross-platform or on the Switch successor. We'll see, though.

