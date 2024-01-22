The past couple of years have been pretty great for the Persona series on Switch. But the upcoming remake of Persona 3 — titled Persona 3 Reload — is skipping the hybrid console entirely. That's always been the plan, but it doesn't mean the idea isn't there at all, says director Takuya Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi and producer Ryota Niitsuma recently spoke to the Spanish video game outlet Atomix (partially translated by Persona Youtuber Faz on Twitter). During the interview, Atomix asked about a Nintendo Switch version of the remake — given that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal have all made their way to the hybrid console and have all been well received.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The pair's response was somewhat ambiguous. While they decided early on that "there would be no version for the Nintendo Switch", they also admitted that "the idea is there" (translations via Faz). So it's not completely off the cards, then?

Atlus’ P-Studio managers say that a Switch version for Persona 3 Reload isn’t planned, but that the idea is there pic.twitter.com/X265C3sENy January 22, 2024

As with any port, though, it's down to whether the team can manage it — "it's a matter of discussing it with the team and seeing what they think about it and we'll see what happens," the pair told Atomix. We'll keep our fingers crossed, of course.

Persona 3 Reload is coming to Xbox One and PS4 in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on 2nd February 2024. Even with those last-gen versions, we're not entirely surprised the game is skipping Switch, at least initially. But the door is slightly ajar for a potential port down the line. What is more likely, though, is that we'll see Persona 3 Reload on the eventual Switch successor — we hope, at least! Don't take our word for it.

In the meantime, the Persona series is worth diving into on Switch. Persona 3 Reload is mostly based on the standard version of Persona 3, which launched on the PlayStation 2 in 2006. It has some new content mixed in with it, but it's also missing content which is exclusive to Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable — the latter of which is available on Switch, though its presentation is quite a bit different to the rest of the series.