Switch, Lite & Games Flatlay
Image: Nintendo LIfe

If you're in the market for buying a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite console (learn about the differences here), you'd be wise to see what bundles, discounts and offers are available before diving into a purchase. Luckily for you, we've done all the hard work for you right here on this page.

Below, we're keeping an eye out for the best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles and deals we can find across the web. While Black Friday and the holiday season are the best times of year to spot these types of offers, you can find consoles with games included at no additional cost or specific deals where a store might throw in an additional controller or the like all year round – if you know where to look!

Keep scrolling to browse through all the bundles we've found, or feel free to check out these price comparison guides for standalone consoles if you don't need any extras:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Switch Console Bundles - USA

Let's kick things off with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED Model console bundles available in the US:

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Inc. Game + 3 Mo. Switch Online)
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Inc. Game + 3 Mo. Switch Online)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (+ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Mightyskins Voucher)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle (Inc. Game + 3 Mo. Switch Online)
Nintendo Switch Console Bundles - UK

And here are your Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED Model console bundle options in the UK:

My Nintendo Store UK [Switch Console Bundles]
GAME [Switch Console Bundles]
Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Mario Kart 8
Nintendo Switch - Nintendo Switch Sports Set (Inc. Game, Accessory & 3 Mo. Switch Online)
Nintendo Switch Console + Free Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Nintendo Switch Console + Free Stealth Gaming Headset
Nintendo Switch (+ Super Mario Bros. Wonder & Carry Case)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-Month Switch Online
Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red (+ Super Mario Bros. Wonder + Free Screen Protector)
Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) (Ring Fit Adventure Set + Just Dance 2022)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model (+ Super Mario Bros. Wonder & Mario Soft Toy)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model - The Legend of Zelda Edition (Inc. Game, Case & Controller)
Nintendo Switch Lite Console Bundles - USA

Nintendo Switch Lite
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

After the handheld-only (and more affordable) Switch Lite console? Here are the bundles for you:

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) (Game Included)
Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition) (Game Included)
Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise (+ Animal Crossing: New Horizons)
Nintendo Switch Lite Console Bundles - UK

And finally the Switch Lite bundles available in the UK:

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise (Timmy & Tommy's Ed) (Animal Crossing Game Included)
Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Free Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Free Stealth Gaming Headset
Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) + Animal Crossing New Horizons
Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) (+ Kirby and the Forgotten Land & Case)
Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) (Pokémon Legends: Arceus & Case)
Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue) (Animal Crossing: New Horizons & Case)
