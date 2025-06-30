Best Nintendo Switch 2 Gaming Headsets

The Nintendo Switch 2 brings improved audio and built-in GameChat, making a good gaming headset more useful than ever. Whether you’re chatting with friends or just want to enjoy your games with better sound, the right headset can make all the difference.

One of the most welcome additions is the headphone jack on the Switch 2 Pro Controller, which means wired headsets are a great option for players who like to keep things simple. Just plug in and play. If you prefer a wireless setup, there are also plenty of great choices that offer freedom and flexibility without compromising on sound quality.

In this guide, we’ve picked out some of the best headsets for Switch 2, covering both wired and wireless models across a range of budgets. Whether you’re gaming at home or on the go, there’s something here to suit your play style.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Logitech G G522 Lightspeed - Wireless Gaming Headset



The Logitech G G522 Lightspeed is a feature-packed wireless headset that looks as good as it sounds, and it’s a great fit for Nintendo Switch 2 players who want flexibility, style, and top-tier audio performance. With Bluetooth support, it connects easily to the Switch 2 in handheld mode, giving you freedom to move without fiddling with cables.

Designed for long sessions, it’s lightweight and comfortable, with a soft suspension headband and rounded ear cups that help keep things cosy over time. You also get a full-bandwidth microphone with excellent clarity, which works perfectly with Switch 2’s built-in GameChat for voice communication that sounds clean and professional.

Audio is sharp and immersive, thanks to PRO-G drivers delivering detailed sound and rich bass. There’s also customisable RGB lighting on the outside, so you can tweak the look to match your setup or just show off a bit.

With up to 60 hours of battery life (with lighting switched off) and a solid wireless range, this is a strong choice for players who want performance and polish without being tied to their console.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 - Wired Gaming Headset

If you’re after a budget-friendly headset for your Nintendo Switch 2, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 is well worth a look. As a wired model, it connects directly to the console in handheld mode or plugs straight into the Switch 2 Pro Controller, which now includes a headphone jack. No pairing, no fuss - just plug in and play.

Despite its lower price point, the Nova 1 punches above its weight in the sound department. It features the Nova Acoustic System with high-fidelity drivers and 360-degree spatial audio, which gives you a surprisingly rich and immersive soundscape, whether you’re in the thick of the action or just chilling with something slower-paced.

Comfort-wise, it’s got a lightweight design with adjustable earcups, AirWeave memory cushions, and a stretchy headband that helps it stay comfy over longer sessions. The ClearCast Gen 2 mic does a great job of cutting out background noise and tucks away neatly when not in use.

If you’re not looking to spend a fortune but still want decent audio and reliable voice chat with GameChat, this is a cracking wired option that gets the job done.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma - Wireless Gaming Headset

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma is a stylish and versatile headset that works brilliantly with the Nintendo Switch 2, whether you’re playing at home or on the move. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth, and you can easily switch between your Switch 2 and another paired device with a simple toggle. This is especially useful if you’re watching something on your phone between sessions.

It’s a lightweight and comfortable option, designed for long play sessions. The memory foam ear cushions and swivelling earcups help it sit comfortably, and the detachable microphone offers clear voice pickup for using the Switch 2’s built-in GameChat. When you don’t need it, you can simply unplug the mic for a cleaner look.

Audio is handled by Razer’s TriForce 40mm drivers, delivering crisp, balanced sound across the board. There’s also customisable RGB lighting on the earcups for a bit of extra flair. With up to 70 hours of battery life and USB-C charging, this is a great all-round wireless option for Switch 2 owners.

HyperX Cloud III – Wired Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud III is another strong wired headset option for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, especially if you’re after something comfortable, great-sounding, and sensibly priced. Thanks to its 3.5mm jack, it connects directly to the Switch 2 in handheld mode or into the Switch 2 Pro Controller, which now features a headphone port - no adapters or setup required.

It’s built with HyperX’s signature comfort in mind, using soft ear cushions and a sturdy yet lightweight frame that’s well-suited to longer play sessions. The angled 53mm drivers are tuned to deliver clean, punchy sound, and DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio adds a sense of depth and direction to in-game audio.

You also get an ultra-clear microphone with a handy LED mute indicator, and onboard controls make it easy-to-adjust volume or mute on the fly. The mic is ideal for using GameChat, letting you stay in touch without shouting over background noise.

If you’re looking for a reliable, no-nonsense headset that delivers excellent performance for a fair price, the Cloud III is a very solid pick.

Turtle Beach Atlas Air - Wireless Gaming Headset

And last but not least, the Turtle Beach Atlas Air closes out our list with a wireless headset that delivers clear, customisable audio and plenty of versatility for Switch 2 players. It connects via Bluetooth 5.2, giving you low-latency audio whether you’re playing in handheld mode or docked.

Prefer a wired setup? No problem - the Atlas Air also includes a 3.5mm jack and cable, so you can plug directly into the console or the Pro Controller’s headphone port for a simple, reliable connection.

Audio quality is a highlight here, with Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing technology now offering multiple preset levels, so you can tailor the sound to your preferences.

With up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging, the Atlas Air is a strong all-round choice for Switch 2 owners who want great sound and flexibility without needing to charge after every session.

Let us know in the comments if you use a gaming headset with your Switch 2 and if you'd recommend it. And if you're interested in upgrading your TV to take advantage of the new system's features, check out our guide to the Best 4K TVs for Switch 2.