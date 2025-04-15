Nintendo has been very bullish about making the transition from the Switch 1 to the Switch 2 as seamless as possible for current owners, so naturally, that means we'll be seeing a bunch of original Switch games receive updates for the new system to take advantage of that additional power.

We're getting two types of updates for Switch 1 games — Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, which boast huge performance boost and exclusive content, and free updates, smaller patches that "improve playability" of select Switch games. We'll go through every title in each category here, so if you have any that might be gathering dust, now might be time to dig them out.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Game And Upgrade Pack

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition titles come in two flavours — these can be bought as a complete physical edition with both the full game and upgrade pack included on one cartridge, or you can buy the Upgrade Pack separately via the Switch eShop. So for example, if you already own the game on Switch 1, then you only need to purchase the upgrade pack.

The upgrade packs for the two Zelda titles will be available at no extra cost if you're a member of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

The games listed here will be updated on Switch 2 to "improve playability" and add GameShare where applicable. It's not known whether these will all be available on day one, but they will all be free; kind of like a standard patch update.

There's been a lot of confusion surrounding these updated versions of Switch 1 games, so we'll be clearing things up for you in this section.

Is the Upgrade Pack included on the cartridge of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition physical?

Yes, at least for first-party games. In a statement provided to us by Nintendo UK, Nintendo Switch 2 Editions from Nintendo "will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card."

Third-party publishers and developers will have the option to put the upgrade on the cartridge or make it a download code, but at least we know Nintendo will stick everything on the cartridge.