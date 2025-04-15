Switch 2 - Upgrade Pack
Image: Nintendo Life

Nintendo has been very bullish about making the transition from the Switch 1 to the Switch 2 as seamless as possible for current owners, so naturally, that means we'll be seeing a bunch of original Switch games receive updates for the new system to take advantage of that additional power.

We're getting two types of updates for Switch 1 games — Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, which boast huge performance boost and exclusive content, and free updates, smaller patches that "improve playability" of select Switch games. We'll go through every title in each category here, so if you have any that might be gathering dust, now might be time to dig them out.

Every Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Game And Upgrade Pack

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition titles come in two flavours — these can be bought as a complete physical edition with both the full game and upgrade pack included on one cartridge, or you can buy the Upgrade Pack separately via the Switch eShop. So for example, if you already own the game on Switch 1, then you only need to purchase the upgrade pack.

The upgrade packs for the two Zelda titles will be available at no extra cost if you're a member of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch 2: Every Free Switch 1 Performance Update

The games listed here will be updated on Switch 2 to "improve playability" and add GameShare where applicable. It's not known whether these will all be available on day one, but they will all be free; kind of like a standard patch update.

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition And Performance Update FAQs

There's been a lot of confusion surrounding these updated versions of Switch 1 games, so we'll be clearing things up for you in this section.

Is the Upgrade Pack included on the cartridge of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition physical?

Yes, at least for first-party games. In a statement provided to us by Nintendo UK, Nintendo Switch 2 Editions from Nintendo "will include the original Nintendo Switch game and its upgrade pack all on the same game card."

Third-party publishers and developers will have the option to put the upgrade on the cartridge or make it a download code, but at least we know Nintendo will stick everything on the cartridge.

How much are Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade packs?

Right now, we don't have the full picture. We do know that the upgrade price of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be $9.99 each in the US, but cost in other regions has yet to be revealed.

As for Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Party Jamboree, there's speculation that these may be a little more expensive as they include additional content and new game modes, but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

In the UK, the physical releases for the two Zelda titles and Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be £64.99 each. This would imply that the upgrade packs would indeed also be the same price across the board, but we'll provide definitive confirmation as soon as we're able.

How large will the file size be for upgrade pack downloads?

We don't know yet. Given that the games will benefit from improved resolution, frame rates, and extra content, we can't imagine they'll be particularly small, but then Nintendo is also very adept at compression.

You're getting 265GB internal storage with the Switch 2, so we suspect you'll probably have plenty of space to accommodate the upgrade pack titles, but just in case, be sure to check out our microSD Express guide for the best places to pick up more storage.

Will the free updates also be available on Switch 1?

It doesn't sound like it, no. The free updates appear to be leveraging the additional power of the Switch 2, presumably to improve performance for titles like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

As for Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, this will be updated on Switch 2 to allow for GameShare. Games on Switch 1 cannot be shared to other consoles, but if you own a Switch 1, you'll be able to join a GameShare session with someone on Switch 2.

Will upgrade packs be available for free on Nintendo Switch Online?

At the moment, only Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are being offered up for members of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Should Nintendo add anymore games in the future, we'll be sure to let you know.

Will you be trying out any of the games listed above on Switch 2? Which are you most excited to revisit or play for the first time? Let us know, and be sure to check out our ultimate Nintendo Switch 2 guide for all of the resources you ned.