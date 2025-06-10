Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

Here's a Switch game we thought would get a little boost on Switch 2 — Splatoon 3! While it wasn't part of the initial free update line-up, Nintendo (via the Nintendo Today! app) has announced that the game will be receiving a Switch 2 update later this week, on 12th June.

That's not all, though — 30 new weapons in the form of the Splatlands Collection (based on older weapons), a raise on freshness caps, new badges to earn, and a new stat in Anarchy Battle which will help with matchmaking.

Urchin Underpass, a classic Splatoon 1 stage, is also making a return later this week. All of these additions are coming to the game regardless of whether you're playing on Switch 1 or 2.

On the Switch 2 side of things, Splatoon 3 is getting a performance boost, with smoother framerates in particular areas and more detailed visuals. We assume that Squid Roll bug will also be fixed. (Update: Confirmed via OatmealDome's translation of the Japanese Splatoon X account).

Strangely, no Mouse Mode support (though this isn't a Switch 2 Edition), but at least you'll be able to play with friends online regardless of whether they're on Switch 1 or 2.

Well, that was a handy reminder to get the Nintendo Today! on your phone, wasn't it? Alongside the Splatoon 3 update, we're also getting a Switch 2-exclusive spin-off in the form of Splatoon Raiders.

Are you excited to dive into Splatoon 3 on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.