The Switch 2 release is on the horizon and Nintendo has been hard at work preparing multiple games to ensure players have the best experience possible on the new system.

Apart from the 12 major upgrades which are now live, the company has also released some updates for various other first-party Switch titles. This includes games getting paid upgrades like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild as well as other games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Here's a rundown of each update, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Version 1.4.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Added support for the Portuguese (Brazil) system language setting. Because Portuguese is not a supported voice language, the voice content will use the language you select in the in-game options.

Added support for the Sidon, Tulin, Yunobo, and Riju amiibo.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

Added support for the Portuguese (Brazil) system language setting. Because Portuguese is not a supported voice language, the voice content will use the language you select in the in-game options.

Added support for the Sidon, Tulin, Yunobo, and Riju amiibo.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Version 1.8.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Added support for the Portuguese (Brazil) system language setting. Because Portuguese is not a supported voice language, if you select the Match System Settings option in the game, the voice content will use English.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

Added support for the Portuguese (Brazil) system language setting. Because Portuguese is not a supported voice language, if you select the Match System Settings option in the game, the voice content will use English.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe - Version 1.1.2

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Partially alleviated an issue that occurs when playing on Nintendo Switch 2 where the entire screen flickers during some scenes in the game, such as when a day starts and ends. We will be releasing an update in the near feature to fix this completely.



Note: An update addressing the problem above has not been distributed for “Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo ver.” However, we plan to perform the same fix as the full game in a future update.

Super Mario Wonder - Version 1.0.2

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

Kirby's Dream Buffet - Version 1.0.0a

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: The version number in the lower right of the software title screen is still Ver. 1.0.0. The version number displayed in the software menu on the HOME Screen will display 1.0.0a if the update is applied.

Kirby Star Allies - Version 4.0.0a

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: The version number in the lower right of the software title screen is still Ver. 4.0.0. The version number displayed in the software menu on the HOME Screen will display 4.0.0a if the update is applied.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars - Version 1.1.2

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: The software update is required to play on Nintendo Switch 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Version 2.2.1

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General