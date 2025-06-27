Ready for another cheeky eShop sale?
Yes, Nintendo has kicked off its Summer Sale on the Switch, slicing prices across the board from now until 10th July 2025.
There are some pretty big hitters here too, so to help you decide what might be worth buying, we thought we'd compile a list of every game we scored 9/10 or higher right here on Nintendo Life.
If you're in need of some eShop credit, we've got you covered there too. Simply use the tool below to select the relevant amount, and you'll be taken directly to our store page.
Now, let's get cracking, hm..?
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch)
$14.99 (-75%)
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a wonderful achievement for dynamic storytelling, as it puts forth a compelling and multifaceted narrative that’ll keep you guessing right up until the very end. This excellent story, combined with enjoyable combat portions, a striking art style, and some top-notch voice acting make for an experience that you won’t want to miss out on. It’s the kind of game that’ll have you wishing that you could play it again for the first time, just so all its best elements could be new again.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
A Short Hike (Switch eShop)
$4.39 (45%)
A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain.
It's something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer the more you play.
An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Switch)
$29.99 (-50%)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is the absolute pinnacle of the series and despite coming to Switch over five years after other platforms, this 'impossible' Switch conversion does very little to degrade the experience. Long-time franchise players and military aviation enthusiasts will be overwhelmed by the fan service at every turn, from craters on the ground to airplanes, liveries, callsigns, and emblems shouting out to previous entries.
We understand the genre is uniquely niche, but if this is your first foray into the franchise, this conversion is a perfect gateway into this rich, revered series. You get tons of content and an epic single-player campaign wrapped up in triple-A presentation that delivers the most comprehensive portable experience ever from Project Aces.
AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative (Switch)
$9.99 (-75%)
AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is one of the most interesting visual novels we’ve played through in a while. The murder mystery at its heart is brought to life by some great writing and quirky characters alongside the satisfyingly integrated, beautifully balanced Psync puzzle elements. Even with some minor control issues, there is a lot to love in this game even if you never picked up the original. Highly recommended if you're even a little bit curious.
Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop)
$14.99 (-25%)
Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released.
It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.
Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons improved upon every single facet of the series imaginable. There's more to do, more to see, more to change, more to mould, and more to love; fans and first-time players can find themselves losing hours at a time gathering materials, creating new furniture, and making their island undeniably theirs.
Every moment is unashamedly blissful, with excellently written characters that truly feel alive and an island paradise that gives back infinitely more than you put in. Back when Animal Crossing: New Leaf hit the shelves all those years ago and created a whole new generation of fans, many people were wondering how Nintendo could possibly top it, but here we got our answer.
This is a masterpiece that's worth buying a Switch (or two) to play.
Archvale (Switch eShop)
$7.49 (-50%)
Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies. The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on-the-fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.
Axiom Verge (Switch eShop)
$3.99 (-80%)
Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play.
For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice.
Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right.
Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop)
$7.99 (-60%)
Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure
Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on.
The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.
Balatro (Switch eShop)
$13.49 (-10%)
Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp.
It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime.
BioShock: The Collection (Switch)
$9.99 (-80%)
BioShock Infinite's commentary on religion and patriotism remains thoroughly interesting all these years on, and the introduction of new game mechanics like the Skyhook and having Elizabeth constantly aiding you in combat help to differentiate this release from the two that came before. Thematically, it fits in with the series quite well, and though the narrative is still rightfully polarizing to many, the new setting allows for the writers and environmental designers to tap their imagination in ways that the underwater setting never allowed for.
BioShock Infinite is by far the most cinematic and explosive of the BioShock trilogy, with a unique identity that still manages to nail the uneasy environments and shocking encounters that make its predecessors so memorable.
Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop)
$4.22 (-75%)
For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.
Botany Manor (Switch eShop)
$18.74 (-25%)
It looks like The Witness and it plays a bit like StreetPass Garden, but Botany Manor blooms into something that's not only entirely its own, but also something quite special. Don't let its cosy aesthetics fool you — Botany Manor is packed with nicely challenging, well-designed puzzles, and isn't afraid to tackle heavy subjects, too.
Cat Quest III (Switch)
$11.99 (-40%)
Cat Quest III is a familiar yet flawless action adventure with fluid and fantastic-feeling combat. Its charming story and witty writing bring life to the Purribean, one of the best-designed mini-open worlds in recent memory. That open world is packed with satisfying quests and engaging puzzles to solve that almost always throw some new idea or challenge at you.
The progression here is smooth, and the entire experience is precisely paced with no performance issues at all. Some stunning animation work, accompanied by a gorgeous shanty-like pirate soundtrack tops off an excellent adventure.
All of that together ensures that Cat Quest III is a pristine pirate adventure and action RPG.
Chicken Police - Paint it RED! (Switch eShop)
$6.99 (-65%)
An extremely impressive first game from The Wild Gentlemen, Chicken Police - Paint it RED! is one of the best visual novel/adventure games we've played in a long, long time and one hell of an absorbing tale. It looks and runs great on the Switch, with only a couple of really minuscule interface issues which are easily ignored.
At roughly eight or nine hours, the story is surprisingly lengthy, but we were never bored and wanted to investigate every little thing just to wring out more precious droplets of banter and fascination. Chicken Police is a polished, captivating experience and we're very excited for whatever's coming next from this team.
Core Keeper (Switch)
$13.99 (-30%)
Core Keeper is a wonderfully engaging and mysterious survival sandbox that is tough to put down once it gets its hooks in you.
An expertly judged progression curve, tons of secrets and unlockables, and excellent presentation all come together to make this one an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a great new survival game. If you’ve had your fill of stalwarts like Minecraft or Terraria and are looking for the next great game to scratch that itch, look no further.
Cuphead (Switch eShop)
$13.99 (30%)
Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing has been sacrificed in its move to the Switch.
A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!
And the Delicious Last Course is the icing on the cake, too.
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Switch eShop)
$6.39 (-20%)
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course is a great little expansion that adds new life to one of the Switch's most entertaining games. It may be a tad on the short side but what's here is absolutely fantastic and it's reasonably priced to take its length into account. If you have the original, this is essential. If you don't, they both are.
Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch)
$19.99 (-50%)
Dark Souls: Remastered is a faithful remaster of a touchstone in video game design that improves overall performance of the original release while preserving all of the character traits that made it such a memorable experience. While it’s no less forgiving — and its menus are a little fiddly — this slick Nintendo Switch iteration offers an excellent way to experience Lordran’s ultra-challenging odyssey in true handheld form.
Plus, there's a Solaire of Astora amiibo. Praise the Sun, indeed.
Dead Cells (Switch)
$12.49 (-50%)
Dead Cells is a masterclass in excellent roguelike design, mixing together nonstop intense action sequences, gorgeous vistas, and an addictive loop of unlocks and rewards into a beautiful experience that no Switch owner will want to go without.
There’s dozens, if not hundreds, of hours of content available here, and though some sense of repetition can creep in every now and then, it’s remarkable how fresh Dead Cells can stay through all those hours.
This game is a blast to play, full of visual splendour, and packed with things to do; don’t miss out on this one - it’s a must-buy.
Comments 15
Wonder if such a sale will happen also here in Europe soon - anyway, happy for those in the US going for any of these games thanks to these discounts!
Great selection of indies. Always was hesitant on Great Ace Attorney, but I may finally snag it this time.
Not a single game on my wishlist was discounted.
@Magician Me too. Though most on my wishlist are games from Hamster, with one game having been on the list for four years and not once getting a sale. 😋
Got it. I’ll pick up all 97 games today.
Definitely tempted by Neva.
Good sale has a little something of everything including a decent amount of first party titles.
I've been watching for Buried Stars to be on sale for like two years so I'll probably pick that up, maybe Tomba or Anonymous;Code. In terms of the Nintendo-published stuff I've got everything I'd particularly want. Keep wondering about checking out Unicorn Overlord but I think I'll wait until it's cheaper.
It's only a 10% discount but kind of surprised there's no mention of the fact Hundred Line is on sale. Super, super recommend that, especially after all the recent quality of life improvements.
Picked up Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD. Just wish it had all the party games the Wii version had.
I got a DekuDeals alert that Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is also $41.99, but that's digitally through GameStop.
I can recommend:
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (absolute perfection of a remake)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (tons of fun)
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (it's Ys, you'll love it)
Signalis (very, very good game)
...and stay away as far as it's only possible from Balatro. It will ruin your life. I condemn this game!
@Magician probably you bought all the good ones allready...
Too many games, too little time. And money. And storage space. And motivation honestly. I need to go back a couple decades so I can be bored from a lack of entertainment rather than an excess.
I picked up Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and it's bringing back a lot of memories. I loved those games in middle school when they were new.
Got Bastian for 3 bucks, honestly it is kinda boring. Oh well
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...