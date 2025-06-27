Ready for another cheeky eShop sale?

Yes, Nintendo has kicked off its Summer Sale on the Switch, slicing prices across the board from now until 10th July 2025.

There are some pretty big hitters here too, so to help you decide what might be worth buying, we thought we'd compile a list of every game we scored 9/10 or higher right here on Nintendo Life.

If you're in need of some eShop credit, we've got you covered there too. Simply use the tool below to select the relevant amount, and you'll be taken directly to our store page.

Now, let's get cracking, hm..?

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Switch) Publisher: Atlus / Developer: Vanillaware Release Date: 12th Apr 2022 ( USA ) / 12th Apr 2022 ( UK/EU ) $14.99 (-75%) 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is a wonderful achievement for dynamic storytelling, as it puts forth a compelling and multifaceted narrative that’ll keep you guessing right up until the very end. This excellent story, combined with enjoyable combat portions, a striking art style, and some top-notch voice acting make for an experience that you won’t want to miss out on. It’s the kind of game that’ll have you wishing that you could play it again for the first time, just so all its best elements could be new again. Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim $59.90

£49.99 £41.24

£41.24 Amazon (US)

A Short Hike (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whippoorwill / Developer: Adam Robinson-Yu Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU ) $4.39 (45%) A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain. It's something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer the more you play. An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.

Archvale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Idoz & Phops Release Date: 2nd Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) $7.49 (-50%) Archvale is a triumphant bullet-hell/RPG genre mashup. Although you could argue its similarity to one or two recent releases, it trumps the competition with incredibly slick combat, simple and satisfying progression, and varied environments and enemies. The difficulty ramps up heavily as you progress to the later levels, so the inability to change difficulty on-the-fly may prove a bit of an issue for some players. Push through, however, and you’ll find Archvale to be one of the most satisfying twin-stick games available right now.

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-80%) Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it’s ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you’ve played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right. Axiom Verge $36.97

£24.99

Amazon (US)

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 11th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 11th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU ) $7.99 (-60%) Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on. The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.

Balatro (Switch eShop) Publisher: PlayStack / Developer: LocalThunk Release Date: 20th Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Feb 2024 ( UK/EU ) $13.49 (-10%) Balatro is a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes... and then everybody else on top of that. It utterly nails what it sets out to do, providing an instantly accessible, satisfying, and addictive gameplay loop that anybody can grasp. It's an immensely enjoyable experience from the start, but as you get deeper in, there's really nothing else quite like it. Utterly sublime. Balatro Special Edition $29.99

£24.99 £20.95

£20.95 Amazon (UK)

BioShock: The Collection (Switch) Publisher: 2K Games / Developer: 2K Games Release Date: 29th May 2020 ( USA ) / 29th May 2020 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-80%) BioShock Infinite's commentary on religion and patriotism remains thoroughly interesting all these years on, and the introduction of new game mechanics like the Skyhook and having Elizabeth constantly aiding you in combat help to differentiate this release from the two that came before. Thematically, it fits in with the series quite well, and though the narrative is still rightfully polarizing to many, the new setting allows for the writers and environmental designers to tap their imagination in ways that the underwater setting never allowed for. BioShock Infinite is by far the most cinematic and explosive of the BioShock trilogy, with a unique identity that still manages to nail the uneasy environments and shocking encounters that make its predecessors so memorable. BioShock: The Collection $49.99

£39.99

Amazon (US)

Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Arcade Crew / Developer: JoyMasher Release Date: 11th Jul 2019 ( USA ) / 11th Jul 2019 ( UK/EU ) $4.22 (-75%) For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.

Botany Manor (Switch eShop) Publisher: Whitethorn Games / Developer: Balloon Studios Release Date: 9th Apr 2024 ( USA ) / 9th Apr 2024 ( UK/EU ) $18.74 (-25%) It looks like The Witness and it plays a bit like StreetPass Garden, but Botany Manor blooms into something that's not only entirely its own, but also something quite special. Don't let its cosy aesthetics fool you — Botany Manor is packed with nicely challenging, well-designed puzzles, and isn't afraid to tackle heavy subjects, too.

Cat Quest III (Switch) Publisher: Kepler Interactive / Developer: The Gentlebros Release Date: 8th Aug 2024 ( USA ) / 8th Aug 2024 ( UK/EU ) $11.99 (-40%) Cat Quest III is a familiar yet flawless action adventure with fluid and fantastic-feeling combat. Its charming story and witty writing bring life to the Purribean, one of the best-designed mini-open worlds in recent memory. That open world is packed with satisfying quests and engaging puzzles to solve that almost always throw some new idea or challenge at you. The progression here is smooth, and the entire experience is precisely paced with no performance issues at all. Some stunning animation work, accompanied by a gorgeous shanty-like pirate soundtrack tops off an excellent adventure. All of that together ensures that Cat Quest III is a pristine pirate adventure and action RPG. Cat Quest III $29.99 $29.75

$29.75 £24.99 £19.99

£19.99 Amazon (UK)

Chicken Police - Paint it RED! (Switch eShop) Publisher: HandyGames / Developer: The Wild Gentlemen Release Date: 5th Nov 2020 ( USA ) / 5th Nov 2020 ( UK/EU ) $6.99 (-65%) An extremely impressive first game from The Wild Gentlemen, Chicken Police - Paint it RED! is one of the best visual novel/adventure games we've played in a long, long time and one hell of an absorbing tale. It looks and runs great on the Switch, with only a couple of really minuscule interface issues which are easily ignored. At roughly eight or nine hours, the story is surprisingly lengthy, but we were never bored and wanted to investigate every little thing just to wring out more precious droplets of banter and fascination. Chicken Police is a polished, captivating experience and we're very excited for whatever's coming next from this team.

Core Keeper (Switch) Publisher: Fireshine Games / Developer: Pugstorm Release Date: 17th Sep 2024 ( USA ) / 17th Sep 2024 ( UK/EU ) $13.99 (-30%) Core Keeper is a wonderfully engaging and mysterious survival sandbox that is tough to put down once it gets its hooks in you. An expertly judged progression curve, tons of secrets and unlockables, and excellent presentation all come together to make this one an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a great new survival game. If you’ve had your fill of stalwarts like Minecraft or Terraria and are looking for the next great game to scratch that itch, look no further. Core Keeper $34.99

£24.99

Amazon (US)

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Switch eShop) Publisher: StudioMDHR / Developer: StudioMDHR Release Date: 30th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 30th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU ) $6.39 (-20%) Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course is a great little expansion that adds new life to one of the Switch's most entertaining games. It may be a tad on the short side but what's here is absolutely fantastic and it's reasonably priced to take its length into account. If you have the original, this is essential. If you don't, they both are.

Dark Souls: Remastered (Switch) Publisher: Bandai Namco / Developer: FromSoftware Release Date: 19th Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 19th Oct 2018 ( UK/EU ) $19.99 (-50%) Dark Souls: Remastered is a faithful remaster of a touchstone in video game design that improves overall performance of the original release while preserving all of the character traits that made it such a memorable experience. While it’s no less forgiving — and its menus are a little fiddly — this slick Nintendo Switch iteration offers an excellent way to experience Lordran’s ultra-challenging odyssey in true handheld form. Plus, there's a Solaire of Astora amiibo. Praise the Sun, indeed. Dark Souls: Remastered $39.74

£31.99

Amazon (US)