The second wave of savings has landed in the European eShop Holiday sale — including little-known curios like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — so we have updated this list with the very best of 'em.
The latest additions have a slightly different end date and will only be on sale until 6th January. Pay attention to all those flagged with the new date in the list below so you don't miss out!
Nintendo has officially kicked off its Switch eShop Holiday Sale in Europe, bringing beefy discounts to thousands of games until 12th January 2024.
And yes, we said "thousands". Indeed, there are so many games currently seeing a price cut on the eShop that it can be difficult to know where to start, but that's where we come in. Below, we've laid out every game in the Nintendo Holiday Sale that we've awarded 9/10 or higher, so you can filter through to the cream of the crop in no time.
The list may seem a little shorter than usual for now, though Nintendo has announced that more games will be added to the sale on 24th and 30th December, so keep an eye out for more discounted delights in the coming weeks.
Note. We've given sale prices in GBP followed by the percentage discount, but commensurate EUR savings can be found across European eShops.
If you want to pick up some credit to assist in your eShop purchases, you can head over to the Nintendo Life store or see all available options in the links below.
So, let's dive into some of the top discounted picks, presented below in alphabetical order...
A Short Hike (Switch eShop)
£3.77 (-40%)
A Short Hike is a fat-free experience from top to bottom – or should we say bottom to top? It's the kind of game that makes us sigh with happiness when we recall our time with it, and even having played it through to its ostensible conclusion multiple times, we know for a fact there are still things to see and do on that mountain.
It's something of an apotheosis – a milestone in indie games akin to Cave Story or Spelunky. The very best bits of multiple game genres, stripped of all padding and bloat, mixed perfectly into a delicious video game stew that only gets richer the more you play.
An exploration in every sense of the word, A Short Hike is cute without being twee, challenging without being obnoxious, and emotional without being cloying. A landmark game for all ages. Don't miss this one.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition (Switch)
£32.99 (-34%)
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is the absolute pinnacle of the series and despite coming to Switch over five years after other platforms, this 'impossible' Switch conversion does very little to degrade the experience. Long-time franchise players and military aviation enthusiasts will be overwhelmed by the fan service at every turn, from craters on the ground to airplanes, liveries, callsigns, and emblems shouting out to previous entries.
We understand the genre is uniquely niche, but if this is your first foray into the franchise, this conversion is a perfect gateway into this rich, revered series. You get tons of content and an epic single-player campaign wrapped up in triple-A presentation that delivers the most comprehensive portable experience ever from Project Aces.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop)
£9.99 (-33%)
Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair – a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers – but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest Sci-Fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.
Alisa Developer's Cut (Switch eShop)
£12.14 (-25%)
Alisa Developer's Cut is an excellent homage to classic survival horror that can easily stand toe-to-toe with the likes of Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark. From the tank controls to the cheesy voiceover work, it nails almost every aspect, providing an experience that feels like it was ripped straight from the '90s. Its overall appeal will likely be limited to those who are intimately familiar with survival horror, but if that's you, then strap yourself in for one of the best examples of the genre to date.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch)
£33.29 (-33%)
*Sale ends 6th January
Animal Crossing: New Horizons improved upon every single facet of the series imaginable. There's more to do, more to see, more to change, more to mould, and more to love; fans and first-time players can find themselves losing hours at a time gathering materials, creating new furniture, and making their island undeniably theirs.
Every moment is unashamedly blissful, with excellently written characters that truly feel alive and an island paradise that gives back infinitely more than you put in. Back when Animal Crossing: New Leaf hit the shelves all those years ago and created a whole new generation of fans, many people were wondering how Nintendo could possibly top it, but here we got our answer.
This is a masterpiece that's worth buying a Switch (or two) to play.
Armello (Switch eShop)
£7.99 (-60%)
While this turn-based affair might look, move, and feel just like a real board game, Armello is actually a completely original creation — and one that does more than simply doff its cap at the world of tabletop gaming. From the deep tactics of its living board game gameplay to the sheer charm of its worldbuilding and animal character designs, it's a quest filled with back-stabbing, political power plays, and rampaging monsters that’s different each and every time you play. It’s at its absolute best when played in multiplayer, that human factor making for an even more unpredictable battle for the corrupted throne. The Switch version has had its ups and downs since launch, with some updates making things worse, but it's apparently back to being in a playable state on Nintendo's console. As such, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not to add this anthropomorphic tale to your wishlist.
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Switch)
£27.49 (-45%)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ends Ryza's three-game run on a high note, serving up a heady mix of exploration, crafting, and combat that benefits greatly from a narrative arc that's had time to develop and grow. The new key mechanics add more depth to combat, synthesis, and exploration, the world is more seamless and diverse than ever before and the whole thing comes together to form a satisfying end for this hugely popular protagonist. We did have some issues with small text, no English dub, and a little fussiness in how information is relayed, but overall this is Gust's finest adventure to date and a JRPG experience that long-term fans and newcomers alike will find plenty to delight in.
Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop)
£4.58 (-70%)
For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles. Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.
BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light (Switch)
£19.99 (-60%)
Blue Reflection: Second Light improves on almost every aspect of the original, with a mystery that feels more personal as the characters become closer. The relationship between the girls as they seek to discover why they were brought to this strange world is the star of the show; though the combat is fun, it is always a vehicle to get you more story rather than the driving force of the game. Second Light is a fantastic-looking anime adventure that you'll love, so long as you can accept that combat isn't the focus.
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop)
£8.54 (-50%)
As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.
Crawl (Switch eShop)
£2.59 (-80%)
We really like Crawl, and we’d bet our collected stash of gold and wrath you will, too. A dungeon-crawling hack-and-slash affair with roguelike elements, one player is the hero trying to get through a dungeon and the others play as monster-controlling ghosts attempting to kill said hero and take their place.
It's an everyone-for-themselves free-for-all, yet there are opportunities for frantic 3v1 co-operative play — a necessity when all the non-hero ghost characters must take joint control of bosses the hero faces. It’s great fun in single-player thanks to some aggressive AI, but that consistent danger takes on a new dimension when you and three of your friends are jostling for XP and that all-important killing blow.
Competitive couchplay doesn’t get much better than this on Switch.
Crypt of the NecroDancer (Switch eShop)
£3.59 (-80%)
A roguelike at heart with a rhythm-game soul, Crypt Of The NecroDancer is a sublime experience that’s a must-play for fans of the genre(s). Its upbeat, uptempo take on dungeon crawling is infectious, and there’s enough content here to last even the savviest of spelunkers for many, many dance-fuelled dives into the depths — if you’ve never tangoed with the NecroDancer, this fully-featured Switch edition is the perfect way to jump in. For anybody who never played this but loved the Zelda spin-off Cadence of Hyrule (and was left wanting more), what are you waiting for?
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition (Switch eShop)
£7.99 (-50%)
Even so many years after its 2005 debut, Devil May Cry 3 remains one of the very best action games ever made. It may have aged in places, but that turbo-charged, combo-heavy action feels as fresh today as it did back in the mid-noughties. The new Freestyle mode – which lets players swap combat styles on the fly at any point during the action – is a genuinely excellent addition to the package, and the ability to play Bloody Palace in local co-op is the cherry on top of a Switch port that should appeal to anyone interested in sampling the devilish delights of this all-time classic.
Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
£24.49 (-30%)
*Sale ends 6th January
While you could certainly argue that Disney Illusion Island is perhaps more of a Metroidvania than it is a straight-up 2D platformer, we reckon it strikes a wonderful balance between the two genres that it could honestly fall into either category. Its focus on combat-free exploration makes this a great gateway into the genre for younger audiences, and its ability to support up to four players via local co-op means that it's an excellent option for families who want to spend a bit of time with some of the most iconic Disney characters imaginable. You can also hug each other to regain health. What more could you ask for?
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Switch)
£7.99 (-84%)
Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch is, simply put, one of the best fighting games we've seen on the system. Arc System Works went the extra mile in capturing the essence of the source material and distilled it into an incredible brawler that has lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo's hybrid console. The stunning visuals, intense action, and easy-to-master controls make FighterZ a game all fans of the genre should have in their library. If you only play this kind of game casually, it remains a must-own.
Dusk (Switch eShop)
£7.44 (-50%)
Dusk is one hell of an impressive piece of software and possibly the single best Unity port to Switch we've ever seen, sidestepping typical performance problems and delivering a brilliant experience of a brilliant game. It's not as good a game as Quake, but almost nothing is. There's a relatively limited arsenal of weapons — they're all great, but there's no iconic gun here, just your usual pistol, shotty, assault rifle, explosives, et al. We're being churlish with our criticisms here, though — ultimately, Dusk is another absolute cracker in Switch's FPS roster.
Comments 19
Has Pizza Tower been on sale on the American eShop before?
If not, why is it that Europe and Japan (as of typing this comment) have discounts there but not in America?
Awww snap, this means the NA one is about to drop. Let me get my pennies ready for some heavy sales.
Nice, will check tomorrow when I have time if there are any games among these I'm interested in that aren't already in my Deku Deals wishlist or of course my possession!
A Short Hike is fantastic
Gonna give BR2 a chance too though I haven't finished the 1st one yet
if you call yourself a gamer and don't buy A SHORT HIKE, you are NOT a gamer. This game will exceed every expectation you have! it's brilliant and super fun!!!! BUY IT TODAY!!!!!!!
That is a mighty fine sale, finally picked up night in the woods!
A Short Hike, Chicory, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Snuffkin Moomin Melody. Not all featured here, but all on sale and are on my watch list! I think I will be buying 2 for myself on Christmas day as my gaming gift to me!
I also see the Baldur's Gate Dark Alliance 1 and 2 are on sale. Sorely tempted just because I LOVED the GC version of the first game, but do I need it again 22 years on? Also, BGDA 2 did not score well on Nintendo Life. Hum. But think I will stick with the smaller indy ones this time.
A short hike is lovely.
Does Hellblade normally go on sale for you guys? In the US at least, it hasn't had a discount since 2019.
The excellent Bug Fables is also on sale for practically just 10€, so if you haven't played that yet please don't sleep on one of the best indie RPGs (and indie games in general) ever made. I grabbed both that and Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon, a pair of games I loved playing on the PS4 a few years ago and which seemed perfect for a replay on the Switch.
I recommend the game :
Crystal Project
For the RPG fans
In a heartbeat ! Really.
There is a demo in the e-shop for the undecided
https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Crystal-Project-2500942.html
And link steam for the last updates :
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1637730?updates=true&emclan=103582791470569950&emgid=4247544173394150067
Chicory looks absolutely delightful.
I had such an amazing time with games like Golf Story or Night in the Woods, I certainly recommend them. OneShot too but I think the experience hits better on PC.
@HammerGalladeBro I'd wait a few days, maybe a week. These seasonal deals tend to hit Europe first... that said, not everything in Europe goes on sale in NA.
@HammerGalladeBro NA sales usually drop within a week of major European sales.
Get Pizza Tower, my GOTY, you won’t regret it
I recommend Pizza Tower to anyone who loves a great fast paced platformer with parry and combo mechanics.
How come Mega Man Battle Network didn't make the list? It got a 9 in its review and is now 50% off.
FORGOTTEN LAND UNDER $60 ALARM
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...