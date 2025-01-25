If you've played a handful of video games, chances are you've lost yourself in the side content more often than the main game.
Sidequests are a procrastinator's dream. Don't want to finish the main story? Worried about missing some fantastic rewards or lore dumps? Well, thank goodness there are tons of people across the world that need help rescuing their pets, doing their shopping, or trying to tell their neighbour that they're in love with them.
You can't be a hero without helping a few people along the way, and so, with the help of the lovely Nintendo Life readers, we've compiled a list of the very best sidequests you can experience on the Switch.
To put a definition to that term, sidequests are optional quests that are not required to beta the game — so, while storylines such as Kasumi's Social Link in Persona 5 Royal (which is required for the extra plot added in the rerelease) and Michelle and Kai in Dragon Quest XI (an incredible questline which is actually part of the main story) aren't included here.
We may well return to this piece at a later date — after all, Xenoblade Chronicles X is on the horizon — so let us know if you think we've missed any superstar side content in the comments.
From the Ground Up - Tarrey Town (Breath of the Wild)
When Breath of the Wild gave me the chance to buy a house, I stumbled over my own feet. Of course we want to own property in this beautiful new version of Hyrule. Then, just one quest later, I was thrilled to be given a bigger task — I could help to build an entire town.
From the Ground Up is the quest that kicks off this chain of events, which sees you team up with Hudson (of Bolson Construction) to build a village. Over the course of the quest, you need to collect wood and materials, and gather up helping hands from across all of the villages in the land. As the town expands and the music changes, there's a real sense of relief and progress. And it's all topped off with a heartwarming wedding. Breath of the WIld is a special game, but it's a true testament to this quest that it stands out among the many, many other moments.
Cyan's Nightmare (Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster)
No one should have to experience what Cyan goes through in Final Fantasy VI. He loses his wife, child, and the entire kingdom of Doma to Kefka, who mercilessly poisons the water supply — one of the most evil acts of the entire game. And yet Cyan still pushes on, struggles against all odds to save the world and keep hope alive.
In the World of Ruin, sleeping in Doma will unlock the Dreamscape dungeon, which is a dreamlike manifestation of Cyan's memories. You have to relive moments of his trauma and defeat the Wrexsoul possessing Cyan's spirit. Doing this helps the bushido come to terms with himself, and he rejoins the party with renewed vigor. As a character with an already standout development arc, Cyan's final chance here is beautiful — a moment of relief and reprieve, and it pushes him to fight for a better world again.
Amnesia (NieR:Automata)
What can I say about NieR:Automata's sidequests? Just like the main story, every single sidequest puts you through moments of beauty, joy, pain, and loss. There's a mix of hopelessness and hopefulness that forces you to experience every aspect of the human condition. From Emil's Memories to The Wandering Couple, rarely can you predict what's going to happen.
Despite having eaten fish and defeating a robot dojo master, I wasn't prepared for Amnesia. Only doable during 9S'ss route, Amnesia sees you helping a Resistance Member to find out who murdered her friend. And my goodness. Whatever you want to happen, whatever sliver of hope you want to see at the end of this quest, put it to one side. Amnesia is one of the most devastating questlines I've ever played through. I won't say anything else — you have to experience this for yourself.
Rebuilding Colony 6 (Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition)
Before Tarrey Town, there was Colony 6. Xenoblade Chronicles' game-spanning quest sees you slowly rebuild and restore Colony 6, which has been raided and destroyed by the Mechon prior to the events of the game. It's as simple as collecting materials throughout the game (and having enough money) and delivering to the reconstruction efforts.
While the rewards are worth it, the true magic is seeing the community reunite as people flock to the Colony to help rebuild it and, ultimately, make a life there. Characters you meet during the story will take a shine to the place, and eventually, business start thriving. And you get to see the town go from rubble to a thriving location, and that alone is worth the time and effort it takes to bring the town back to life. Rebuilding your life and community are key to the Xenoblade series, for me — but thank goodness Definitive Edition makes this quest much easier.
Anju & Kafei Quest (Majora's Mask)
Zelda gets a lot of love on this list, and with good reason. But while modern Zelda is the clear standout, Majora's Mask takes the credit for having some of the best Zelda sidequests of all time. The inhabitants of Clock Town and their human struggle makes Majora's Mask for me. And no more is the game's philosophy captured better than through Anju & Kafei.
The doomed lovers' story evolves over the whole three-day, time loop period of Majora's Mask, and as long as you follow through with the events of the quest, you can grant these two the hope and joy they truly deserve. Link can defy fate for these people, and in turn, it makes an otherwise bittersweet quest end on a beautiful note.
Investigate the Doomed Commercial Area (Disco Elysium)
Good lord, I could easily put every single quest from Disco Elysium here. Who doesn't want to build a nightclub in the middle of a church? Is that traffic jam really as simple as it seems? What about Harry's desperate attempts to sing Karaoke, where he can then attest his appreciation for all-around good boy Kim Katsuragi?
But I'm a disaster detective, after all, so the Doomed Commercial Area quickly became one of my favourite activities in the game. Ignoring Plaisance's ridiculous levels of superstition will lead you to an entire new section of Martinaise. Stumble through a gym, unplug a fridge, meet a dice maker, and uncover the story behind Fortress Accident. It's a microcosm of the beautiful, messed-up tapestry of the town, and interlinks with the game's many incredible storylines, enriching the world and its characters perfectly.
Return to Crookback Bog (The Witcher 3)
There are many reasons that The Witcher 3 is heralded as the gold standard for sidequests, and picking just one was impossible. But as much as we resisted, we really had to go with the obvious one here. The Bloody Baron is a pivotal character in the early stages of Geralt of Rivia's adventure, and after telling The Witcher everything he knows about Ciri, he asks for help in saving his wife and daughter.
Choosing to follow the Baron to Crookback Bog will unravel mysteries about the Ladies of the Wood, the Baron's wife, and a host of orphans — and their lives are in your hands. All of them. There are no easy decisions, not black and white villains or heroes; this is a masterclass in quest design, choice-driven narrative, and emotional payoff.
Olimar's Shipwreck Tale (Pikmin 4)
Gavin swings into Alana's article...
Having wrapped up the main game, I launched straight into Olimar's Shipwreck Tale with a certain cockiness. After an interminably slow, tutorial-laden opening, I'd burned through Pikmin 4, adored it, and felt I was pretty proficient, so I fired up this extra quest without worrying much. I was busy opening paths and making slow-and-steady progress, but around day seven I realised I was way below the two-per-day ship part average I needed to repair the S.S. Dolphin before the 15 days were up.
Getting out of this bind meant strategising to the absolute max and making use of every. single. second. And I squeaked it, finding all 30 parts and wrapping up one of the most exhilarating (and nail-biting) adventures I've had in a Pikmin game.
Aaaand he's off again!
The Madonna of Sasau (Kingdom Come Deliverance)
With the sequel on the horizon (perhaps we'll see it on Switch 2 eventually?), it's time to sing the praises of Kingdom Come Deliverance's worldbuilding and sidequests. The Madonna of Sasau, which was added through the four DLC pack, A Woman's Lot, is an easy highlight, examining the Sasau Monastery and the character of Johanka.
This quest can take some dark turns as you attempt to help Johanka with her dreams, which involve the Virgin Mary. The quest is an examination of religion and morality and is heavily dependent on your choices. Getting the best possible ending requires taking specific steps, and depending on how things play out, you can either be heartbroken or relieved. The Madonna of Sasau runs the full gamut of emotions, and is quite possibly the best part of Kingdom Come Deliverance.
Daniela (Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia)
The Castlevania series isn't really known for sidequests, but Order of Ecclesia bucks the trend in many different ways. In fact, populating the village of Wygol in and of itself is a great quest that requires you to seek out missing residents, but Daniela might be my favourite villager.
Once you save Daniela from the Giant's Dwelling, she'll want Shanoa to help restore her memories. To do this, you need to revisit a handful of locations and draw them in Daniela's sketchbook. For series fans in particular, Daniela's story adds to the Castlevania lore in a fun way. Also, she has a pet cat called Ink, which is just perfect. Thank goodness for the Dominus Collection for letting me replay this gem on Switch.
Chocobo Hot & Cold (Final Fantasy IX)
Whenever I replay Final Fantasy IX, I'm not simply just excited to re-experience my favourite Final Fantasy story with my favourite Final Fantasy characters, oh no. I'm also excited to spend time with everyone's favourite yellow bird, Choco the Chocobo.
Chocobo Hot & Cold is part digging minigame, part GeoGuessr, and part adorable quest to guide Choco to Chocobo Paradise, this long quest is stuffed full of rewards, and also leads to some of the game's greatest challenges (I see you, Ozma). It's the least narrative-heavy quest here, but it's a sheer delight to play through every single time. Even if I keep missing the correct dig spot in Chocobo Forest by mere inches.
Under Suspicion (Yakuza Kiwami)
The Yakuza/Like A Dragon series is defined by its side content, but the Switch has been lacking a considerable amount of Kazuma Kiryu. At least until last year's Yakuza Kiwami port. There may be no Cabaret Club or Real Estate management, but there are plenty of other bonkers sub-stories.
Under Suspicion is a pretty good summary of what to expect from Yakuza in general — weird. Picking up a bag for a suspicious man, who insists you shouldn't look inside, is anything but innocent. But not in the way you might expect, particularly if you've never played these games. If you do look, well, you're in for a shock — and some docked pay. If you don't, take the money and remain blissfully ignorant.
Finding the 28 Unown (Pokémon Legends: Arceus)
Catching 'em all is the thesis of Pokémon. But often, that task is pretty daunting. Especially if you're like me, a collector who grew up playing collectathon platformers and who wants to catch everything. No way I have the time to catch 800 'mons anymore! Legends: Arceus makes that task easier, but there's also a smaller task you can take on to fill out that Pokédex.
So, who tried to catch all of the Unown in Gold & Silver? How about, rather than leaving it to chance to get the 'I' or the 'X', finding all 28 different 'symbols' of Unown in the wild? Finding all of them takes advantage of Hisui's map and exploration, and rewards you with the chance of catching a shiny Unown, the modern Pokémon fan's dream. It's a fun little quest that encourages you to dig deep across the regions of Hisui.
An Off-Seer's Anguish (Xenoblade Chronicles 3)
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, more than any other game in the series, is about the cycle of life and death. Off-Seers — the role of Noah & Mio for their respective nations — are vital to this cycle, sending off the souls of the deceased by playing music. Noah, in particular, takes this role seriously despite his doubts about the conflict that Aionios is wrapped up in.
Which makes him the perfect lead for An Off-Seer's Anguish, which examines the burden of being thrust into this role through Url, a young boy who struggles to send the souls. Searching across Millick Meadow and Alfeto Valley for the boy, Noah decides to help Url tap into his emotions and help him come to terms with his role. It's a short, sweet, and lovely quest, one that understands the humanity of the characters of Aionios, and give more context for the lives and struggles of the people living there.
Potential Princess Sightings (Tears of the Kingdom)
I think Tears of the Kingdom does sidequests a little better than its predecessor. I know, that's a dangerous thing to say. Especially given that some of the best — like Mattison's Independence and Master Kohga's quest — are reliant on having played BOTW for impact.
But I'm a sucker for stories that span the "globe" (or, in this case, Hyrule), so Potential Princess Sightings and its 12 interlinking quests stand out. Link becomes an investigative reported at the Lucky Clover Gazette and, along with new fan favourite Penn, follow various leads on Zelda's current whereabouts. Of course, all of these leads are false, but it allows us to view Hyrule in a new light, understand the press system, and fall in love with Penn and his antics.
We're only picking one sidequest per game, so there's bound to be other ones we've missed. Let us know your favourites by voting in our poll and sharing your thoughts in the comments below!
Ending Majora's Mask just doesn't feel right without beating all four temple bosses and doing the Anju and Kafei quest in its entirety during the final cycle.
@Splash_Woman I came here to say the same thing.
Now I need to play Majora's Mask again...
Solid list. I struggled with picking only 1 option but in the end I went with Majora's Mask. A superb quest that spams the entire in game 3 days and leaves you (at least) a little emotional to the fictional people's anguish and hopes in a doomed world.
