If you've played a handful of video games, chances are you've lost yourself in the side content more often than the main game.

Sidequests are a procrastinator's dream. Don't want to finish the main story? Worried about missing some fantastic rewards or lore dumps? Well, thank goodness there are tons of people across the world that need help rescuing their pets, doing their shopping, or trying to tell their neighbour that they're in love with them.

You can't be a hero without helping a few people along the way, and so, with the help of the lovely Nintendo Life readers, we've compiled a list of the very best sidequests you can experience on the Switch.

To put a definition to that term, sidequests are optional quests that are not required to beta the game — so, while storylines such as Kasumi's Social Link in Persona 5 Royal (which is required for the extra plot added in the rerelease) and Michelle and Kai in Dragon Quest XI (an incredible questline which is actually part of the main story) aren't included here.

We may well return to this piece at a later date — after all, Xenoblade Chronicles X is on the horizon — so let us know if you think we've missed any superstar side content in the comments.

Cyan's Nightmare (Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 19th Apr 2023 ( USA ) / 19th Apr 2023 ( UK/EU ) No one should have to experience what Cyan goes through in Final Fantasy VI. He loses his wife, child, and the entire kingdom of Doma to Kefka, who mercilessly poisons the water supply — one of the most evil acts of the entire game. And yet Cyan still pushes on, struggles against all odds to save the world and keep hope alive. In the World of Ruin, sleeping in Doma will unlock the Dreamscape dungeon, which is a dreamlike manifestation of Cyan's memories. You have to relive moments of his trauma and defeat the Wrexsoul possessing Cyan's spirit. Doing this helps the bushido come to terms with himself, and he rejoins the party with renewed vigor. As a character with an already standout development arc, Cyan's final chance here is beautiful — a moment of relief and reprieve, and it pushes him to fight for a better world again.

Anju & Kafei Quest (Majora's Mask) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 26th Oct 2000 ( USA ) / 17th Nov 2000 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack















Zelda gets a lot of love on this list, and with good reason. But while modern Zelda is the clear standout, Majora's Mask takes the credit for having some of the best Zelda sidequests of all time. The inhabitants of Clock Town and their human struggle makes Majora's Mask for me. And no more is the game's philosophy captured better than through Anju & Kafei. The doomed lovers' story evolves over the whole three-day, time loop period of Majora's Mask, and as long as you follow through with the events of the quest, you can grant these two the hope and joy they truly deserve. Link can defy fate for these people, and in turn, it makes an otherwise bittersweet quest end on a beautiful note.

Investigate the Doomed Commercial Area (Disco Elysium) Publisher: ZA/UM / Developer: ZA/UM Release Date: 12th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 12th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU )

















Good lord, I could easily put every single quest from Disco Elysium here. Who doesn't want to build a nightclub in the middle of a church? Is that traffic jam really as simple as it seems? What about Harry's desperate attempts to sing Karaoke, where he can then attest his appreciation for all-around good boy Kim Katsuragi? But I'm a disaster detective, after all, so the Doomed Commercial Area quickly became one of my favourite activities in the game. Ignoring Plaisance's ridiculous levels of superstition will lead you to an entire new section of Martinaise. Stumble through a gym, unplug a fridge, meet a dice maker, and uncover the story behind Fortress Accident. It's a microcosm of the beautiful, messed-up tapestry of the town, and interlinks with the game's many incredible storylines, enriching the world and its characters perfectly.

Daniela (Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Konami Release Date: 21st Oct 2008 ( USA ) / 6th Feb 2009 ( UK/EU )













The Castlevania series isn't really known for sidequests, but Order of Ecclesia bucks the trend in many different ways. In fact, populating the village of Wygol in and of itself is a great quest that requires you to seek out missing residents, but Daniela might be my favourite villager. Once you save Daniela from the Giant's Dwelling, she'll want Shanoa to help restore her memories. To do this, you need to revisit a handful of locations and draw them in Daniela's sketchbook. For series fans in particular, Daniela's story adds to the Castlevania lore in a fun way. Also, she has a pet cat called Ink, which is just perfect. Thank goodness for the Dominus Collection for letting me replay this gem on Switch.