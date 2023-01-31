This week, the good folk over on our video team have been looking ahead to the year 2023 and getting down their predictions for what is to come. These thoughts ranged from the likely (more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC) to the slightly less likely (a Part Time UFO sequel) and we have linked the full video at the bottom of this article for you to take a look at — because we're nice like that.

It was in the discussion on the more unlikely side of things that Felix suggested bringing Wii games to the Nintendo Switch Online library and using none other than the Switch Joy-Cons as a stand-in Wii Remote sensor (after all, the OG sensor was nothing more than two infra-red LEDs). Fortunately, @TuAmigoRoberto_ was on the case to test this theory on Twitter and you know what? It actually works!

I got curious and found out that by using Game Builder Garage you can totally set up your Joy-Con as a Wii sensor bar lol pic.twitter.com/7PH4MRMRlp January 30, 2023

This isn't just a case of slapping your Joy-Con down and going straight into Wii Sports — as the above tweet points out, you have to get them all set up first (using Game Builder Garage, in this instance) — but it's a pretty neat solution all the same.

Having a browse around this very topic, it seems that there are a host of other options that you can use to get the Joy-Cons picking up your Wii movements including using the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit. Of course, there's also the classic candles replacement (if you're old school like that).

None of this is to say that Nintendo is considering bringing Wii games to NSO subscribers in the near future, we might add. This being said, it does go to show that if such a proposition was made, we wouldn't need to be worrying about digging through our mound of tangled wires to resurrect the Wii sensor once again.

Remember, if you want to hear more predictions from us, check out the following video to hear all of our hopes and dreams for 2023:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Have you tried this Switcheroo? Let us know in the comments!