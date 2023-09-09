Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I have been loving every minute of Sea of Stars so far despite the fact that I am only just around the six-hour mark. This game has so much to offer and I cannot wait to see what other surprises it throws my way over the next couple of days.

Away from the Switch (because apparently other consoles exist), I have just picked up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the PS5 and am playing it through for the first time. I am such a big fan of the goings on in a galaxy far, far away, so it is crazy that it has taken all these years for me to get around to it. There are a few bugs here and there, but I am really enjoying the ride so far.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’ll be capping off Sea of Stars this weekend by going for the true ending. What a satisfying, tightly-knit adventure it’s been, and I’ve experienced some of my favourite RPG dungeons ever in this game – I’m excited for that planned DLC, let’s just say.

Beating Sea of Stars has inspired me to revisit The Messenger, which I liked on my initial playthrough but didn’t absolutely adore. Time to see whether those little connections between the two games will help. It’s also time to return to Blasphemous, which I keep starting and putting down. This time, I mean to go all-in.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

I'll be spending the vast majority of my time on a certain space game this weekend, but I will also be making time to boot up my Switch to dig into the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge DLC Dimension Shellshock.

I absolutely loved the base game, love how Tribute Games handled keeping things retro whilst gently modernizing them, and so I'm really looking forward to digging in here and seeing some new areas and characters. Have a good weekend!

Gavin Lane, Editor

It’s September and with a couple of packed months ahead (and assuming there’s more unannounced goodness that’ll drop in the coming weeks), I’m already eyeing my prospective GOTY backlog and perspiring a little. I need to get back to Sea of Stars after getting distracted by the excellent Making of Karateka this week before polishing off my third temple in TOTK.

I’m also eyeing a recent release called The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, a “surreal point & click adventure” that had me the moment I watched the glorious animation in its launch trailer. I’d love to investigate that further if I get the chance.

Zion Grassl, Senior Video Producer

Just a few weeks ago, I managed to wrap up the story in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and ever since it’s felt like a weight’s been lifted off my chest. Putting nearly two hundred hours into a single game in a few months time isn’t an easy feat for me, and somehow I’m still feeling the urge to boot it back up to explore some more.

It feels like I haven’t played much else though since May rolled around though. I did make my way through a good chunk of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and its ripping soundtrack and cool tricks have me wanting to jump back in before aligning my time for Sea of Stars. I backed the game during its Kickstarter days and am excited to see how it’s all turned out!

Do your weekend gaming plans match any of ours? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll above and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.

