Being a Rune Factory fan has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the past several years. After Rune Factory 4 launched in 2013, the games went on hiatus for nearly a decade, with the fate of the series itself being pretty up in the air for most of that wait. Against all odds, and after a change in development teams and rights holders, Rune Factory 5 finally saw a release last year and… well, it had its issues. Despite the middling reaction, the developers evidently saw good enough sales numbers that they could justify greenlighting Rune Factory 6, and while we wait for them to finish that up, the team saw fit to re-release Rune Factory 3 to fill the gap. Rune Factory 3 Special shows its age here and there, but this is overall a strong entry in the long-running farm sim series—we just wish that more was done to take advantage of the opportunity to bring it to new hardware.
Rune Factory 3’s narrative opens on a rainy night with a monster falling from the sky and crashing to the earth below, alarming the residents of the town of Sharance. A girl quickly takes pity on the monster and brings it into her house, giving it a room to stay in and a bed to recover in, yet the monster is nowhere to be found the following morning and has instead been replaced by a mysterious boy (named Micah by default) who has a bad, convenient case of amnesia. Micah is given a spare home built right into the trunk of the great Sharance tree just outside town and his relaxing new life as a resident there begins while he slowly puts together the pieces of his past.
It's a fine enough story for a farm sim, but by traditional JRPG standards Rune Factory 3 feels pretty weak. Skip to the following paragraph now if you're sensitive to spoilers, but you can probably guess why Micah and that strange monster from the beginning are never spotted in the same room together. The whole ‘mysterious protagonist with amnesia’ thing was a played-out trope even when this game originally launched on DS in 2009.
Luckily, what Rune Factory 3 loses in its premise it more than makes up for in its characters. The diverse cast is a delight to interact with and each character is memorable in their own way, which infuses each day with a lot more meaning as you greet people and come to better understand their various interpersonal connections.
Gameplay follows typical farm sim rules on the surface, though there are a lot more activities to engage in beyond the sedate pace of farm life. Every day typically begins, of course, with the loop of tending to your basic farm tasks like tilling soil, harvesting ripe crops, and collecting resources from the various animals under your care. Different crops are sold from the general store according to the seasons, and though you can plant and grow anything at any time, the in-season crops will always do much better than the out-of-season ones. The proceeds from your sales enable you to slowly start upgrading your tools and farm size, offering a rewarding payoff for all your hard work day after day. As you’d expect of a game directly descended from the famed Harvest Moon series (the real one, that is), these farming mechanics are quite satisfying to engage with and provide an enjoyable gameplay loop that encourages you to play at your own pace.
This farming gameplay is far from all that Rune Factory 3 has to offer, however, as the whole gimmick here is that Rune Factory is also a proper RPG. So, if you want to put down the hoe for a day, you can instead pick up your battle axe and run out into a nearby dungeon for some good ol’ fashioned monster hunting and swashbuckling. Combat in the dungeons follows a relatively basic hack ‘n’ slash formula, but there’s a nice variety of weapon types and spells you can utilize that can mix up your approach. Plus, you can eventually bring villagers and befriended monsters with you into combat, giving you some backup for the tougher sections while also offering up some bonding opportunities. Then materials and goods you obtain from your raids can be sold off back in the village and you can use the proceeds to build another barn if you want.
The RPG trappings extend far beyond just a few dungeons—in fact, effectively everything you can do will boost at least one obscure stat to some degree. Obviously, fishing or cooking will raise your respective levels in those areas and make you more proficient and less exhausted by those activities, but even the simple acts of walking and sleeping will raise stats for those activities and will have a measurable effect on your character. Part of the fun of having so many things to level up is that it ensures you’re never making any wrong choices; everything you do is making progress on some front and has the effect of making things just a little bit easier whenever you pick up another project.
Even though there are a lot of options for how to spend a given day, you’re not totally unlimited in what you can do. Not only are you restricted by how much time you have in a given in-game day to fulfill various tasks, but there’s also an energy economy to manage as you work. Every time you swing a sword or cast a fishing rod, you’ll lose a little bit of RP from your bar, and if it empties before you go to sleep or scarf down some food, you’ll pass out. It’s not that big a restriction, especially once you establish yourself more and find ways around it, but we appreciated how that little blue bar is something that gives you just enough of a reason to take a step back and apply some dandori before you jump into another day of activity. Plus, leveling up various stats will usually see you gaining a few more max RP points, which makes you feel that much more capable as you get more done in a single day.
Visually, Rune Factory 3 borrows heavily from the art style used in the original release, just touched up a bit with an HD sheen. Environments all use prerendered backgrounds that the 3D character models run across, which worked a little better in the original than here—there are some sections where the backgrounds look just a little too low-res for our liking. Even so, the visuals do a fine enough job of selling the quiet beauty of a cozy world. While more could have been done to make the graphics feel more modern, this nonetheless feels like the right choice after Rune Factory 5’s disappointing 3D approach.
Although Rune Factory 3 certainly has it where it counts, there are various little nitpicks and omissions that add up to make this feel more aged than it should. When moving things between your inventory and storage there’s no 'move all' button or something that could expedite the tedious process of emptying your bag—you have to manually move the cursor to every individual item and move them over one stack at a time. If you want to make multiple copies of the same dish in the kitchen, you can’t just set a quantity and make them all at once, you have to keep selecting the same recipe from the menu and watch part of the cooking animation play out each time before you can make the next one. Such irritations aren’t really that bad in the broader picture, but the fact that the developers went to the trouble of a full remaster and didn’t take the time to make minor adjustments to improve the experience can make this release feel a bit like a missed opportunity.
Rune Factory 3 also feels like a noticeably more basic version of Rune Factory 4, which is also available on the Switch and can probably be found cheaper. Features such as the Prince(ss) Points system are sorely missed here and Rune Factory 3 clocks in at roughly half the length of Rune Factory 4. There are reasons to buy 3 over 4—we enjoy the cast in this entry more than we did the one in its successor—but it’s hard to deny that RF3 feels like a step back after the series’ peak, and once again highlights the sense that the developers missed their chance to make the most of this chance to revisit Sharance.
You’ve probably read up to this point wondering when you’d see something about the changes made that justify the 'Special' moniker for this re-release. Well, for better or worse, there really aren’t any changes here. The biggest addition, one borrowed from 2020’s Rune Factory 4 Special, is the 'Newlywed Mode' (available separately from the main story) which gives you a brief little playable side story for each marriage candidate that you marry. It’s nice to give that extra bit of texture to the world, especially given that marriage in the main game feels like something that barely gets acknowledged, but this is more of a neat unlockable than a headlining feature. Aside from that, the only notable changes here are the addition of a harder difficulty mode and the enhanced visuals and music.
Conclusion
The real draw here is simply the ability to play Rune Factory 3 on a console that doesn’t have ‘DS’ in its name—about 90% of the experience is exactly the same as the original, and that remaining 10% doesn’t exactly cover a whole lot. Luckily, Rune Factory 3 is and always was a great farm sim/RPG hybrid, and it’s something that we can still easily recommend to new and returning players alike. That said, if you fall into the latter group, we’d encourage you to consider carefully how much you want to shell out to replay this on modern hardware. It’s a great game, but it’s effectively the same thing as your DS copy. Still, it’s good to see a return to form after the rather uneven Rune Factory 5. If you’re looking for another very solid farm sim to add to your Switch library—and you haven't played it before—this is definitely one to consider.
So, you're stuck with a boy and the game doesn't have a far superior option to play as a girl? Bummer.
"game directly descended from the famed Harvest Moon series (the real one, that is)" - kudos for emphasizing it, though.
@Princess_Lilly “far superior”?
The reviews overall haven't been singing the highest possible praise (regrettably), but I'm just incredibly happy to be able to get a new version of my second favorite game ever on Switch with Japanese voice acting intact and additional content. I'm glad they kept it very close to the original, so that the risk of trying to fix something that wasn't broken to begin with was lowered as much as possible.
Also, big kudos for taking into account the overall level of aesthetics and performance when compared to RF5. The rock-solid performance and the lack of load times do wonders for the overall gameplay feel.
A question for the editorial team: Is Zion going to be making a video review of this one?
Not surprised by the rating really, but I wish those who are able to enjoy it a fabulous time.
I love Rune factory but missed 2 and 3 on the DS. I'd say I'm at the bullseye of the target audience here for this one. Had it preordered already
I never got to play 3 due to Uni. Still gonna play this one eventually but with Fae farm out this week I’m waiting to see which to get.
@Tuulenpoika That was the plan, although he's got loads on atm having just returned from PAX, so no promises.
Looking forward to getting stuck in when my copy arrives.
@dartmonkey Good to know, thanks! I don't mind waiting, as long as it's him doing it.
Don't particularly mind the cons - it being a shorter game as mentioned in the body of the review is even a plus for me - so I'm still really looking forward to getting (unfortunately wasn't available on the site of my trusty retailer so I'll have to find it elsewhere) and eventually playing this!
@Tuulenpoika Good to know you can switch to the Japanese voices, that's a big plus for me as it's further practice for my knowledge of the language and I usually prefer them, too!
so what im seeing here is that the only quality of life feature is the ability to plant stuff regardless of season (at least, i think that was a limitation in the original)?? whenever i tried to find info on this game, it was QoL this, QoL that... yet the crafting and inventory management (which are pretty much THE worst parts of rf3) havent been improved??? and of course the awful backgrounds havent been improved from rf4s. who is going to tell these devs that you cant just put a game through waifu2x and call it a day
Big fan of RF4 and RF4S so I'm definitely looking forward to playing this.
Out of all the farming games on Switch, Rune Factory continues to be the most appealing one to me.
i might get just the base game paying 80 bucks for the special edition is not worth it..
For the low price I’ll pick this up.
I feel that when an 8/10 DS game gets an 8/10 on the Switch many years later we shouldn’t be surprised or disappointed.
im definitely getting this since ive never played this before still need to get story of seasons though
I'll get just for the girl action.... But I do also like these types of game play as well.
I loved the atmosphere in the gameplay I saw, so I will play it sometime. Played a few Rune Factory games and know what to expect. Glad to see it got a high rating.
@PessitheMystic yeah, the choice of gender is always better than lack of it. And if the budget somehow doesn't allow for 1 extra model and some minor dialogue option alterations, it's better to create a girl character, since it's targeted mostly for female audience and nobody is put off.
I'll be skipping this one. Never got the original either since you could only play as a male character. Granted I think this one forced marriage so I likely would have skipped anyway without a significant game overhaul.
Actually looking at my library I only have Tides of Destiny, 4 and 5. Which allowed for female character gameplay even though Tides of Destiny really sucked how they went about it.
@Princess_Lilly that is absolutely not what you said or even what you were implying in your first comment 😂 go read it again.
I must be the weird one, because I could never get into Rune Factory. I always felt like the story they were trying to put into the game just either got in the way or felt pretty weak.
So this'll be a pass from me. I'm more excited about Fae Farm, personally.
@PessitheMystic excuse me did you just ask me to read my own comment? You're unhinged, I like you. Also yes I totally imply that playing as a girl is a superior choice
I'll be skipping this too since you can only play as a male and only have a hetero romance. Too bad they didn't consider the large number of players who'd rather play as a female and/or queer character with this "special" remake.
@Princess_Lilly I totally agree that playing as a girl is a superior option for those of us who like to play a female character. Just like playing as a boy is superior to those who prefer to play males. Too bad the game doesn't give you a choice.
@Princess_Lilly It’s the tradeoff where you have more bachelorette options compared to RF4 and RF5. As part of the RF3 target audience I’m perfectly fine with playing as a boy with the bonus of more bachelorette options.
@Arawn93 It's not a tradeoff at all to those who prefer bachelors, though. Or those who'd rather just play as a woman with no romance subplots.
@Polvasti and it’s a tradeoff for those that have zero desire to play as a girl or prefer bachelors. In the end not every game can cater to everyone. There is at least RF4 and RF5 if you want that.
@Arawn93 That is true of course, but a lot of the games in this genre and (like you say) even some in this series do give you the choice to play as a female and/or queer character. So I think it's fine to criticise Marvelous for doing a remake/remaster of the game that has some new content, yet not bothering to add content which would take into account a large percentage of farming sim and RPG fans.
@PessitheMystic I know this is gonna turn into a row and I already regret weighing in, but I doubt the user you are talking to is slamming men. I can only speak for myself as a female gamer that has been gaming since the 80's: Gaming for girls and women has and in many many ways still is forced though a narrow funnel. We make up half the world population but something as simple as having a sprite or a story option for us has wildly fluctuated and it is a unique issue that we have always had to endure in gaming. There is a reason why many female gamers play games with no avatars (match 3s or puzzle), or games that have character creators (which finally gave us a relatable or interesting characters) to play. Yes, we have often made do and played as guys but when that is often the overwhelming default choice it gets really old, really fast. I remember latching on to fighting games like a life line because I got sick of all the popular games growing up (minus Metroid as it was too scary for me as a child) either had girls as side characters and they were most often the boring DID style characters. Or I was stuck with the games that were considered "girl" games which if you weren't what marketing felt was "feminine" (even though femininity in the most basic sense is just an aspect of being ...female. Go figure) you were SOL.
Even today when things are WAY better than when I was a little girl you still get games, many that devs know have a largely female install base where either male is the default or women are snubbed altogether. I've only started playing some sports games seriously because women's teams are being included in more and more. The fact that the only soccer game I had growing up was Mia Hamm's Soccer (and it is still the only female only soccer game in existence) and it took Fifa until 2016 to add women's teams is dismaying. A girl or woman wanting to play as a girl or a woman in a game that she is going to sink hours into isn't a slight against guys...it isn't even an inconvenience for them as they are not impacted in the slightest. Again speaking from my own experience, but yeah it is still an issue. And yeah it still sucks.
And before somebody hits me with the bingos, yes there are mainstream games that feature female characters (no those characters are not always written/designed with female players in mind) but they are a very small percentage even now, no I am not saying girls and women can't or don't play male characters, yes I advocate for the option whenever I can, (or better yet a character creator), because if I have the choice, yes I am going to play as a female character, yes I know it is about money but I will always feel it is a chicken/egg situation...if you don't even give the option then yeah it is easy to say the data leans one way only.
Anyone else displeased by the way these backgrounds are handled?
Probably would've gotten the game if they were handled differently.
AI upscaling at its worst. Though granted, it's not as bad as it was in Persona 3 Portable.
@Ryu_Niiyama sorry, but I ain’t reading all that. My issue was with the “far superior” comment and nothing else.
@PessitheMystic LMAO that is fair. I do text wall. TLDR: I don’t think it was a dig against guys. It’s just most (many?) women and girls prefer to play as female characters and we don’t always have that option. “Superior” likely doesn’t have the tone you are bristling at beyond “preferred”.
As a woman, I don’t really care if a game has a female playable character. There’s plenty of games out there with the option, so I don’t find it a big deal when one game decides not to do it.
But I have this game on the DS, never played it (Yay backlogs) so I’ll definitely pick this up and play. Nice to see the score
@Ryu_Niiyama @Polvasti well, if you have to make a game with 1 gender of an MC, female is kinda "milder" out of 2 options, so they could just go with that.
@Arawn93 yeah, unfortunately, that's how it is. As if they couldn't make a game with male+female MC and bachelorettes only.
@Ryu_Niiyama "“Superior” likely doesn’t have the tone you are bristling at beyond “preferred”. "
are you absolutely certain about that? :3
I have the original for my ds. love it.
@Princess_Lilly Oh sorry about that if I made an incorrect assumption. I am mild mannered so I usually don’t try to start internet brawls (still get dragged into them though…sigh). So I assumed a neutral tone. Tone is hard to read in text.
@Ryu_Niiyama Thank you for that text wall, it was extremely well put. I hope people who don't think about inclusivity in games or don't feel inclusivity matters that much would consider what you're saying there.
I really hope they significantly revamp 1 and 2 if/when they remake those. 3 didn't necessarily need it since that's the game that made a huge jump with QoL improvements, but it's so hard to go back to 1 and 2 after playing 3 and 4.
Options hurt nobody and I'm sad for those who can't play as the gender they want to, but at the same time I see why they kept the integrity of the original game.
I'm a 90's female and gender has never bothered me in games. Did I choose to play as a girl in pokemon Crystal? Of course I did, but I would have loved the game just as much if it hadn't been an option and I still feel the same way today. I played the AWL remake as a male because that's how I originally played it, and I usually go for a batchelorette over a batchelor if given the choice, I feel like female characters just have better designs overall in Japanese style games.
As long as the game is good I literally don't care what gender you play as.
@Ryu_Niiyama nah, I'm just making not so serious comments here, no need to dig deep into it
@PessitheMystic hope you're not mad cause that was a joke too
Still not a single word on “special” lack of “special” inclusivity gender and sexual representation in this version nor this review.
This is a remake of an original DS game from 2009. The plot is very specific around a very particular fixed main character (I won't spoil why this individual is special). The focus of this specific game is very story heavy, and the original did not contain any romantic options other than those centered around that character.
Expecting them to completely add, redo and change huge portions of the game for a purpose that does not improve the story would be pretty unrealistic.
@Andy_Witmyer - Given what both Marvelous and XSeed have been up to lately, you know they would have if they could. Just look at what they did to RF5 and A Wonderful Life.
This time they had a deadline and a budget AND a very structured linear plot they couldn't deviate from. I'm concerned about the fact that they "had to" retranslate the script (I'm wondering just what they changed), but a lot of the alterations people above were calling for would have broken the game unless significant extra work was put in.
It's funny how some people get offended when players ask for options to play as a queer or a non-male character in RPGs, as if giving those alternate options somehow stops these people from being able to play however they want to. Historically, the majority of video games have pandered to straight men, but a large percentage of gamers are not straight men, and that number as only grown during the last couple of decades. I don't get why it's so odd to ask for more options for those people who want to play a role they identify more with in a role-playing game.
Edit: this was in response to Andy Witmyer's comments above, I guess my comment looks a bit odd now that they've been removed.
@Polvasti - When you're playing as a new blank slate avatar in a game like an MMORPG, something like that can work. But when you're talking about a 2009 DS game with a focus this time on plot and character, that's different, yes?
@NorthwestEagle I haven't played this one, but presumably all they would've needed to do to allow for a female PC was to change the character model in the gameplay and cutscenes? Or is there something in the plot that requires the player character to be a man?
@Polvasti - I don't want to spoil it but yes- canonically speaking there are specific details that require it. Once you've played it through to the end, you see that Micah is much more fleshed out in that respect. There's also continuity in regards to Raven in RF4, who had a relationship with him.
@NorthwestEagle Okay, I guess I understand it then. Thankfully newer games in this genre are usually plotted so that players have more options for their character instead of limiting them to one character type.
