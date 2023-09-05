When we first got our hands on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge last year, we were by no means of the impression that the game was lacking in the content department — this is, after all, what we deemed to be "the best Turtles scrolling beat 'em up ever". A little over a year later, the game's first DLC, 'Dimension Shellshock', is here to show that sometimes bigger is in fact better, and even more Turtle action is always a good thing.
This DLC comes as a rather solid package. Alongside several new character colour palettes (many of which come from a free update that launched alongside the DLC), there's also the addition of a brand new game mode, two fresh-faced fighters — Usagi Yojimbo (aka 'Miyamoto Usagi' in his original comics) and Karai (a mainstay of the 2003 animated TMNT series) — and a number of shredding original music tracks from composer Tee Lopes.
We'll kick things off with the star of the show: Survival mode. If a roguelike-style take on the beat 'em up wasn't the first thought to pop into your mind after completing the Shredder's Revenge Story mode, then know that you are not alone, but after getting to grips with waves of tough foes, power-up propositions and the never-ending desire for 'just one more run', we were pleased to see that the latest loop continues to kick shell.
Survival mode begins with a short cutscene. The Neutrinos (a race of humanoid teenagers from Dimension X that you might remember from the original animated series) appear through a wormhole and warn the Turtles that Shredder is attempting to conquer the multiverse — because you can never have too many of them, right? The old gang, now joined by a ninja rabbit and a former-Foot Clan member, leap into action to take down the big bad once again.
So begins the central loop. You hop into one of the five new Dimension settings — the retro '8-Bit Battleground' and comic book-inspired 'Mirage' environments are standouts — take out a wave of foes, and aim to collect enough shards to complete a Dimension Crystal and progress onto the next area. When you die, your collected Crystals are tallied up and produce upgrades for your next run. So far, so roguelike, though the similarities to Dotemu's previous 'Survival Mode' DLC for Streets of Rage 4 are also clear.
The structure is repetitive by its very nature, but a bonus mechanic at the end of each wave keeps things interesting. Before diving into the next battle, you are given a choice between two upgrades including more shards, health, strange power-ups, or the chance to mutate into some classic villains for a short time. These range in their usefulness — playing as Shredder, Bebop, and Rocksteady provides some respite from your fighter's decreasing health, though the villains' limited movesets feel a little slow compared to the fluidity of the Turtles' — but the ever-changing rewards add an interesting risk/reward system to what would otherwise be punch, collect, repeat. Do you play it safe and collect a Pizza Box health boost at every opportunity, or is it worth grabbing a bundle of shards to ensure quick progression? With boss battles randomly thrown into the lineup of enemy waves, your choice of bonuses can either make or break a run.
And boy, do you need that boost in the early stages. Each fighter's first run sees them with only one life and limited hit points, making those initial waves feel all the more challenging while you attempt to rebuild your beat 'em up muscle memory. That being said, once the upgrades start rolling in and the final goal of completing five Dimension Crystals and defeating the Master of the Void seems all the more attainable, Survival mode quickly becomes difficult to put down.
But what about the new fighters? Many of us will have tried out a few different Turtles in the game's main story, but the addition of Survival mode encourages fighter experimentation, making it the perfect time to throw two newbies into the mix. Usagi Yojimbo has quickly fallen into our rotation, with high speed and balanced range and power making him a strong choice for navigating some of the busier waves, though Karai's improved strength is a blessing when taking on tougher foes. Both are available to use in Survival, Arcade, or Story mode, so you can get to grips with the new animations and combat styles however you please.
Seeing two new characters included with the strong new game mode makes the DLC's £6.69 / $7.99 / €7.99 pricetag ooze value. It is rare that a DLC provides just as much entertainment value as the main game, but we can see the new mode becoming a replayable staple for many a game night to come — no quarters required.
Conclusion
This has all the charm of the base game, but with a challenging new stand-alone mode that adds quality and value. The opening challenge won't be for everyone and those early runs can be pretty unforgiving, but once you see those unlocks rolling in and with an upgrade or two under your belt, you'll soon wonder why a Turtles roguelike hasn't been on your wishlist from the very beginning. With these added bells and whistles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is still totally tubular, dude.
Comments 52
Am I the only one who concerned about the games' modes becoming a DLC? Especially something basic like a survival mode...
Not gonna lie... it ran dry pretty fast. Pretty barebones "survival" mode and new characters that don't feel different from the rest of the roster. Half of the gem unlocks are just... skins? Really?
@Vyacheslav333 Not me so much as I'm usually done with a game after I finish the solo campaign and rarely play extra modes.
I only wish the missing modes were reflected in the original purchase price. I'd happily buy games with no extra modes or no online functions for cheaper since I rarely use them anyway.
It's a space saver too, I hate games that tie up obscene amounts of storage for modes I don't use.
I have no issue with this practice, I just wish it was more accurately reflected in the pricing.
@rushiosan i mean its a cash grab that is quite blatantly so, but these practices are largely normalized so we just consider these 'DLC' as though its normal to pay for the survival mode in a game
@Cotillion Me too, but still. It's greedy.
@smithyo What? I have never seen survival mode as DLC for any game before! In fighting games, survival mode is base, for example.
@Vyacheslav333 I definitely agree when it's just a mode that arguably should've been included in the base game, or a feature (e.g., Tekken 7 frame data). But this new mode seems to have a not-insignificant amount of new art, mechanics, music, and features. It isn't so much "completing" what is already a complete package, it's adding to it.
Seeing where the game is coming from, I still find the price nowadays to be pretty fine.
And don't forget TNMT is quite an old franchise.
I will definitely get the DLC sometimes soon.
@axelhander Survival modes in other games usually reuse already available in-game music, characters, enemies, etc. The only one exception that I know is Guilty Gear XX ΛCore Plus R, where you're actually CAN FINISH/COMPLETE Survival Mode. Also, after finishing Survival Mode you will get various CGs and a few different music themes during the credits roll. And, it's free.
I think the comments that a survival mode should have just been included are pretty off base. Arcade mode is pretty much the only standard mode most beat 'em ups come with.
The game was also, what, $25 at launch? $8 doesn't seem unreasonable for an expansion at all, one that some people might play for hours and hours.
It's very much like Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC, which I thought was excellent. It was a clever way to leverage the gameplay and assets they had to make something fun and different.
Unfortunately it's unrealistic for indies to make brand new stages for titles like this. I wish Streets of Rage 4 had some new stages, but I had fun with Mr. X.
I'm not mad I bought this (worth it for two new characters alone) but the survival mode turned me off immediately. Would prefer some new levels. And yes, it's because I suck at survival modes. Maybe if they added a baby difficulty for me.
@Vyacheslav333 As long as they don't feel like they were purposefully withheld from the main game and are prices reasonably I'm ok with it.
@Vyacheslav333 Cool. What I said stands.
Steep price compared to the main game, yet it's just the price of a set menu at BK or McDonalds.
Definetly will get this DLC, even for the cause of supporting the Devs for creating this awesome game!
@JimNorman There's a small mistake in the review: Usagi's actual name in the comics is not Miyamoto Yojimbo, it's Miyamoto Usagi. "Yojimbo" means "bodyguard" in Japanese, and the name of his comic book is "Usagi Yojimbo", i.e. "Bodyguard Usagi". (Or "Bodyguard Rabbit", since that's what the word "usagi" means, but Usagi is also his name.) A lot of people confuse the title of the comic with the name of character, since they don't know "yojimbo" refers to his job and not his name.
@Vyacheslav333 you should check out the survival mode in Streets of Rage 4.
I love survival modes! I feel like this option is one of the few old school arcade feelings that games still have (imo games are getting too easy compared to before). Given how TMNT has its roots in the 90s with the arcade glory, its very fitting.
@LikelySatan Why?
Edit: Okay, I've seen article on Wiki. Well, it has a lot of content. More than Survival Mode in Guilty Gear XX ΛCore Plus R.
I'm liking the DLC but I don't think it's as enjoyable as the base game. I don't mind unlocking skins and the new characters are fun but it does feel like a grind at times. It's better in multiplayer but it's a bit to tough for me in single player. At the moment I'm using dimension warp and cheesing my way through to the last few stages online to get the last gem. That way, I can unlock the remaining skins at my own pace
The term "roguelike" is used way too often in the Switch community.
@KevinP There's a lot of roguelikes/roguelites games on the platform, and a lot of roguelikes/roguelites fans on the platform as well. So, there's nothing unusual, imo.
@Vyacheslav333 because it's incredible survival mode DLC...
The negativity here can be so annoying sometimes.
@Polvasti it's more fun to say Usagi Yojimbo, so I'll say that.
@LikelySatan Well, agree. But I can't say the same about TMNT: SR's DLC.
@Vyacheslav333
Unfortunatly its true. Even Nintendo put "hard difficult" in Zelda as a paid DLC...
@Vyacheslav333 of course not! This is Nintendo Life. Waaa waaaa waaaaa
@Rykdrew Huh?
Anyway, in terms of DLC, it's worth remembering the initial game had no plans for add-on content so its worth keeping in mind-
I suppose someone will counter this with thier own take and fair enough but you know what wouldn't pass today? A re-release of a game with all the extra content. Imagine if publishers went with the 'Super Street Fighter II' route and just released the same game each year with a few new features and characters. This comment section would have a field day!
@LikelySatan ?
@martynstuff they put a lot of love into the new characters and backgrounds. It's great.
@Vyacheslav333 I was just saying people complain about everything here, and this comments section is grossing me out.
@Vyacheslav333
Zelda Breath of the Wild hard mode (master mode) is a DLC! ($20)
@LikelySatan Well, okay. But, I've seen only 2 or 3 people here, who don't like the idea of survival mode being a paid DLC... Including me. And I'm the only one of them who receives replies, lol.
It's sad to see the negativity involving a cheap game that as @martynstuff explained, had reasons to charge for this mode and characters. The game was complete and delivered what it should since the start, and this added content is just to enjoy more of it. I'm someone from what's considered a third world country and with an average salary with many expenses because of a medical situation with a family member, and yet I rarely have problems with game prices, especially indie games. People have become really stingy when it comes to gaming.
@Rykdrew Wow! Really!?
@Vyacheslav333 unfortunatly...Nintendo was probably the first: Zelda (hard mode) DLC.
I feel it very greedy.
@Rykdrew Wow... That sucks...
Wow NL, reviewing skin/add-on content now???
I hope you have that same energy with other actual DLCs.
@Vivianeat Well, they've reviewed DLCs before. Mario + Rabbids Donkey Kong DLC and Mario + Rabbids Rayman DLC, for example.
@Vyacheslav333 Those are DLCs with more content though? They seem harsher on those compared to this, weirdly.
@Vivianeat Well... Those Mario + Rabbids DLCs are story-driven, while TMNT: SR's DLC is aimed at replayability, due to survival mode, so... I can't really compare them. Though, it's possible to compare TMNT SR's DLC with Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC, 'cause it's also a survival mode DLC. And if compare Mr. X Nightmare DLC to Dimension Shellshock... Mr. X Nightmare DLC is more rich on content. At least it seems so, imo.
Played a little bit of the DLC this past weekend. Survival mode is pretty fun, I’ll need to put more time into it.
I'm pretty satisfied with the dlc. Having a lot of fun with it as well. Never thought in a million years I'd be able to play as a Usagi Yojimbo. Yup, I'm old!🤪
I'm surprised to see the negativity. I'm enjoying survival mode more than the base game!
@chiptoon">@chiptoon wrote:
This DLC has a "90" on MetaCritic.
To paraphrase what a wise man on Reddit once said:
"If you're hopping mad about $8 DLC, you're in the wrong hobby".
@Polvasti Good spot — thanks for flagging! 😁
@JimNorman No prob, always happy to nitpick. 😄
Nothing about this feels underhand.
It doesn't feel like it is something that was sorely missing or worse, withheld from the launch.
DLC like this is a good way for smaller companies to maintain cashflow between major launches; to call it greedy is unfair.
If all they'd done was simply release Usagi as character DLC it would have been £3-4, and and fans would have lapped it up, so £6.50 for 2 characters and a new mode with new artwork feels pretty fair.
So many complaining about €7,99 (with a 10% discount ever since day one so actually €7,19 - again, nowadays games get discounted all the time) DLC for a game that has €24,99 as its MSRP and costs as low as €17,49 when on sale is exactly what I meant by people disregarding the costs and efforts behind making videogames in other comment sections...
The dlc is alright but i was expecting something on the level of the SOR4 dlc.
8 euro the price of a lifestyle magazine or a Donald Duck, prepacked sandwich and a small bottle of your favorite drink.
or a six pack of beer and big bag of chips.
It's not that much money but if it's worth it for you? who knows...
Tap here to load 52 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...