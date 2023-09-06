Would be a heck of a lot more if people didn’t have to wait for physical copies eventually for everything now days.

By the time the physical even releases I wonder if I am even interested for a lot of these physical games in the pipeline that already have been out for weeks to months… kinda a assbackwards strategy for companies now days. I just saw FF pixel remaster hit like 3mil…. It would have been off the charts for 49.99 physical world wide (I’d guess 15-20mil).

Everyone is getting way too greedy I feel. Thinking you’re gonna sell more digital only is crazy thinking or delaying a physical release to milk people who can’t wait is only shooting yourself in the foot as the anticipation is overshadowed by other must have games that come out correctly day one by the time the delayed physicals even come out (looking at you Mario wonder a game I need zero percent but will get day one because I can hold the new Mario in my hands)

Also so over priced is every game.

Lots of these games would have sold millions upon millions more if they came out for $39 instead of $49-69.

Inflation is one thing and understandable, however I feel greed is driving the wheel of lots of entertainment hobbies and events now days.

The decision to up these prices take away from max profits and numbers. It’s like the people that do the maths don’t understand maths and what would simply be a better business model… selling a lot more for a fraction less out the gate…Anyways sorry…

just still waiting on pikmin 1&2 (should be $29 day one digital and $39 day one physical.

red dead (should be $39 day one digital and $49 day one physical)

and this game idk what it cost but I say $49 new small guy game. But if ya drop this physical day one for $39-49 and I bet you’re around 2-4 million week one. Specially after the reviews.

Anyways.

This game looks fantastic… I’ll play it day one… when I can hold it in my hands and help bump them sales numbers up a bit for um.

When I no longer can physically hold the game that needs to be put in the console will be the day gaming dies for myself and probably the majority of the spenders.

Again this game looks great… just getting tired of waiting for a whole bunch of great games because of a plethora of not so wise strategies from marketing and sale.

I think if this game came out physically day one as digital with all preorders for physical same day one you could easily have added a zero to the sales total of week 1… I just hope the momentum of hype doesn’t die by the time the other game players are able to fire it up haha when I can pop that card in the switch.