The new retro-inspired RPG Sea of Stars has achieved another sales milestone one week after its release on multiple platforms including the Switch.
In an update on social media, Sabotage revealed the game had now sold more than 250,000 copies in launch week. It follows a previous update in the first 24 hours of game being on sale - revealing it had shifted 100,000 copies.
The team has once again thanked fans for their support, this time noting how these one week of sales have already surpassed the projections for the first year. Wow!
This latest sales update includes all platforms - with the game being made available not only on the Nintendo Switch, but also on the PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The game was also made available on Xbox's Game Pass service, so there are probably even more people playing the game.
If you haven't given Sea of Stars a go yet, there's a demo you can download on the Switch eShop. In our own review here on Nintendo Life, we gave it an "excellent" score, calling it an instant classic. Our sibling sites Push Square and Pure Xbox are also big fans.
"There are few games that would be a better introduction and representation of what makes JRPGs great. Sea of Stars is an instant classic and a new high-water mark for modern retro-styled indies. You really shouldn’t miss out."
There's also free DLC currently in development for Sea of Stars that could potentially be linked to Sabotage's other game The Messenger, which is also set within the same universe.