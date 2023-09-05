Nintendo has today announced a new range of Switch bundles that will be coming our way next month including two brand-new Animal Crossing: New Horizons-inspired Switch Lite editions.
The Isabelle’s Aloha Edition and Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition will be available from Target and Walmart respectively in the US from 6th October for a suggested retail price of $199.99, while Nintendo of Europe has confirmed that each will be receiving a wider release on 20th October.
Bundled with a digital version of New Horizons, the two upcoming consoles each have a white leaf motif on the back with a small leaf design on the front. The Isabelle edition comes in a coral colourway, while the Timmy and Tommy one is turquoise. They're both pretty simple, but we'd be lying if we said that we didn't find them kinda adorable.
You can get a closer look at both of the new designs below.
Alongside these two newbies, Nintendo also announced that bundles will be available for the standard Switch model with either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (surprise, surprise) or Nintendo Switch Sports with a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription too — we can also expect to see these next month.
Do either of the new designs take your fancy? Let us know your favourite in the comments.
I could have sworn they existed already, but they don’t……what is this? Have I been living a lie!?
Is that pink for girls, blue for boys..?
Just create updates instead, reinvigorate the game that way! Surely half of the fanbase and players have moved on now. They need to give us a reason to start again
Just in time for the release of...uhm...well not Animal Crossing, that's for sure. A little strange 😅
Oh! A special edition that actually includes the game?
Can someone go check up on Nintendo? Between this and giving us the option of turning the Flower’s voice off in Mario Wonder, I’m worried for them.
The timing of the MK8 Deluxe bundle makes me wonder if we're actually getting wave 6 in October (earlier than expected). There was a similar situation with the bundle back in March and wave 4's release.
I made my very own Switch Lite TOTK version by adding stickers
I will say the 2 versions from animal crossing are cute tho.
Dang $200 for a Switch and ACNH? Not a bad deal.
Damn, if these had OLED displays I’d actually consider picking one up. Really don’t like the idea of them going back to LCD, or at least basic LCD panels after having my Neo QLED TV and using my brother’s OLED Switch.
Just to give that dead horse another beating: I find it kind of sad that Nintendo knows "Animal crossing" sells, not just copies of the game and DLC, but also in related items like amiibo cards and these Switch models, yet there's nothing new in the series coming (That we know of, anyway.)
@Altaria_97
Same! I will never go back to the old screens! OLED rules, and has improved my gaming this generation and I was reluctant to upgrade but so glad I did.
@antisumo
Yeah I agree. It sold so many copies it's crazy that they are not going to add anything new to it. Mario Kart 8 continues to get new updates. I know they don't want to go the route of charging microtransactions, etc for items, but they could add in a new bug or fish or furniture every so often to keep people playing it. Oh well.
@MysticX
And it’s the easiest series they have for simple seasonal updates yet they just dropped it. All those Mario items they added and they never did it for anything else.
I haven't touched ACNH for about 6 months now. It's been dead since Nintendo chose not to add the 2023 Archway.
@MysticX are we supposed to know of anything knew? I don't think I recall any console having more than one AC flagship before, so the next Crossing will likely be a Gen 10 game.
@msvt OLED is nice for the eyes, but Lite is good for my hands and is my portable system of choice!
looks nice. with the ac photoshoot at nintendo live, new commercials, rumored lego set, and now switch lite editions, i wonder why the sudden resurgence.
it could easily mean nothing, but i can still dream of a welcome amiibo size update like new leaf got. id be more than happy with a deluxe style rerelease, NH does a lot of things right but can still do more
@flojomojo
I love the way the Lite feels too. Near perfect D-pad!
Like others have already said; I’m too spoiled by the OLED screen to go back to the old version, but these do look nice and I’ve never used a Lite before. Nintendo must know the most dedicated fans are known for buying multiple switches for multiple islands as well 😂. It’s just a shame there is no further updates for the game…
It prints money!
A year and half after they stopped supporting the game... Nintendo gonna Nintendo
@Grumblevolcano “MK8 Deluxe bundle”
I read your comment as a game bundle and actually considered buying MK8 for the holiday. Guess we’ll just have to wait a few more years for MK8D Complete on Super Switch.
Nintendo celebrating month 36 of the year 2020, living that AC:NH Covid life.🤷🏻♂️
@Rambler Technically that’s “teal” or “turquoise”. It isn’t a “boy’s” color as much as a “girl’s” color. It is what Tiffany, a jewelry store uses for all their boxes….so tell me if that is a girl or boy thing then 😉. And that color has been rather popular amongst “comfy” home decor for the past decade.
As for the “pink”, it’s more salmon or peachy. Not your traditional Barbie pink. 😅
Why are we getting bundles now? There have been a lot of odd Nintendo promotions, general news and tips for ACNH lately. From show booths to news channel updates, is this a precursor to a new DLC pack like Mario Kart?
Why? Because...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xW0IR3q0EvE
That's...nice...I guess...???
Clearing stock 101
The b@st@rds. They really know how to twist my nipples and get me buying more Switches, don't they.
Shooting for that sales record
I wish they made a bunch of different special edition Switch Lite systems. I love that little handheld as it feels a lot better in handheld mode than the regular Switch with joy-cons.
A Metroid theme one would especially be nice. Maybe for Prime 4?
@gcunit It has a custom design. How is this clearing stock?
@nhSnork I wouldn't say we're "Supposed to know" about the next one, and that by now it will be for [whatever comes after the Switch] is a shoo-in. (Fingers crossed they'll have it as an early console-shifting game)
But it's still a shame they dropped support for ACNH, especially since it's a relatively easy game to update, add some furniture, update a holiday event or two, repeat every now and again, and it will keep going...
@graviton that particular shade of pink is also a rather popular color for men’s shirts too
I welcome the endless release of themed Switch consoles and joy cons, give us more!
@BTB20 The colors of the console already exist, so all they would have to do is take their existing stock and add graphics.
Pretty late to the game lol 😂
@Rambler historically it was the other way round circa 150 years ago, blue for girls, pink for boys.
random but ok, digging the leaf patterns
So if I decide to get a Lite, can I have save data from the same game downloaded on both a Kite and my original?
@HenryKibble depends on the game, for most games yes. For games like Pokemon and (ironically) Animal Crossing, no.
You can manually transfer save data between consoles, or use the switch online subscription to get automatic online backups that can be quickly downloaded to your consoles.
@Eel Ya, definitely. Neither pink or teal are more one gender or another. 😂
@Duncanballs Yes, exactly. Pink was for boys and blue was for girls.
It wasn’t until 1953 (in the US at least) when President Eisenhower’s wife Mamie wore a pink dress to the inaugural ball that ushered in pink as a color choice for women. 🧐
So technically, we have had only 70 years of pink as a color for women. 😱
@Rambler I think it’s Coral Pink for the Isabelle, as that’s the colour of her outfit in this game, and turquoise for Timmy and Tommy as they wear turquoise-y blue/green outfits
@VancouverVelocityFan
Ah, so the colour dichotomy is built into the game, cheers
@TheMegaMarshtomp When they decided not to have a second year anniversary cake I thought it was a little lazy. When they didn't include a new year's arch I stopped playing.
Ah so they put decals on their existing stock to move it before the next switch
I wonder if this opens a door for other random switch bundles, I’d love to see a light-gray switch lite/switch basic smash bundle with a potential design on the back of the 82–ish fighters (or more likely just the smash logo)
@Rambler Yes.
Maybe this is a lead-in to the release of DLC, or a switch remake of new leaf or something.
Selling unsold stock 101: remove the back of your console, stick on one with a basic pattern, print a box and sell it as a special edition.
Am I hallucinating, or did Switch Lites already come in those colours? I'm glad that it comes with a game though.
@Snatcher they did! but they weren't lite they were the normal version
There is an Animal Crossing emblem on the front bottom right that makes it a little more unique.
@SykoMuffin yes, they already came in colors that complimented New Horizons (turquoise and yellow), because the Lite released during the pre-release hype for the game, and the Pink one came out alongside the game itself.
So you could say these colors were already kind of Animal Crossing-adjacent, this just solidifies it further.
@Arykthan Your right! That must be what I was getting it mixed up with, then there’s also that case that has the same exact shapes lmao.
@graviton my date range was out. I take great delight in sharing this fact when I hear males saying they won't touch pink because it is a girl's colour.
I remember being in a queue at a shop once and a man was returning an aerobee for his 5 year old son. Nothing wrong with it. He just didn't want his son to have a pink frisbee!
I'm male and a colour is a colour. My son likes pink and that's totally fine by me.
Lazy releases by Nintendo.
@Rambler what’s your issue here?
With all these Switch bundles coming out, I guess we're farther off for official news for a Nintendo Switch successor than we thought.
@Snatcher I think something was with this colour, maybe case and pink one could be also but witthout ac logo etc. There's something to it
@Duncanballs Actually, I think your date range was right. Pink was the boy’s color around 1800. I was just pointing out it wasn’t till 1950’s pink became a girl’s color in the States…and soon took it over from boys.
I share you sentiments well. It amuses me when men and women insists women are the ones to dress “pretty” only and men did not care about appearances or less of it. Or that women are the only one who can wear bolder colors. If this was Elizabethan England, men would have been expected to and would be better and more colorfully dressed than women and no one would bat an eye or care about it.
And for those who says it’s not “natural” for men to dress pretty or in bold colors, just look at the animal kingdom. Male peacocks are the best example. They are the one with the stunning tail feathers. Female peacocks pale in comparison, all various shades of neutral tones. And this list of animals go on and on. I don’t see anything more natural than that. 😂
