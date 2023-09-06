Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has added four more games to the Switch Online library today but it's not the sort of lineup you might be expecting.

Three of these games are "Japan only" and were never translated into English. Starting off with the NES lineup, there's the 1993 release Joy Mech Fight. This is a fighting game developed and published by Nintendo during the Famicom era.

In addition to this is the Technōs Japan Corp Kunio-kun action sports title Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! which was originally released in 1990 on the Famicom. And on SNES front, is HAL Lab's Kirby's Star Stacker. This puzzle game made its debut on the Game Boy, and the remake for the Super Famicom was then released in 1998/99.

Last but not least is the Titus Interactive action RPG Quest for Camelot, originally released on the Game Boy Color in 1998 and based on the Warner Bros. animation of the same name. You can see all of these titles in action in Nintendo's announcement trailer above.

"Nintendo Switch Online members can now play four more classic games, three of which were originally released in Japan only and never translated to English. Check out the newly added titles and discover the Japanese versions of a few old-school games!"

It's worth noting Switch Online subscribers in Japan already have access to Joy Mech Fight, Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! and Kirby's Star Stacker.