Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

As much as I'd like to say I'm planning on playing Resident Evil Requiem this weekend, I can't make that claim. That's because I've already completed it like the cheeky boy that I am. Instead, I'll be dipping my toes into Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown, and probably spending 50% of that time allocated to Janeway's adventures in BALL x PIT because I have a problem.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Apologies for the last two weeks of silence, haven’t had much time for video games due to “adulting”, but I'll make it up this week because not only is Arcade Archives 2 Rave Racer on the grid, but something else I have been quite looking forward to: Raiden Fighters Remix Collection! Time to dust off my arcade stick. Oh, the FUR Squadron sequel, FUR Squadron Phoenix, has been released without much fanfare and is Star Fox 64 in all but name. Do a barrel roll… ish! Rounding it all off is a major update on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 that brings the new Tech Marine class to the table. Bless the Omnissiah and whatnot... but where is the Switch 2 port?

My game of the week is Resident Evil Requiem. It has been a very long time since I played a Resi game on release day (I believe Resident Evil 2 2019 remake was the last), and seeing the latest RE Engine entry in the series running this well on Switch 2 gives me great hope for future Capcom support on the system.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

After playing the ever-so-lovely Resi games for the review on Monday, I think my nerves need a wee break with some cosy games. I've been playing even more Disney Dreamlight Valley, Dave The Diver (I'm obsessed now) and some Cast n Chill. I still intend on jumping back onto Resi 7 & Village as I really enjoyed both of them. I'm determined to have nerves of steel by the end of the year!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I'm still on my classic Pokémon kick with all the 'mon news in recent weeks and have been enjoying training up my Emerald squad after getting sufficiently whooped by Tate and Liza in Mossdeep's Psychic Gym. It really takes me back to the good old days, and I'm doing everything in my power to resist dropping 20 quid on FireRed this weekend to do it all over again on Switch.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This week is the Steam Next Fest, and though I usually abhor playing a demo (I'm too hungry to eat just a snack), I have been playing tons of demos on stream this week to entertain my friends! It's been a mixed bag, for sure, but some real gems in there, too. I'm going to be keeping an eye out for any of them coming to Switch, so I can say "aha! I knew it was good ages ago. I am very cool" and everyone will nod and respect me for my deep wisdoms. That's the plan, anyway.

