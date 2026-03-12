Right at the end of Nintendo's Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct, Miyamoto announced that the film's marketing would be stepping up a gear in the run-up to release, with daily drops on the Nintendo Today! app in the shape of collectible cards.

These digital collectibles can be picked up every day by simply logging into the app and heading to the relevant section on the home screen. There are 40 to collect in total, and you've got until 1st June to nab 'em all.

In fact, if you collect as many as three cards by 31st May, you'll be rewarded with 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points — hey, there's no arguing with that!

You can check out your full card collection in Nintendo Today's Mario Galaxy Movie portal, where you'll also find movie posters and trailers. Selecting any of your unlocked cards will bring up a small bio for the character/item, and scrolling will show you some of their highlight games — it'll even remind you how old you were when said games released, which was a rather rude awakening for some of us this morning.

And that's not all from Nintendo Today. Starting from the film's premiere on 1st April, you'll be able to use the app to scan the movie poster in participating cinemas, "check-in", and unlock in-app exclusive content, like digital photo frames, wallpapers and more.