Nintendo surprised us all earlier this week with an out-of-the-blue Yoshi and the Mysterious Book release date trailer. We now know that we only have to wait until 21st May to get our hands on this adorable little platformer, and today, we've got a peek at the Switch 2 box art.

As you'd expect, it's very cute. The cover puts Yoshi centre stage (naturally), whimsically looking off into the distance as he ponders... something. Who knows what's going on inside that head? What we do know is that we're in love with the hand-sketched style of our beloved little dino — come on, that pencil nose shading really is something!

The background seems to take a page out of Yoshi's book, literally, with similarly hand-drawn diagrams of the game's many creatures surrounding the green machine himself. We see the humble Glubbit — who was introduced in the release date trailer — on the right, but it looks like there are many more creatures besides that we'll be learning about through the game's main story.

Here's the cover itself, so you can get a closer look:

Yesterday, we learnt that Yoshi and the Mysterious Book will be listed for £49.99 / 59,99€ on European eShops with a hefty 20.5GB file size.