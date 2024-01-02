Nintendo Life 2024 Predictions
Welcome to the future.

You, dear reader, are reading these words in the far-off, distant, sci-fi future year that is 2024. While the hoverboards, flying vehicles, and inside-out trousers have all apparently been delayed in this branch of the timeline due to some spacetime-related cock up, at least Skynet is coming along nicely, eh?

In the wonderful world of video games, we've got a host of things to be looking forward to in Nintendo Land, with Switch still going strong just a couple of months out from its seventh birthday. Whether Nintendo has enough up its sleeve to surf through 2024 on the some-might-say-ebbing Switch wave is the question on everyone's lips. Is it time for new hardware?

You can find out what we think below, as we here on Team NL discuss our gaming predictions for 2024.

Let's begin with the big one...

'Switch 2' - Will they, won't they?

Joy-Con Controller
GAVIN: Seven full years is a bloody good innings, and there's life left in Switch yet, as evidenced by last year's stonking lineup. On a personal level, I could go for another decade playing games at a regular clip and still not get through everything I want to play on this console.

However, all indications (slowing hardware sales, the abundance of remakes on the first-party '23/'24 slate, Switch soon entering its eighth year) suggest to me that we will finally see the Switch successor. If pushed, I'd guess a Spring/Summer reveal for an October launch.

OLLIE: This is the question of 2024, isn't it? Judging from what we know now in terms of upcoming software, I think Nintendo is in for a rough ride if it opts to keep quiet on its next major piece of hardware for the entire year. Don't get me wrong, I'm sure the likes of Princess Peach: Showtime, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door are going to be great, but they don't strike me as 'top-tier'.

The original Switch was announced roughly two weeks after Paper Mario: Color Splash launched on Wii U, so I'm going to make a ridiculous prediction and say that the 'Switch 2' announcement will come shortly after Thousand-Year Door's release, whenever that is. (22nd July is the 20th anniversary of the GameCube original.)

JIM: There are only so many times that I can say, "Yes, it's definitely coming this year" before I start to doubt my crystal ball-reading abilities. That being said, yes, it's definitely coming this year. I hope.

While I reckon we are going to have to wait a while for an official announcement (I'm eyeing up Spring), I think that the February Direct will be the telltale sign of whether we can expect new hardware this year. If all that we see is release dates for the announced projects, a little more Splatoon 3 DLC, and perhaps a new remake, I'd say that a new console is en route for 2024. If Nintendo announces a full roster of top-tier originals and sequels, however, I'll be sticking that crystal ball on eBay...

ALANA: *Still on holiday, probably chilling with games and stuff*

2024 Nintendo release predictions

Samus Returns
GAVIN: Come October, it'll be seven years since Mario Odyssey. There's just got to be a new 3D Mario coming. 'Metroid Prime 2 Remastered' seems likely, too, as a little stop-gap release should Nintendo be looking to pad out the switch release schedule as we await something else. Mario (3D), Smash, Mario Kart, Animal Crossing... there is a whole bunch of evergreen Nintendo series arguably tied to a new platform that would warrant a fresh entry. It all hinges on that, for me.

Oh, and it's been a while since a Nintendo mobile game. Probably time to cash in one of those.

JIM: I am in the same boat as Gavin: HMS They'll-Save-That-For-The-Next-Console. A catchy little name, but something that genuinely does make 2024's release calendar something of a mystery. Assuming that the big boys are all saved for whatever's on the horizon, I can see Nintendo firmly leaning into the remake spree and dropping that Wind Waker / Twilight Princess port that everyone seems to be convinced exists.

Why not go all out for a year of Metroid and bring over Samus Returns from the 3DS? Or give us Xenoblade X from the Wii U. Predictable? Yes. Profitable? Also yes.

OLLIE: Gosh, I really don't know. I went into 2023 adamant that we wouldn't get any new Mario or Metroid games, and look how that turned out. Like Gavin, I'm quite convinced we'll get Metroid Prime 2 Remastered at some point; assuming that Nintendo is indeed saving the fourth game for its next piece of hardware, of course.

Otherwise, I think we're in for a year of remakes, remasters, and 'b-side' launches; games that aren't necessarily going to show up on GOTY lists, but will at least keep the wheels turning for a little while.

ALANA: *Sipping a piña colada while playing Theatrhythm*

Switch Online additions?

Super Smash Bros.
OLLIE: Given that it's celebrating its 25th anniversary later this month, I don't think it's entirely out of the question to expect Super Smash Bros. to turn up on Nintendo Switch Online. Stranger things have happened! On the flip side, I don't think we're going to get any new consoles added to the lineup, though. The next logical step would be GameCube, and I think Nintendo has already proven that it's more willing to release those games as full-priced remasters.

JIM: There is still a handful of announced Game Boy / GBA titles that are yet to be added to the NSO service. Golden Sun? F-Zero Maximum Velocity? We haven't forgotten, Nintendo. The dream announcement, though: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. No, I can't see it happening, but a boy can dream.

GAVIN: Banjo-Tooie would be very welcome, but it would be great to see some more Rareware classics flesh out the N64 Switch Online library. And you know what? Just whack the Pokémon Mini and its entire library on there for Pokémon Day, plus the GB(A) games, and then give Game Freak an extra year for whatever it's working on next. Lord knows they could do with it.

ALANA: *Diving with Dave*

Non-gaming Nintendo news

After yer bells
JIM: The writers' strikes are over (for now) in Hollywood, so it's only a matter of time before we hear about The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: The Trench. Okay, that might not be the 'official' title, but we know that this one is definitely in the pipeline. Aside from that, I can't see any Zelda movie news for a while yet, but a handful of theme park expansions and a wave of store openings outside of the UK seem like a safe bet.

GAVIN: Yeah, Mario Movie 2 teaser poster? Oh, and they announced the Zelda movie, didn't they — there'll be casting news about that.

OLLIE: Recent cancellations aside, I think we're going to see Nintendo step up its game this year with tours, appearances at gaming conventions, collaborations, one-off events, etc. If — and I mean if — a new console is announced, then I suspect we're going to see plenty of Nintendo at the likes of Gamescom, The Game Awards, and possibly even appearances on primetime TV shows.

Oh, Lego too. There's going to be a lot of Lego.

ALANA: *Binging Pokémon Concierge while eating the leftover Quality Street that nobody wanted*

Wild cards!

Castlevania SOTN
Image: Konami

OLLIE: I'd love to finally see what Playdead is up to. It's been far too long since we first heard about its mystery third game. Will it show up on Switch? Hmm... Maybe. We'll see.

News that Dead Cells' developer Evil Empire has signed on to work on 'massive video game franchises' with third-party IP holders keeps playing on my mind, too. I can't help but feel that the team would be perfect for a brand-new Castlevania game in the style of those iconic 2D 'Igavania' entries. I'm not going to hold my breath, but given that Konami is dipping its foot back into the world of premium gaming, I'm also not going to discount it completely.

JIM: Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is brought forward and 2024 becomes the greatest year for video games of all time! Baldur's Gate 3 is ported to Switch! Instead of releasing a new console, Nintendo reveals a second screen add-on and drops DS games on NSO! The Pokémon Company releases a finished ga— okay, these are getting out of hand...

GAVIN: The Game Boy turns 35 this year, and despite having a dozen ways to play those games, I'm exactly the kind of idiot devoted fan who would snap up a Classic Mini-style DMG or GB Pocket with 30 games onboard.

And if Switch 2 ain't coming, let's be having a Grezzo-helmed Minish Cap remake and an official Mother 3 localisation to coincide with EarthBound's 30th anniversary.

ALANA: *Too busy with Octopath Traveler II to be thinking about Octopath Traveler III...*

Aaand... Silksong?

OLLIE:

Goodfellas laughing

JIM:

Ron Burgundy laughing

GAVIN:

Data laughing

ALANA: *Silksong. Sense. Tingling!...*

Salacious laughing

