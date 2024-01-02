Switch Online additions?

OLLIE: Given that it's celebrating its 25th anniversary later this month, I don't think it's entirely out of the question to expect Super Smash Bros. to turn up on Nintendo Switch Online. Stranger things have happened! On the flip side, I don't think we're going to get any new consoles added to the lineup, though. The next logical step would be GameCube, and I think Nintendo has already proven that it's more willing to release those games as full-priced remasters.

JIM: There is still a handful of announced Game Boy / GBA titles that are yet to be added to the NSO service. Golden Sun? F-Zero Maximum Velocity? We haven't forgotten, Nintendo. The dream announcement, though: Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. No, I can't see it happening, but a boy can dream.

GAVIN: Banjo-Tooie would be very welcome, but it would be great to see some more Rareware classics flesh out the N64 Switch Online library. And you know what? Just whack the Pokémon Mini and its entire library on there for Pokémon Day, plus the GB(A) games, and then give Game Freak an extra year for whatever it's working on next. Lord knows they could do with it.

Non-gaming Nintendo news

JIM: The writers' strikes are over (for now) in Hollywood, so it's only a matter of time before we hear about The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2: The Trench. Okay, that might not be the 'official' title, but we know that this one is definitely in the pipeline. Aside from that, I can't see any Zelda movie news for a while yet, but a handful of theme park expansions and a wave of store openings outside of the UK seem like a safe bet.

GAVIN: Yeah, Mario Movie 2 teaser poster? Oh, and they announced the Zelda movie, didn't they — there'll be casting news about that.

OLLIE: Recent cancellations aside, I think we're going to see Nintendo step up its game this year with tours, appearances at gaming conventions, collaborations, one-off events, etc. If — and I mean if — a new console is announced, then I suspect we're going to see plenty of Nintendo at the likes of Gamescom, The Game Awards, and possibly even appearances on primetime TV shows.

Oh, Lego too. There's going to be a lot of Lego.

Wild cards!

OLLIE: I'd love to finally see what Playdead is up to. It's been far too long since we first heard about its mystery third game. Will it show up on Switch? Hmm... Maybe. We'll see.

News that Dead Cells' developer Evil Empire has signed on to work on 'massive video game franchises' with third-party IP holders keeps playing on my mind, too. I can't help but feel that the team would be perfect for a brand-new Castlevania game in the style of those iconic 2D 'Igavania' entries. I'm not going to hold my breath, but given that Konami is dipping its foot back into the world of premium gaming, I'm also not going to discount it completely.

JIM: Professor Layton and the New World of Steam is brought forward and 2024 becomes the greatest year for video games of all time! Baldur's Gate 3 is ported to Switch! Instead of releasing a new console, Nintendo reveals a second screen add-on and drops DS games on NSO! The Pokémon Company releases a finished ga— okay, these are getting out of hand...

GAVIN: The Game Boy turns 35 this year, and despite having a dozen ways to play those games, I'm exactly the kind of idiot devoted fan who would snap up a Classic Mini-style DMG or GB Pocket with 30 games onboard.

And if Switch 2 ain't coming, let's be having a Grezzo-helmed Minish Cap remake and an official Mother 3 localisation to coincide with EarthBound's 30th anniversary.

