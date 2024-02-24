Nintendo Life Most Anticipated Switch Games 2024
We've given this list a good old spring clean following the February 2024 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. There are tons of new games coming to Switch in 2024, so if we have to wait until 2025 for the Switch 2, this list should keep you pretty happy. Also, take that 35 with a pinch of salt — it's 35-ish, if you will...

Looking for the best new Nintendo Switch games releasing soon? 2023 was a banner year for the now-ageing hybrid console, and even if it looks like the Switch is winding down as it approaches its eighth year on the market, there are still plenty of beauties to pick up in 2024.

In terms of first-party offerings, Another Code is making its grand return, as is Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Princess Peach is taking centre stage in a brand-new game. And remasters of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon are on the way. The third-party slate is looking pretty healthy too — maybe 2024 is the year we finally get Silksong, as well?

Which upcoming Switch games have us saving up our Nintendo eShop Gold Points? Below we've rounded up 35 (ish... come on, you know we can't just have 35!) of the biggest new Nintendo Switch games coming soon. They run the gamut from AAA first-party offerings to DLC to promising-looking indies. We'll be adding to (and subtracting from) this list as the weeks and months go by.

Let's take a look at our most anticipated Switch games for the months ahead...

Nintendo Switch Upcoming Games

Penny's Big Breakaway (Switch eShop)

Penny's Big Breakaway is a brand new 3D platformer from Sonic Mania dev Christian Whitehead's new studio Evening Star. With gorgeous Dreamcast-era visuals, vibrant colours, and exciting level designs, we're incredibly excited to relive our childhood in a whole new way — and we can as the game is out now! We're working on our review as you read this...

Pentiment (Switch eShop)

The first of four rumoured Xbox ports (though not all are coming to Switch), Pentiment is the game that started the medieval tapestry art style craze that keeps popping up all over the place. Obsidian blew Xbox and PC players away when it launched in 2022, and now we've got the chance to give it a go on Switch. You can Pentiment up on the eShop right now — we'll have our review with you as soon as we can.

Inkulinati (Switch eShop)

With strategy games making a splash in recent years, Inkulinati's medieval manuscript art style really stands out from the crowd. Instead of commanding an army, you're drawing it, creating your own weird and wonderful creatures in the process. It was announced back in 2020 and is finally available on Switch. Check out our review for what we thought of the game:

Splatoon 3: Side Order (Switch eShop)

Splatoon 3's long-awaited story DLC Side Order brings Off the Hook back to a starring role. Set in a bleached-out version of the world, the DLC looks at what would have happened if Team Order had won back in Splatoon 2. As Agent 8 you'll need to climb the Spire of Order to figure out what's going on. The DLC is out now, and we really enjoyed our time with this one.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Switch)

First announced in the Japanese version of the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Spike Chunsoft has confirmed that Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island is coming to the West.

A roguelike Mystery Dungeon side series which began in 1995 with Mystery Dungeon 2. Shiren the Warrior, it appears that this will deliver the series' traditional dungeon-crawling while introducing some new quality-of-life features such as "two types of live search displays that can be used for different purposes or the ability to track your own steps on the mini-map." It's out both physically and to download on 27th February 2024.

Berserk Boy (Switch eShop)

Love Mega Man but want something a bit more fast? Berserk Boy may well just be the retro-inspired platformer for you. While running, gunning, and speeding your way through stages, you'll be able to use Berserk Orbs to imbue your attacks and skills with elemental powers. This one's due to release on 6th March 2024.

New Star GP (Switch eShop)

Smooth, low-poly arcade racing is what New Star GP is promising to deliver, and even from the starting line, this one looks to be a treat. The retro style has been polished up with bright colours and textures, while something is charming and blocky about the courses and cars. You'll be racing all around the world on 7th March 2024, and you can play split-screen multiplayer with friends, too.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Switch eShop)

It's about time we got a Moomin video game, right? Moomintroll and friends have previously graced the Game Boy Color and the DS. Still, Norwegian-based developer Hyper Games is creating an adorable musical adventure where you'll need to solve puzzles in order to restore the natural balance of the valley. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is expected to launch on Switch on 7th March 2024.

Unicorn Overlord (Switch)

A Vanillaware title is always going to look absolutely beautiful, but the Japanese developer rarely misses in terms of gameplay, too. And with Unicorn Overlord, we're getting a traditional tactical turn-based RPG. With a huge world to explore and over 60 unique characters to recruit into your army, we'll be lining up on the frontlines come 8th March, 2024.

Contra: Operation Galuga (Switch)

WayForward is taking the lead on this remake of a Konami classic in Contra: Operation Galuga. The old-school run-and-gun gameplay remains unchanged, but has been touched up with a stunning new visual style, up to four-player co-op, and stackable weapon upgrades. Return to a classic in a whole new way when Operation Galuga lands on 12th March 2024.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (Switch eShop)

Llamasoft's Jeff Minter is one of the video game industry's most enduring figures, with a history of software spanning decades, all the way back to Sinclair ZX81. This next entry in Digital Eclipse's Gold Master Series serves up 42 of the psychedelic creator's games from eight platforms, including a system that never made it to market.

Digital Eclipse has proved with the excellent Atari 50 and The Making of Karateka that video games themselves are the best medium through which to explore the history of interactive entertainment, and we can't wait to settle down with a curry and a beverage to get cosy with Llamasoft's library on 13th March 2024.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection (Switch eShop)

The retro collection Star Wars fans have wanted for ages is real, and it's coming to Switch very soon. Aspyr's Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection bundles the original Star Wars Battlefront and its 2005 sequel Battlefront II and allows you to play alone, in local multiplayer matches, or online with up to 64 players. All additional characters will be available right from the get-go, too, along with every single bonus map released. Head to a galaxy far, far away on Switch on 14th March 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Switch)

We've been begging for a new Princess Peach game for years, and the Switch has given the Mushroom Kingdom's ruler her due. Princess Peach: Showtime! lets the pink princess don a number of outfits that give her different abilities, and she must use these to save the Sparkle Theatre from Grape and the Sour Bunch. Peach pops open the parasol — and the curtains — on 22nd March 2024 on Switch.