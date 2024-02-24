We've given this list a good old spring clean following the February 2024 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. There are tons of new games coming to Switch in 2024, so if we have to wait until 2025 for the Switch 2, this list should keep you pretty happy. Also, take that 35 with a pinch of salt — it's 35-ish, if you will...



Looking for the best new Nintendo Switch games releasing soon? 2023 was a banner year for the now-ageing hybrid console, and even if it looks like the Switch is winding down as it approaches its eighth year on the market, there are still plenty of beauties to pick up in 2024.

In terms of first-party offerings, Another Code is making its grand return, as is Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Princess Peach is taking centre stage in a brand-new game. And remasters of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon are on the way. The third-party slate is looking pretty healthy too — maybe 2024 is the year we finally get Silksong, as well?

Which upcoming Switch games have us saving up our Nintendo eShop Gold Points? Below we've rounded up 35 (ish... come on, you know we can't just have 35!) of the biggest new Nintendo Switch games coming soon. They run the gamut from AAA first-party offerings to DLC to promising-looking indies. We'll be adding to (and subtracting from) this list as the weeks and months go by.

Let's take a look at our most anticipated Switch games for the months ahead...

Nintendo Switch Upcoming Games