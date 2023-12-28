Another year down and the Switch ports have been coming thicker and faster than ever.

Looking back at our wishlist from last year, we've seen Batman Arkham Trilogy, Metroid Prime, The Case of the Golden Idol, Vampire Survivors, Potion Craft, Metal Gear Solid 1, 2, and 3 come to Switch in 2023 — some arriving in fabulous form, while others would have been better off staying at home on their original consoles. Oh Arkham Knight, it was all so predictable!

With upcoming releases like the original Tomb Raider trilogy, the long-awaited Braid: Anniversary Edition, and Nintendo's own Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake, the steady stream of yesteryear's games getting new life on Switch doesn't seem to be drying up any time soon. And there are plenty of classics we'd still welcome with open arms.

And if a Switch successor gets announced early next year? Hey, whack these on the 'Switch 2' wishlist. And maybe take another crack at Arkham Knight?

Okay, let's get this ship moving. Helm! Hard to port!...

When it comes to 2023 GOTYs, TOTK, Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, and the game just beneath this entry can be found waltzing along arm-in-arm, while a massive throng of other candidates, including Starfield, Spider-Man, and Mario, clamour around competing for attention. BG3's addictive gameplay and razor wit captured the hearts and minds of many a gamer this year — of course we'd love to see this come to Switch.

What are the chances?

Low. Lowwwwww. Larian's excellent Divinity: Original Sin 2 struggled on Switch, and given the trouble the team has had implementing all features into the Xbox Series S version, we just don't see this happening. Perhaps on some new Nintendo hardware, though. Likewise our next pick...

Look, Remedy bought the first Alan Wake to Switch in remastered form. Was is a disappointing version of a classic? It was, but that doesn't stop us dreaming that this GOTY-winning sequel might one day grace a Nintendo console in non-Cloud Version form.

What are the chances?

So very low. A streamed cloud version à la Control might be a shout, but we're not the biggest fans of those. Ultimately, we think this falls into the same category as Baldur's Gate 3 — keep your fingers crossed for 'Switch 2'.

Like the sound of a 16th-century Bavarian murder mystery which has you examining manuscripts at a local monastery? We're big font fans around these parts, and we've been intrigued by Pentiment and its typeset-tastic gameplay ever since it launched for Xbox and PC back in November 2022.

What are the chances?

Hmm, it's made by Obsidian, who is now owned by Microsoft, so while it's possible — hey, we got ports of the Ori games — it's less likely than we'd like. Still, if MS and the big N can continue the minor love-in that's enabling things like Jet Force Gemini to come to Switch Online, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that Pentiment could find its way to a Switch or similar Nintendo system in the future.

Tomb Raider: Survivor Trilogy

Comprising Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, this trio was developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal and could probably run on Switch (with the usual caveats) given the appropriate care and attention. With the original trilogy Switch-bound, and Feral having turned in the entirely serviceable Lara Croft Collection, it would be nice to bag this trilogy, too.

What are the chances?

Possibly, although Embracer Group owns the IP and developers, and given how that firm has been selling off its hasty acquisitions in 2023, who can say what the future holds? We'd like to see these games, but we certainly wouldn't bet on it at the moment.

Another indie hit we're jonesing to see on Switch. We're big Sam Barlow fans here (he's a lovely chap), and we'd love to see Her Story on Switch, too. If we had to pick, though, we'd probably take the award-winning Immortality first.

What are the chances?

Well, Switch can handle FMV very well and the excellent port of Telling Lies suggests this could translate rather well, too. Fingers crossed.

Yes, we still want them. They're ready and waiting, no? Our uncle said so.

What are the chances?

Hmm, look. If we were Nintendo, at this stage, we'd probably save these for the next console. Either of these games would help flesh out a first-party roster very nicely, potentially maintaining that once-a-month first-party launch cadence that got Switch off to such a great start all those years ago. We would love to play them on Switch — add these to the lineup and there's nary a mainline Zelda you can't play on the hybrid — and if the new hardware is backwards compatible, everyone's a winner.