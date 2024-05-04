As part of this year's Star Wars Day celebrations, there's currently a sale taking place on the Switch eShop in select regions. So if you're looking for a Star Wars game to play this weekend, here's a list of games you can currently grab on sale:
"You can score a discount on several Star Wars games right now! We hope you enjoy your adventures in a galaxy far, far away!"
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1 & 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces - $20.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $10.49 (65% off)
- Pinball FX - Star Wars Pinball: Thrill of the Hunt - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $39.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 (55% off)