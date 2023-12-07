Nintendo has today announced that the first Nintendo Live event of 2024, which was set to take place in Tokyo, has been cancelled. Alongside this, several competitive events including the 'Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals,' the 'Splatoon 3 World Championship 2024' and the 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Challenge Final Stage' have been postponed.
Nintendo cites safety concerns as the main reason for the changes following the company receiving numerous threats targeting its employees and spreading to the wider community.
First addressing the postponement of the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals (which were set to take place from 16th-17th December), Nintendo stated that threats made to company employees had begun to spread to event staff and spectators. It is not clear what exactly these threats entailed, but without the guarantee of safety, the event has been postponed.
You can read Nintendo's comment (translated via Google) below:
Our company has been persistently receiving threats targeting our employees, and recently, the targets of these threats have spread to spectators, staff, etc. of the "Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals". Considering safety as our top priority, we have made the decision to postpone the event.
It appears that customer safety was also the main concern in the cancellation of Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo and the subsequent postponement of the Splatoon 3 World Championship and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship — both of which were scheduled to take place at the event. Nintendo has stated that it will no longer be possible to purchase tickets for either competition, both of which are going to be rescheduled for a later date.
The reorganised dates of each event will be announced on the company website and on the official Twitter account once they are confirmed.
What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Comments 23
What a sad world we live in!
Please, good people. Nintendo Life is big enough to not use Google Translate and its more often than not erroneus translation.
It's sad, so sad
It's a sad, sad situation
And it's gettin' more and more absurd.
Wouldn't be surprised if this is directly related to Splatoon. I love that series but the community around it is not on a good path at all. Either way, it's really sad nothing is off limits anymore.
Really unfortunate to hear, especially considering the cause... wish the best for all the threatened people!
@Coalescence is that so? Granted I only engage with the community I see when playing the game, but there it always seems so positive.
Are some people so desperate to end up in prison? Such threats with such an impact will inevitably warrant further investigation, and this side of crazy pro hackers (who usually have bigger fish to fry), there's only so much anonymity to realistically boast against such endeavours.
Noooo... Pfff be save people
Sadly just like with a lot of things these days the crazies always ruin it for everybody.
Sounds like the work of King Bowser... Darn it
And nothing of value was lost
@Rozetta It seems more or less accurate on this occasion, but I’d agree that if you need an instantaneous translation and can’t get a professional to do it then at least use DeepL…
Maybe Google Translate has improved somewhat as a result of developments in AI/large language models, but I’m still quite wary of its accuracy.
@Kirbyo The 'Splatoon 3 World Championship‘ is a big event where people who like Splatoon can play Splatoon together and have fun playing Splatoon which is of value to those people and now they can’t play Splatoon together at this event so something of value has been lost.
@Maxz Ah. I see. My bad! Just never cared for Splatoon myself. Didn't realize it meant so much to some people.
I've seen people wonder if it's because of the Splattercolor Screen. Honestly I wouldn't be surprised. I think it's an absolutely terrible special too especially with how it actually does some physical harm to some people.
Still no reason to throw threats out like that though. I hope all this can be sorted out in a fashion as orderly as possible. You just don't treat people this way.
As usual, a tiny group of nutcases ruins the thing for everyone else.
While it's obvious and understandable why they wouldn't disclose so, I wish there was some solid information regarding the motives for those threats, if only to have an idea of the source of the problem.
@BrazillianCara What you said. This is the most headline heavy no substance article I’ve read here on NL. Even if Nintendo didn’t specifically say what the threats entailed if there is more than one then someone is talking about it on 4chan or Reddit or someplace. This sounds big enough that there just has to be more to the story. @Yosher gave it a go but I don’t really know what they’re talking about.🤷🏻♂️
Edit: We’ll in defense of NL the article on IGN had only the same info, almost word for word, and no one on Reddit seems to know what’s going on either, though it seems like simply gamers upset about Splatoon and or Smash and nothing like where my mind went - they where requiring masks, no guns allowed, or Bud Light as a sponsor.😝
https://www.ign.com/articles/nintendo-cancels-japanese-esports-events-following-threats-to-staff-and-spectators#
https://www.reddit.com/r/nintendo/comments/18cs9gd/nintendo_live_2024_tokyo_has_been_cancelled_due/
Why? Is it because of Nintendo's changed tournament rules? They might be silly but threats are never justified. This is why we can't have nice things, as the saying goes...
@rjejr The Splattercolor Screen is a new special introduced this month which, when a player is hit by it, makes everything into gray (not gray scaled though apparently) and comes with a static noise. Apparently some people have gotten ill from these effects due to being sensitive to these things.
But even as someone who doesn't get ill from it, the special in question still leaves a lot to be desired. What it is, is basically a huge inky screen being deployed to hinder the opposing team. If the opponents get hit by it, they get the aforementioned effects. But the team that uses can barely look through it either, effectively causing your own team grief with this thing.
Judge for yourself with this short gameplay clip where a player gets hit by it: https://twitter.com/ins0mneea/status/1731077607889006702?t=stwga2JlJRw-XyvUET54Fw&s=19
Why did they get threatened? either way this is just sad.
@Yosher I would likely get sick from that as I dislike grey. Pretty much anything grey and I get Nausea from it. Whoever designed that stupid thing is an idiot.
I haven't played Splatoon for a little while except for Splatfests here and there and it's just as well.
@Coalescence As someone who's really invested with the community, I completely disagree. The splatoon fandom is very much one of the kindest, most welcoming and diverse gaming communities, especially for an online pvp shooter, which sure sure got their share of interesting fandoms. There's always going to be some toxic individuals, but that's a rare exception, not the rule. I really doubt the community was the cause for this, as far as I know nobody supports these kinds of threats. Granted, maybe the japanese side is very different and I'm just not aware, but I'd be surprised
@Yosher Also yes, please fix screen
Tap here to load 23 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...