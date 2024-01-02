This year marks the 30th anniversary of EarthBound (known in Japan as Mother 2) and, according to the official X (formerly Twitter) page, plans are in place to celebrate the hefty milestone (thanks, My Nintendo News).

What these plans are, exactly, is up in the air at the moment, but we're not expecting anything earth-shattering. After all, Earthbound itself is already playable on Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online service, and we're way beyond anticipating any official Western release of its sequel, Mother 3.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

"Happy new year! 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the release of MOTHER2. We are preparing various plans, so let's enjoy this year together."

Nevertheless, we're certain there will be some fun and interesting events to mark the occasion throughout the year: perhaps some new merch, apparel, collectibles, and whatnot.

Originally released in Japan on August 27th, 1994, Earthbound would go on to become a true fan favourite thanks to its satirical humour, charming cast of characters, and engaging world. Its protagonist, Ness, appeared in Super Smash Bros. for the N64 in 1999 before Earthbound itself gained a worldwide release in 2013 via the Wii U Virtual Console.