We're guilty of overusing the indie label, too, of course. Dave The Diver, which launched on Switch earlier this year, ticks many of the "indie boxes" — pixel art, unique gameplay, unusual blends of genre — but the developer, Mintrocket, is actually owned by Korean game publisher Nexon. The developer doesn't even see itself as an indie developer, either (via Gametoc).

Hollow Knight is huge. As of February 2019, it sold an estimated 2.8 million copies (via Team Cherry) — most indie games barely even sell a third of that. But it also gets so much more exposure than most other indie titles. Back at E3 2022, Microsoft showcased Silksong as part of its main lineup, along with the fact that it was coming to Game Pass day one.

That was also the time that Silksong was due to be coming out "in the next 12 months." Of course, that came and went with Silksong being delayed out of the "first half of 2023". But fans are desperate, and we totally understand that — Hollow Knight is a Metroidvania masterclass

But we're now in November, and given that many have expected Silksong to release in 2023, fans are understandably scrambling at every new showcase. Indie World, to us, seems a little out of the picture — as much as we'd love to see it there.

So, is Silksong still releasing in 2023? Team Cherry didn't give us a new release window when the game was delayed earlier this year, but realistically, if it is launching in 2023, the next likely place it will pop up is at The Game Awards in December. A trailer, a release date a few weeks ahead — surely it's a no-brainer, right?

But then there's also the complicated reality that a lot of us may need to reckon with — Silksong may now be coming out in 2024. We're less than two months from the end of 2023 and with very little word on the game's release, we just cannot see it launching soon unless it's part of that surprise announcement at The Game Awards. It would make for an excellent surprise drop.

So, what do you think, dear readers? Will we have egg on our face tomorrow with Hollow Knight: Silksong appearing at the Indie World November showcase? Or is Silksong weaving its web for 2024 instead? Vote in our polls below and share your thoughts in the comments.

When do you think we'll see Silksong next? It's *definitely* at the Indie World tomorrow The Game Awards, where it belongs It's going to shadow-drop, no special announcement needed 2024, the next Big Direct (TM) Silksong is a myth, it's never coming When do you think we'll see Silksong next? (221 votes) It's *definitely* at the Indie World tomorrow 7 % The Game Awards, where it belongs 16 % It's going to shadow-drop, no special announcement needed 8 % 2024, the next Big Direct (TM) 34 % Silksong is a myth, it's never coming 35 %