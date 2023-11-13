With every new video game announcement showcase — whether from Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, or even a more broad presentation — you'll probably hear loud calls clamouring for a certain insect-starring Metroidvania sequel.
Tomorrow's Indie World has returned those same calls, but we need to be honest with ourselves here: Hollow Knight: Silksong is too big for an Indie World presentation. We're sorry!
Let's start with something obvious here — indie is already a hit of a nebulous label. It's meant to be a catch-all term for games from smaller, independent studios with a smaller budget, and yes, Silksong is still being developed by Team Cherry, a three-person dev team. But putting Hollow Knight or Silksong next to, let's say, Chants of Sennaar or Cassette Beasts really exposes the problems with the label.