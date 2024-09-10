Lena Raine has so much to say, and she’s figured out a lot of different ways to say it all.
Of course, avid game players have been listening to her musical scores for over a decade now, which includes music for Minecraft, as well as the soundtracks for Chicory: A Colorful Tale and the BAFTA-nominated Celeste score. She’s currently scoring the respective follow-ups to those games: Wishes Unlimited's Beastieball and Extremely OK Games' Earthblade.
But did you know that Raine has also written a book, released her own album, and is also a programmer in her own right? She’s just announced her very first solo video game project titled ANOTHEREAL, which is a genre mashup of the shoot ‘em up genre combined with the storytelling and role-playing mechanics of RPGs, all of which feels right for a creator that can’t stop playing outside the lines.
Nintendo Life caught up with Lena at PAX West 2024 to discuss her latest project, her past projects, as well as her dream project for the future.
Alan Lopez for Nintendo Life: Not to stress you out, but I’m going to list some famous video game composers, and then tell you one thing they all have in common: Russell Brower, Nobuo Uematsu, Koji Kondo, Yoko Shimomura, David Wise, Austin Wintory…between all of them, they have zero games that they've made on their own. So let’s start there. What made you want to make your own video game?
Lena Raine: I mean, I honestly got my start in the games industry kind of by accidentally landing into game design.
I spent maybe six years as a game designer before I ever got a big profile composition job
I graduated from college in 2006 with a music degree, and I really wanted to get into games as a composer. But at the time, there were just no jobs for the kind of music that I was writing. I was not [making] the big epic Hollywood sound, I wasn't what AAA developers were going for, and so I was like, 'Well, I need to find a job so I can move out of my parents' place.' And so I got into game testing. I worked at Nintendo for two-and-a-half years doing certification testing. Then I worked at Warner Brothers Games and I eventually landed at a company called ArenaNet who was developing Guild Wars 2. I was a tester there first for about six months before a design position opened and I was like, 'Well, I've worked with these tools to test the game, it would be kind of fun to see if I can make it as a game designer.'
And so I started doing that after hours. I was playing around in the engine and designing my own events and quests and stuff to feel out the design tools. And I took a really large liking to it. I actually got that job as a game designer. I worked on a prototype project for a while, developing systems basically from scratch in the scripting tools. And then once that prototype sort of folded, I got brought on to Guild Wars 2 and became a full-time designer there.
And so I spent maybe six years as a game designer before I ever got a big profile composition job. I was still writing music in my free time to keep that passion alive, but at the same time, I started developing this huge affinity for game design because all of a sudden I had spent just as much time doing that as I had writing music.
Now, after working as a composer for a while, I started revisiting that passion for game design - '[Now] I have enough resources, I know enough people that I can probably figure it out!' And I can develop another skill, I can learn programming, I can do all these other things to try and make a game project, because that's what I've wanted to do for a long time.
So you've always wanted to do this.
Yeah!
You’re suggesting you sort of accidentally became a game composer?
No, I’ve always been a composer from a very early age, writing music, all of that, but I never had the opportunity. And then once I did become a full-time composer, which was, you know, the goal, then I started feeling like there was something else missing. 'I really want to do game design again.' And making my own game was kind of a way to do both.
I want to get deeper into your upcoming first game, ANOTHEREAL. All we know about it is from the short trailer. I am deeply interested in why you chose the shoot-'em-up genre to marry with RPG mechanics.
that's what got the ball rolling - 'What if I made [RPG] combat into a little shmup battle?'
When I'm looking at game design, I am pulling from a lot of my favourite experiences in games. I love RPGs, but one thing that’s dulled my interest over the years are the types of combat systems that are currently prominent in them. I mean, turn-based is great. I love a good turn-based system. But everyone's doing them. It's kind of like everyone is trying to recapture the mystique of the 16-bit era [with] Mario RPG mechanics and timed-button presses and all this stuff, and there's just a huge resurgence of classic RPG style games... and that's really cool, [but] I still want to try and do something different, because I love weird RPGs.
One of my favourite RPGs is this game called Resonance of Fate, which is this Playstation 3 RPG that is just absolutely bonkers. It was made by tri-Ace. Have you played it?
No, I've not played it. I’m curious to know why it’s bonkers.
I'll try to sum it up. It's very bizarre. You have three characters in your party, it's always the same three characters. But the combat system involves two types of guns: pistols and submachine guns. Pistols do “direct damage,” [but] enemies generally have a high resistance to pistol shots, for some reason. Then submachine guns do “scratch damage,” which enemies have a lesser resistance to [and] they do more damage faster, but scratch damage can’t kill them.
So you have to convert the scratch damage into real damage, which as soon as [enemies] get shot with a pistol, it converts into real damage, and only then can you actually finish them off. They are also surrounded by shields, so there's all these things to consider like positioning, and it’s just bizarre. It’s all these kinds of mechanics you never see in many other types of games, I love that kind of stuff.
And while games like Undertale and Deltarune kind of have these hybrid systems of shmup-like bullet dodging, it's still command-driven battles. That's really cool, why not do a full-on shmup-style combat system? Shmups are very usually long stages and have these very scripted progressions...it's kind of like the primary game mode. But I could make this bite-sized, I could make this into one dual basically, you versus an enemy.
And that's what got the ball rolling - 'What if I made combat into a little shmup battle?' You win it, you move on, you do more RPG stuff like exploration, talk to people, and stuff like that.
So is the shmup genre distinct in some key way from 'bullet hell,' or is it synonymous?
I mean, there's a whole bunch of nuance in the shmup genre. There's Touhou-style bullet hell, which is about the fireworks and the spectacle of it, it’s about the beauty of the bullets as you’re trying to not die [laughter]. Then you've got CAVE-style shmup, where it's all like fast-action bullets coming at you extremely fast, and you're teasing out the directions because they're honing in on you and [you’re] dodging out of the way. You've got all these different styles. And mine's trying to fit in closer to Touhou style, without going as insane as Touhou does. Because I still want it to be playable by an RPG gamer.
Sure. But I mean, your trailer looked… intense? [laughter]
[laughter] Intentionally, to show the variety of different types of encounters. I definitely put in a couple of shots where it was like, 'This is the highest difficulty, good luck!' And even since [the trailer’s release], I've been tweaking a lot and changing the speed at which bullets are going or how the bullets are formed. There's a lot that you can tweak in a real-time system like that. It's a constant playtesting, doing some tweaks, seeing how it plays with my friends that are of different skill levels
Before I move into the narrative aspect of your game, I just wanted to say that I'm a little bit ignorant of the genre because growing up, when I was a kid, something about these specific kinds of games almost felt like contraband. I don't know why, but they were always published in the most bootlegged ways.
Oh yeah, especially Japanese shmups. It's been really difficult to find English-localised versions of them. They’ve become more prevalent in recent years, because there's a lot of fan translations and official translations of these games, and now Steam [gives] access to their Japanese store, [so] you can still get untranslated shmups off Steam, even if you can't understand them. But yeah, having that language barrier puts a buffer between you and the genre.
Plus also, the nature of a lot of Japanese shmups is they are distributed on CDs at physical conventions more often than not. It's like that doujin-style game distribution [model]. And it's only recently been kind of more accepted to put things online so people can download them.
When I was a kid, it kind of felt like a guy being like, “Here kid, take this floppy.” [laughter]
Exactly, and load [it] into your Commodore 64 and run a program and eventually you'll be able to play it. Maybe.