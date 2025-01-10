Switch
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Leaks and rumours regarding the upcoming 'Switch 2' have seemingly exploded since the beginning of 2025, with accessory maker Genki in particular causing a stir with its recent exhibit at CES 2025. Not only that, but photos shared via Reddit seem to showcase a genuine Joy-Con from the Switch successor, hinting at a new feature in the form of an optical sensor.

Naturally, fans are going wild with speculation, and many have taken it upon themselves to produce renders of the Switch 2 that they claim may be accurate representations of the final machine based on the miriad of leaks.

So, we thought we'd compile some of the best renders we've seen so far for your perusal. Now, it's important to keep in mind that some of these are merely speculative based on rumoured information, and none of them are confirmed to be 100% accurate. Still, it's all in good fun while we await the official reveal from Nintendo.

So without further ado, let's dive into the weird, wonderful world of Switch 2 renders...

First up, tech site @91mobiles posted what it claims to be an accurate look at the final design of the Switch 2. What's perhaps most noteworthy here is the colour scheme, which presents a black Switch with blue and orange highlights on the Joy-Con controllers.

Blue and orange has historically been very compatible with one another, with movie posters in particular utilising the combination to great effect. We wouldn't be surprised if this turned out to be fairly accurate.

Shortly after, user @CardnlH presented their own renders of the Switch 2, following 91mobile's lead quite closely for the device itself, but also opting to present the rumoured dock and the Switch 2 logo. We can see that the logo contains, as rumoured, the numerical number '2' next to the usual Switch icon.

User @Elymar_Tj went one step further with their render, presenting a video of the Switch 2 utilising the rumoured mouse functionality via the Joy-Con's optical sensor. It hypothesises that games such as Metroid Prime Remastered could be used with the sensor, essentially allowing users to control the game in a similar way to the classic PC mouse and keyboard setup. It's neat, but take this one with a huge grain of salt.

Of course, we can't forget accessory maker Genki, either. It posted the following video render onto its official website during CES 2025, which showcases the Switch 2 and its Joy-Con in use with Genki's proposed accessories. We get a glimpse at the optical sensor along with the mechanism used to detach the magnetic Joy-Con from the main body of the Switch.

Breaking away from the console itself for a moment, recent rumours suggest that the retail boxes for physical Switch 2 games will be larger than that of the current Switch console. Known leaker 'Necro' Felipe (@necrolipe) has presented what he believes to be an accurate representation of these rumours in a post online.

Finally, just in case black isn't your colour, user @combatcarl08 has produced renders of the Switch 2 with an alternative white colour scheme to go along with the rumoured black model. It still retains the same blue and orange highlights, but in our eyes isn't quite as striking as the black.

So there you have it! It's only a matter of time until Nintendo finally puts us out of our misery and officially reveals what the Switch 2 will really look like, but until then, these impressive renders may be the best representation we've got so far.

But what do you think, dear readers? If these are indeed accurate, are you happy with the overall look? Do you like the colour scheme? Leave a comment down below and let us know your thoughts.