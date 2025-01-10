So without further ado, let's dive into the weird, wonderful world of Switch 2 renders...

First up, tech site @91mobiles posted what it claims to be an accurate look at the final design of the Switch 2. What's perhaps most noteworthy here is the colour scheme, which presents a black Switch with blue and orange highlights on the Joy-Con controllers.

Blue and orange has historically been very compatible with one another, with movie posters in particular utilising the combination to great effect. We wouldn't be surprised if this turned out to be fairly accurate.





Here's a sneak peek at the Nintendo Switch 2 design!



More details here:pic.twitter.com/3Ps3K8IPRb Scoop alert🚨Here's a sneak peek at the Nintendo Switch 2 design!More details here: https://t.co/MI156fCuUi January 9, 2025

Shortly after, user @CardnlH presented their own renders of the Switch 2, following 91mobile's lead quite closely for the device itself, but also opting to present the rumoured dock and the Switch 2 logo. We can see that the logo contains, as rumoured, the numerical number '2' next to the usual Switch icon.

User @Elymar_Tj went one step further with their render, presenting a video of the Switch 2 utilising the rumoured mouse functionality via the Joy-Con's optical sensor. It hypothesises that games such as Metroid Prime Remastered could be used with the sensor, essentially allowing users to control the game in a similar way to the classic PC mouse and keyboard setup. It's neat, but take this one with a huge grain of salt.

👀👀👀👀 Apresento a todos a primeira gameplay do Nintendo Switch 2. Chamo essa modalidade de Joy Mouse. Estão preparados para a evolução do Table Mode? pic.twitter.com/Fs3GKeCO2x January 10, 2025

Of course, we can't forget accessory maker Genki, either. It posted the following video render onto its official website during CES 2025, which showcases the Switch 2 and its Joy-Con in use with Genki's proposed accessories. We get a glimpse at the optical sensor along with the mechanism used to detach the magnetic Joy-Con from the main body of the Switch.

Breaking away from the console itself for a moment, recent rumours suggest that the retail boxes for physical Switch 2 games will be larger than that of the current Switch console. Known leaker 'Necro' Felipe (@necrolipe) has presented what he believes to be an accurate representation of these rumours in a post online.

pic.twitter.com/6hUmgK07Tw Bom, vocês pediram e está aí um comparativo de tamanho entre as capas caso a listagem da FNAC seja precisa: https://t.co/YoFe6hvKvz January 9, 2025

Finally, just in case black isn't your colour, user @combatcarl08 has produced renders of the Switch 2 with an alternative white colour scheme to go along with the rumoured black model. It still retains the same blue and orange highlights, but in our eyes isn't quite as striking as the black.

Some more renders of the Nintendo Switch 2 pic.twitter.com/sxzqgyA60W January 7, 2025

So there you have it! It's only a matter of time until Nintendo finally puts us out of our misery and officially reveals what the Switch 2 will really look like, but until then, these impressive renders may be the best representation we've got so far.