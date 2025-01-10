Following a GameStop database leak revealing 'Switch 2' accessory SKUs yesterday, a similar situation has now supposedly played out with French retailer 'Fnac'.
The retailer's website reportedly features multiple placeholder listings for the Switch "successor". It's believed these could be different bundles offered by the retailer. Apart from this, there's also at least one item of software listed for the 'Switch 2'. This appears to be a game by Take-Two:
Along with this, there are now also some rumours floating about that stem from the same leak. One includes a list of publishers and the amount of titles they currently have planned for Nintendo's next-generation system.
And the other much wilder one claims to have potentially narrowed down some of the titles that could be on the way - listing off series like Tekken, FIFA, and Red Dead Redemption.
Keep in mind nothing has been officially announced or revealed just yet. Nintendo previously mentioned how it would announce the Switch "successor" in the current fiscal year (ending March 2025).