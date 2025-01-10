Following a GameStop database leak revealing 'Switch 2' accessory SKUs yesterday, a similar situation has now supposedly played out with French retailer 'Fnac'.

The retailer's website reportedly features multiple placeholder listings for the Switch "successor". It's believed these could be different bundles offered by the retailer. Apart from this, there's also at least one item of software listed for the 'Switch 2'. This appears to be a game by Take-Two:



Un responsable jeu vidéo de la Fnac vient de m'envoyer ces screens.

Along with this, there are now also some rumours floating about that stem from the same leak. One includes a list of publishers and the amount of titles they currently have planned for Nintendo's next-generation system.





x3 Bethesda

x4 Electronic Arts

x2 Bandai Namco

x5 Square Enix

x2 Take-Two Interactive

x2 Warner Bros. Games



And the other much wilder one claims to have potentially narrowed down some of the titles that could be on the way - listing off series like Tekken, FIFA, and Red Dead Redemption.





- Tekken 8 🥳

- FIFA

- Red Dead Redemption (2) ???



After researches with the EAN found in the leak, here's a list of games that will arrive on Nintendo switch 2 :
- Tekken 8 🥳
- FIFA
- Red Dead Redemption (2) ???
I'm sure at 90%. Cause i found similar EAN filed by the editors of those games.

Keep in mind nothing has been officially announced or revealed just yet. Nintendo previously mentioned how it would announce the Switch "successor" in the current fiscal year (ending March 2025).